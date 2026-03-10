ETV Bharat / offbeat

Grandmothers Go Viral: Belagavi Old Age Home Wins Fit India Award, Reels Cross Millions Of Views

Belagavi (Karnataka): For many elderly people, an old age home often means loneliness and separation from their near and dear ones. But at Shantai Old Age Home near Belagavi, life has got a new meaning for those who feel they have nothing to look forward to. Here, grandmothers wake up to yoga, dance to trending songs, create viral social media reels and live with renewed purpose. They prove that age is no barrier to fitness, joy and recognition. This zeal for life earned them the ‘Fit India Championship’ award at the 63rd ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ campaign organized on March 1 at the iconic RK Beach in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

The award is presented by the Union Ministry of Sports and the Sports Authority of India.

Suman Mohite, a 79-year-old grandmother from the Shantai Old Age Home, participated in the programme and received the award along with the founding directors of the home. After receiving the award, Mohite performed Zumba and yoga, drawing everyone’s attention.

Shantai Old Age Home in Bamanavadi village, 13 km from Belagavi city, is a free shelter and a home away from home for 40 orphaned elderly people from all sections of society. Established by Vijay More, the executive chairman and founder of the old age home, his wife Maria and son Allen take care of the elderly. They are not only provided with food and shelter but are also made to realise that life is not over for them yet. They are made to do regular exercise, yoga, physiotherapy and various activities besides regular health check-ups.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vijay said, “Thirty years ago, there were very few old age homes in Belagavi, and most admitted people only from their respective religions and castes. So, we decided to provide shelter to senior citizens from any caste or religion.” The home was named after Vijay’s mother Shantai in 1998 at his place in Bamanwadi. “We do not admit senior citizens who have sons, or those who have retired from government jobs and have property. Our aim is to provide shelter to those who have no support in life,” Vijay explains.

Speaking about his wife’s association with the old age home, Vijay said his marriage took place in the same year the shelter was opened. “In fact, my wife Maria and I stayed at the old age home for eight years after our marriage. My children were born at the home. Today my wife and children take care of the inmates like their own. We feel that serving them is serving God,” he states.