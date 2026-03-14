ETV Bharat / offbeat

Faces That Became Forever: The Unsung Living Models of Kerala’s Oldest Fine Art College

By CS Sidharthan

Thiruvananthapuram: In the courtyard of the Government College of Fine Arts, Palayam, statues stand quietly under the open sky, weathered by years of sun and monsoon rain. A closer look reveals a striking detail - many of the sculptures crafted by students bear the same face. That face belongs to Chellappan, a man who once formed the soul of the campus and became a favourite subject of generations of art students.

Though legendary models like Chellappan, Ratnayyan and Lakshmikutty are no more, their presence endures in stone and bronze across the campus. Even today, the tradition they shaped lives on. Inside classrooms, living models continue to sit before easels and sculpting stands, earning a modest income through hours of motionless dedication.

The untold struggles of the 'super models'

Live models remain central to disciplines such as Painting, Sculpture and Applied Arts. Sessions often stretch across five consecutive days, with models holding a fixed pose for nearly five hours at a time. As students carefully study every wrinkle, contour and anatomical detail, the models remain perfectly still.

One of the many of the sculptures crafted by students in the courtyard of the Government College of Fine Arts, Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram (ETV Bharat)

The practice of live anatomical and portrait study at the college dates back to 1970, becoming a cornerstone of its academic method.

Before that, students depended largely on college staff for portrait practice. The shift came when Chellappan, who hails from Edapazhanji in the city, stepped into the role as the institution’s first full-time professional model. He began with a daily wage of just Rs 25, unaware that his face would one day become iconic in Kerala’s art circles.

Over time, Chellappan became the preferred muse of several artists who later rose to international prominence.