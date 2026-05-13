ETV Bharat / offbeat

Education Is Lioness's Milk; More You Drink It, More You Roar: Delhi Government School Teacher Who Teaches Street Kids

New Delhi: One often comes across children begging at traffic signals, on the streets and footpaths. While some of them seek money by wiping car glasses, others simply extend their palm seeking alms. Quite often people pretend not to notice them and move on. But a government teacher in Delhi has been working to bring out the hidden talent among these children.

Having personally seen poverty, hunger and struggle from a very close quarter, Krishna Kumar has been handing books and stationery to such children bringing about a positive change in their lives.

He recounted that one evening while he was strolling in a park, a little girl approached him and asked for money for food. Seeing the girl's plight, he asked, "If I give you a book instead of money, will you read?"

The girl's response shook him to the core when she asked innocently, "Brother, who will educate us poor people? We live on the footpath." Her words touched his heart and he realised that if these children had the opportunity to study, their lives could change. From then on, he decided to begin teaching children living on the footpath.

Memories Of Struggle

A resident of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan, Kumar had a difficult childhood. Poor financial conditions of the family made him leave his studies after Class XII. He had family responsibilities and no money in his pocket. He left home in search of employment and went to Surat. When he couldn't find work there, he wandered as far as Mumbai and Nashik. There were days when he went hungry. He had no place to live and had to spend nights on the footpath.

He explained that the circumstances were difficult but his dream of becoming a teacher remained alive and he didn't give up. After saving some money, he returned home and started doing a job for Rs 600 a month. He continued his studies while working.

Gradually, he earned BA, MA and BEd degrees. He went on to clear the National Eligibility Test (NET), Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET). In 2013, he landed a teaching job in a Delhi government school.

Not forgetting his past struggles, he was empathetic towards children living on the streets with no means to study. He gathered them and started teaching them.

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