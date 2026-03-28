ETV Bharat / offbeat

Great Indian Bustard Chick Born Through AI Method At Ramdevra Breeding Centre

Jaisalmer: A chick of the Great Indian Bustard has been born at the Ramdevra Breeding Centre near Pokhran in Rajasthan for the first time using the modern artificial intelligence (AI) method. It is also the first chick to be born at the Centre this year. Its birth has brought a smile of hope to the wildlife lovers and those involved in the conservation of Rajasthan’s state bird.

This chick hatched from an egg developed through an AI process between a female Great Indian Bustard named Jerry and a male named Parva. Several chicks were also born earlier this month at the Sam-Sudasari Breeding Centre. With this success in Ramdevra, the total number of Great Indian Bustards in Jaisalmer district has increased to 73, a figure that proves that the scientific and organised efforts made over the past few years are now yielding results on the ground.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) at Desert National Park (DNP), Brijmohan Gupta, said that the birth of the chick at the Ramdevra Great Indian Bustard Breeding Centre established in 2022 is a major achievement.

“The Centre has been specially designed with a controlled environment, secure fencing and scientific monitoring to successfully breed a highly vulnerable bird like the Great Indian Bustard. This achievement makes it clear that, along with Sam-Sudasari, the Ramdevra Centre has now become a strong link in the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard,” he said.

This conservation campaign is being conducted under Project Great Indian Bustard (GIB), launched in 2016 as a joint effort by the Central Government, State Government, and Wildlife Institute of India. The project was launched amid many challenges and doubts, as the Great Indian Bustard population was rapidly declining and their natural breeding rates were extremely low. However, seven years of continuous hard work, scientific monitoring and the use of modern technologies have now put the project on the path to success.

The DFO explained that natural reproduction of the Great Indian Bustard is extremely slow and risky. “The safety of eggs in the open environment, protection from predators, the effect of temperature and human activities affect the reproduction rate. In such a situation, AI technology has emerged as a major hope where semen from a male is scientifically collected and then injected into the female Great Indian Bustard under controlled conditions. This reduces the need for natural mating and increases the chances of fertilization manifold,” he elaborated.