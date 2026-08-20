Ranchi Jail Ensures Better Future For Children Staying With Women Inmates
At the childcare centre under the Golden Child Initiative, children of female prisoners and of Prison Department employees can live, study and play together.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Ranchi: Authorities at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi have come up with a constructive intervention for the children of women inmates. Under this ‘Golden Child’ initiative, a special childcare centre has been developed.
Inspector General of Police (Jails) Sudarshan Mandal disclosed, “The purpose is to provide the children with a better environment while keeping them away from the prison environment. The unique feature of this initiative is that not only the children of female prisoners, but also the children of Prison Department employees will live, study and play together. This will help prevent the children of prisoners from feeling isolated and will help them realise that they can live a normal childhood.”
This special crèche provides playing and educational facilities tailored for children up to six years of age. They are provided with sports equipment like miniature bicycles and other playing material along with study benches, desks, art and craft material and other necessary educational resources. Here, children will have the opportunity to learn by playing and other creative activities.
Sources disclosed that the law allows female prisoners the right to have children up to the age of six live with them. This is why many children are spending their childhood within the prison walls. Some were even born in the prison premises. For these children, the prison administration no longer limits itself to providing food and healthcare but is also making special efforts to ensure a better future.
Officials claimed that the administration strives to ensure that a woman's crime doesn't cast a shadow over her child's future. Even while in prison, the child should study, play, celebrate birthdays and hone his or her talents like any other child. Their childhood should not be associated with crime, imprisonment and jail, but with education, play and happiness.
Mandal added, “Special attention is paid to the health of pregnant inmates. During pregnancy, they are provided with a special diet as advised by experts. After childbirth, the health and nutrition of both the mother and the newborn are also taken care of. Under the provisions of the new prison manual, special diets have been fixed for children and pregnant women. This diet is provided on the recommendations of a dietitian and a medical board to ensure proper physical development of the children.”
He said the prison administration believes that a child's mental development is not only facilitated by books but also by playing, creative activities and interaction with other children.
Mandal pointed out that the new prison manual has many implications for the children of female prisoners. If the mother committed a crime, the child's future shouldn't be the punishment. A child living within prison walls isn't accused of any crime. His or her future is as important as that of any other child. Therefore, the effort is to ensure that when such children emerge from the prison after the age of six, they have a foundation for education, good values, self-confidence and a dream to move forward.
Officials said that the prison administration's goal is to ensure that the child growing up within prison walls emerges as a better citizen and a promising student. The mother's past shouldn't define his or her future.
Presently, there are 631 women lodged in Jharkhand's jails. Out of these 484 are undertrials and 147 are convicts. Sources disclosed that the state’s prisons have a capacity to accommodate 946 women inmates.
The highest number of 113 women prisoners is in the Ranchi Jail, of whom, 19 are convicts. The L N Narayan Central Jail in Hazaribagh has 66 women prisoners, 40 of them convicts. This is followed by Ghaghidih Jail in Jamshedpur with 63 women prisoners, Dumka Jail with 55 and Medininagar Central Jail with 55 women inmates.
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