Gorakhpur Farmer Dispels Notion Of Farming Not Being Remunerative

Gorakhpur: A farmer from Naharpur village in Gorakhpur has dispelled the notion that farming is a loss-making business that makes it difficult to support the family. Avinash Kumar Maurya is earning lakhs of rupees from vegetable farming while providing employment to others.

He surprised everyone by earning Rs 10 lakh in just three months from cucumber farming. The Horticulture Department is also impressed by the efforts of Maurya, who has made farming his vocation despite being an MPhil and a law graduate. Avinash will be honoured by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on December 23 to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and farmers’ leader Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Avinash's father, Krishna Murari Maurya is also a post graduate in Mathematics who spent his life farming while also working in small-scale industries. Avinash told ETV Bharat that received many job offers but chose farming. He also practices law in the Gorakhpur Civil Court but farming remains his primary source of income.

He has been farming since 2017. After suffering initial losses, he consulted the officials from the Horticulture Department and made use of various schemes to expand his farming. Deviating from the traditional wheat and rice cycle, he grows a variety of vegetables on his 35-acre farm including beans, tomatoes, gourds, eggplant, pumpkins, radishes, cabbage, sarputia and okra.

He recently planted cucumbers on just one acre of land and the produce has already earned him approximately Rs 10 lakh in just three months. His annual turnover from vegetable farming has reached approximately Rs 40 lakh. However, the returns largely depend on market prices and production. He claimed that hard work and dedication ensures a profit for the farmer.

Avinash is also into educating farmers and is a regular feature in the seminars organised by the Horticulture Department. He also cultivates off-season crops in adverse weather conditions.

He cultivates over 12 vegetables. When farming began generating income, he employed around 25 people in his village paying them up to Rs 15,000 per month.