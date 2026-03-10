Grandmothers Go Viral: Belagavi Old Age Home Wins Fit India Award, Reels Cross Millions Of Views
The elderly women at Shantai Old Age Home are redefining ageing with fitness, viral dance reels and national recognition, winning the Fit India Championship award.
Belagavi (Karnataka): For many elderly people, an old age home often means loneliness and separation from their near and dear ones. But at Shantai Old Age Home near Belagavi, life has got a new meaning for those who feel they have nothing to look forward to. Here, grandmothers wake up to yoga, dance to trending songs, create viral social media reels and live with renewed purpose. They prove that age is no barrier to fitness, joy and recognition. This zeal for life earned them the ‘Fit India Championship’ award at the 63rd ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ campaign organized on March 1 at the iconic RK Beach in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.
The award is presented by the Union Ministry of Sports and the Sports Authority of India.
Suman Mohite, a 79-year-old grandmother from the Shantai Old Age Home, participated in the programme and received the award along with the founding directors of the home. After receiving the award, Mohite performed Zumba and yoga, drawing everyone’s attention.
Shantai Old Age Home in Bamanavadi village, 13 km from Belagavi city, is a free shelter and a home away from home for 40 orphaned elderly people from all sections of society. Established by Vijay More, the executive chairman and founder of the old age home, his wife Maria and son Allen take care of the elderly. They are not only provided with food and shelter but are also made to realise that life is not over for them yet. They are made to do regular exercise, yoga, physiotherapy and various activities besides regular health check-ups.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vijay said, “Thirty years ago, there were very few old age homes in Belagavi, and most admitted people only from their respective religions and castes. So, we decided to provide shelter to senior citizens from any caste or religion.” The home was named after Vijay’s mother Shantai in 1998 at his place in Bamanwadi. “We do not admit senior citizens who have sons, or those who have retired from government jobs and have property. Our aim is to provide shelter to those who have no support in life,” Vijay explains.
Speaking about his wife’s association with the old age home, Vijay said his marriage took place in the same year the shelter was opened. “In fact, my wife Maria and I stayed at the old age home for eight years after our marriage. My children were born at the home. Today my wife and children take care of the inmates like their own. We feel that serving them is serving God,” he states.
Appreciating his wife’s service to the cause, he says one elderly woman has been bedridden for the past three years, while another has been bedridden for the past four months. “Maria takes personal care of these women,” Vijay adds.
Vijay’s daughter Sheryl More, who holds an MBA degree, teaches the elders to sing and dance during her free time. Once they start performing, she posts the dance reels on the Shantai Old Age Home page and its Instagram page (shantai_second_childhood). These reels have garnered millions of views. The page has 1 lakh followers who have showered appreciation. An Allu Arjun dance song Chappada Maronge from the movie Pushpa-2, performed by the elderly, has garnered 2 crore views and 4.8 lakh likes. Another performance to the song ‘So Beautiful’ has garnered about 2 crore views and 12 lakh likes. Similarly, “Tauba Tauba” from the movie Bad News has received 1 crore views and 5.84 lakh likes, while “Teri Dhoolan Sajaungi” starring Priyanka Chopra has about 1.8 crore views.
There is also a YouTube channel named shantai_second_childhood, where the dance and song reels have garnered millions of views.
Of the inmates, eight grandmothers participated as special contestants in the India’s Got Talent show at the colourful Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai. During this, they danced to songs like Tauba Tauba, Kaala Chasma and others and won the admiration of millions of viewers, including judges Malaika Arora, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and singer Shaan. The elderly also participated as special guests in the Hindi Zee TV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singing competition at Film City in Mumbai.
How does the day unfold for the senior citizens at the old age home? They wake up at 6 am, walk and meditate. A prayer session is held for them, following which breakfast is served at 8.30 am. Then there are physiotherapy sessions followed by lunch. Similarly, the evening hours are divided between dancing and singing, and the day ends with dinner.
“We facilitate travel for senior citizens twice a year. They have been taken to Pandharpur, Kolhapur, Goa, Tirupati, Mumbai, Pune and other places in Maharashtra. Those with health problems are taken to nearby tourist destinations. Two years ago, 32 people went on a trip from Belagavi to Mumbai by air, the cost of which was borne by the Sanjay Godawat Group. Mumbai-based businessman Anil Jain had arranged for them to be hosted in Mumbai. He took them to the Taj Hotel and gave them VVIP hospitality.”
Actors from across the film industry, including Charan Raj and Sayaji Shinde and other dignitaries have visited this old age home.
Suman Mohite says, “We are at the end of our lives. Shantai Old Age Home has given us a new lease of life. It is not enough to express our gratitude to Vijay More Sir and Maria Madam for their service. They take very good care of us.”
Vijay explains how the award came to the grandmothers of the old age home. “The grandmothers here were selected for the popular Hindi reality show India’s Got Talent. They are fully fit even at this age and their reels speak of their fitness. Seeing this, the Sports Authority of India selected the shelter inmates for the Fit India Championship award. This is a matter of pride for us,” he says.
Expressing happiness about the way life is spent, 72-year-old Lata Patil, also a grandmother, says, “We are strong enough to do our own work. Before coming here, we thought our lives were over. Here we have got a new life. We celebrate and enjoy every moment. We are fit, both physically and mentally. Now what else do we need?”
