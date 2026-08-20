ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ranchi Jail Ensures Better Future For Children Staying With Women Inmates

Ranchi: Authorities at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi have come up with a constructive intervention for the children of women inmates. Under this ‘Golden Child’ initiative, a special childcare centre has been developed.

Inspector General of Police (Jails) Sudarshan Mandal disclosed, “The purpose is to provide the children with a better environment while keeping them away from the prison environment. The unique feature of this initiative is that not only the children of female prisoners, but also the children of Prison Department employees will live, study and play together. This will help prevent the children of prisoners from feeling isolated and will help them realise that they can live a normal childhood.”

This special crèche provides playing and educational facilities tailored for children up to six years of age. They are provided with sports equipment like miniature bicycles and other playing material along with study benches, desks, art and craft material and other necessary educational resources. Here, children will have the opportunity to learn by playing and other creative activities.

Sources disclosed that the law allows female prisoners the right to have children up to the age of six live with them. This is why many children are spending their childhood within the prison walls. Some were even born in the prison premises. For these children, the prison administration no longer limits itself to providing food and healthcare but is also making special efforts to ensure a better future.

Officials claimed that the administration strives to ensure that a woman's crime doesn't cast a shadow over her child's future. Even while in prison, the child should study, play, celebrate birthdays and hone his or her talents like any other child. Their childhood should not be associated with crime, imprisonment and jail, but with education, play and happiness.

Mandal added, “Special attention is paid to the health of pregnant inmates. During pregnancy, they are provided with a special diet as advised by experts. After childbirth, the health and nutrition of both the mother and the newborn are also taken care of. Under the provisions of the new prison manual, special diets have been fixed for children and pregnant women. This diet is provided on the recommendations of a dietitian and a medical board to ensure proper physical development of the children.”