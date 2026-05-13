Education Is Lioness's Milk; More You Drink It, More You Roar: Delhi Government School Teacher Who Teaches Street Kids
Having seen poverty and hunger himself, Krishna Kumar understands the plight of the street children and handles them with great empathy.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: One often comes across children begging at traffic signals, on the streets and footpaths. While some of them seek money by wiping car glasses, others simply extend their palm seeking alms. Quite often people pretend not to notice them and move on. But a government teacher in Delhi has been working to bring out the hidden talent among these children.
Having personally seen poverty, hunger and struggle from a very close quarter, Krishna Kumar has been handing books and stationery to such children bringing about a positive change in their lives.
He recounted that one evening while he was strolling in a park, a little girl approached him and asked for money for food. Seeing the girl's plight, he asked, "If I give you a book instead of money, will you read?"
The girl's response shook him to the core when she asked innocently, "Brother, who will educate us poor people? We live on the footpath." Her words touched his heart and he realised that if these children had the opportunity to study, their lives could change. From then on, he decided to begin teaching children living on the footpath.
Memories Of Struggle
A resident of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan, Kumar had a difficult childhood. Poor financial conditions of the family made him leave his studies after Class XII. He had family responsibilities and no money in his pocket. He left home in search of employment and went to Surat. When he couldn't find work there, he wandered as far as Mumbai and Nashik. There were days when he went hungry. He had no place to live and had to spend nights on the footpath.
He explained that the circumstances were difficult but his dream of becoming a teacher remained alive and he didn't give up. After saving some money, he returned home and started doing a job for Rs 600 a month. He continued his studies while working.
Gradually, he earned BA, MA and BEd degrees. He went on to clear the National Eligibility Test (NET), Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET). In 2013, he landed a teaching job in a Delhi government school.
Not forgetting his past struggles, he was empathetic towards children living on the streets with no means to study. He gathered them and started teaching them.
Making Friends, Influencing Children
He said that the children were initially not interested in studies and many of them did not even know the alphabet. Some of them used to run here and there instead of studying. He first made friends with them and then gradually prepared them for studies.
He started teaching them counting, tables and Hindi alphabets. Gradually the children started taking interest in studies. These children who used to beg all day started sitting with their notebooks and books.
Kumar related, “The beginning wasn't easy. Many people mocked me. Some said, ‘These kids will never change.’ Others taunted me asking, ‘Will you make them big officers?’ But I ignored them.”
He said, "It's not necessary for every child to become an officer. But if they become good people after studying, that's a great thing."
A Dogged Resolve
He was removed from the site where he taught several times but he refused to give up and continued teaching children elsewhere.
Gradually, his hard work began to pay off. Today, around 60 children are studying under him. Many of them used to beg at traffic signals. He said that so far, 12 such children have been enrolled in government schools. Some have started attending school regularly and are dreaming about their future. Girls, who previously didn't even know the meaning of school, now talk about wearing uniforms and going to school. Their language and behaviour have also changed.
Kumar feels that if children receive timely education, they can not go astray. He has urged the parents and society to put a stop to the children’s begging and instead send them to school.
He said that only education can change a child's life. Recalling the words of Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said, "Education is the milk of a lioness; the more you drink, the more you roar."
Today, thanks to Kumar's efforts, there is a new hope in the lives of many children. One can see dreams in their eyes of progress through education.