Faces That Became Forever: The Unsung Living Models of Kerala’s Oldest Fine Art College
Though legendary models like Chellappan, Ratnayyan and Lakshmikutty are no more, their presence endures in stone and bronze across the Palayam college campus.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
By CS Sidharthan
Thiruvananthapuram: In the courtyard of the Government College of Fine Arts, Palayam, statues stand quietly under the open sky, weathered by years of sun and monsoon rain. A closer look reveals a striking detail - many of the sculptures crafted by students bear the same face. That face belongs to Chellappan, a man who once formed the soul of the campus and became a favourite subject of generations of art students.
Though legendary models like Chellappan, Ratnayyan and Lakshmikutty are no more, their presence endures in stone and bronze across the campus. Even today, the tradition they shaped lives on. Inside classrooms, living models continue to sit before easels and sculpting stands, earning a modest income through hours of motionless dedication.
The untold struggles of the 'super models'
Live models remain central to disciplines such as Painting, Sculpture and Applied Arts. Sessions often stretch across five consecutive days, with models holding a fixed pose for nearly five hours at a time. As students carefully study every wrinkle, contour and anatomical detail, the models remain perfectly still.
The practice of live anatomical and portrait study at the college dates back to 1970, becoming a cornerstone of its academic method.
Before that, students depended largely on college staff for portrait practice. The shift came when Chellappan, who hails from Edapazhanji in the city, stepped into the role as the institution’s first full-time professional model. He began with a daily wage of just Rs 25, unaware that his face would one day become iconic in Kerala’s art circles.
Over time, Chellappan became the preferred muse of several artists who later rose to international prominence.
Manoj Kanan, alumnus and current Principal of the college, recalls Chellappan’s face as one with 'unique characteristics' that made it a delight for artistic study. After Chellappan’s passing, his brother Ratnayyan carried forward the legacy, reflecting the family's enduring bond with the institution.
From Palayam campus to Paris galleries
Another unforgettable personality was Kerala Varma, a model - also from the State capital - admired not only for his expressive presence but also for his deep knowledge of painting. Long before the age of social media, he had a distinctive habit - pinning slips of paper bearing philosophical quotes onto his shirt, much like a modern-day much like a modern-day 'WhatsApp' status message.
Students, fascinated by the notes, preserved them over time and eventually curated an exhibition dedicated entirely to his handwritten thoughts.
The influence of these models even crossed international borders. A French artist, captivated by Chellappan’s sculptures displayed at the college entrance, went on to document his life through photographs and personal accounts. The project later evolved into an exhibition in Paris - taking the story of a humble Thiruvananthapuram model to the global art stage.
The present reality
Today, the college engages three men and three women as professional models. Their workday runs from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, demanding intense physical endurance as they remain seated and still for long hours.
Shashi, a model from Nedumangad, says the government provides a daily wage of Rs 730, but rising living costs make survival difficult. Yet, financial hardship has not dimmed their commitment.
What sustains them, Shashi says, is the deep respect and affection they receive from the nearly 250 students enrolled in BFA and MFA programmes. For these students, the models are not mere subjects - they are silent teachers, living references, and an inseparable part of the artistic journey.
Even as faces fade with time, their forms remain immortal - etched into art, memory and history.