Gorakhpur Farmer Dispels Notion Of Farming Not Being Remunerative
Avinash Kumar Maurya is earning lakhs of rupees from vegetable farming while providing employment to 25 others
Published : December 10, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST
Gorakhpur: A farmer from Naharpur village in Gorakhpur has dispelled the notion that farming is a loss-making business that makes it difficult to support the family. Avinash Kumar Maurya is earning lakhs of rupees from vegetable farming while providing employment to others.
He surprised everyone by earning Rs 10 lakh in just three months from cucumber farming. The Horticulture Department is also impressed by the efforts of Maurya, who has made farming his vocation despite being an MPhil and a law graduate. Avinash will be honoured by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on December 23 to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and farmers’ leader Chaudhary Charan Singh.
Avinash's father, Krishna Murari Maurya is also a post graduate in Mathematics who spent his life farming while also working in small-scale industries. Avinash told ETV Bharat that received many job offers but chose farming. He also practices law in the Gorakhpur Civil Court but farming remains his primary source of income.
He has been farming since 2017. After suffering initial losses, he consulted the officials from the Horticulture Department and made use of various schemes to expand his farming. Deviating from the traditional wheat and rice cycle, he grows a variety of vegetables on his 35-acre farm including beans, tomatoes, gourds, eggplant, pumpkins, radishes, cabbage, sarputia and okra.
He recently planted cucumbers on just one acre of land and the produce has already earned him approximately Rs 10 lakh in just three months. His annual turnover from vegetable farming has reached approximately Rs 40 lakh. However, the returns largely depend on market prices and production. He claimed that hard work and dedication ensures a profit for the farmer.
Avinash is also into educating farmers and is a regular feature in the seminars organised by the Horticulture Department. He also cultivates off-season crops in adverse weather conditions.
He cultivates over 12 vegetables. When farming began generating income, he employed around 25 people in his village paying them up to Rs 15,000 per month.
Avinash explained that shopkeepers come to pick up vegetables from his farm. He disclosed that he was disturbed by the plight of the farmers marked by suicide, debt and starvation. He felt encouraged to experiment by reading about countries like Israel, the United States, China and Japan that are leading in agriculture.
"I moved away from traditional farming and cultivated green vegetables. I earn a good income from beans and cucumbers. Their low yield in the area ensures a good price in the market. I apply cow dung to the fields along with the chemical fertilizers," he said.
Avinash pointed out that the farmers can take advantage of several schemes offered by the Horticulture Department. He added that installing a tube well provides free electricity for irrigation.
He wants the youngsters not to spend too much time on reels and cell phones. "Wasting time this way is not good. Don't underestimate yourself. If you can't find a job, you can earn a living by growing vegetables on your small farm. Seek advice from agricultural scientists," he said.
He is keen on producing dragon fruit and papaya on a large scale in the coming days besides setting up a polyhouse.
Avinash maintained, "Selecting the right crop at the right time is crucial for vegetable cultivation. The use of modern technology also proves very effective. I personally irrigate the crops using drip, sprinkler and rain gun systems. This reduces water costs." He also receives a subsidy from the Horticulture Department for this. He is of the view that with an increase in experience, the cost of crop production decreases for a farmer.
District Horticulture Officer Paras disclosed, "The Horticulture Department assists Avinash in sourcing quality seeds along with periodic advice. The Department also uses his farming methods to educate other farmers."
Avinash’s employees are also a happy lot. One of them, Suresh Chauhan said, "I've been working with Avinash for a long time. I earn a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. By joining him, my family's financial situation has improved significantly. I don't have to wander around looking for employment."
Another employee, Shanti said, "I've been working with Avinash since 2020. I earn Rs 8,000 a month and also get free vegetables every day. I pick and pack vegetables."
Avinash’s farming initiative saw his employees earning even during the Covid period when a large number of people faced livelihood issues.
Read More