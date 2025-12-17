ETV Bharat / offbeat

Going Nuts & Bolts Way: Cuttack Sculptor Turns Scrap Metal Into Stunning Lord Jagannath Idol

To give shape to his imagination, the sculptor in Sanjeev learned welding and began experimenting with scrap metal. His first creation was a Ganesh idol and it received immense response. Encouraged, he went on to make household items using broken buckets, cauldrons, utensils and spoons, some of which he gifted to cine stars including actor Siddhant Mohapatra.

A graduate in Political Science from Ravenshaw College in 1993, Sanjeev was driven by his passion and decided to pursue fine arts at BK College of Art and Craft in Bhubaneswar. Years of dedication to learning the basics of crafting sculptures one day led him to a garage, where his artistic journey fructified into his life's mission. While repairing his car, his eyes fell on heaps of discarded iron parts and that was the moment, he could see tremendous possibility to build something worthwhile and put his artistry to best use.

Cuttack: People discard rusted nuts, bolts, washers and broken vehicle parts as junk but Sanjeev Biswal (50) collects them as raw material for creating masterpieces. A Cuttack-based metal scrap sculptor, he transforms industrial waste into striking sculptures and has today earned a name not only in the Millennium city but across Odisha.

The metal has been his favourite canvas since years. He has created numerous sculptures using stone, bronze and iron. Among his notable works are two bronze statues of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, installed at Bellevue Square in Cuttack and in Burla, Sambalpur. Yet, it is his scrap-metal sculptures that have brought him wider recognition.

Cuttack Sculptor Sanjeev Biswal Turns Scrap Metal Into Stunning Jagannath Idol (ETV Bharat)

However, his most talked-about creation is a 20-inch statue of Lord Jagannath, which he has made entirely from discarded iron materials. Weighing nearly 10 kilograms, he took about 20 days to complete it using nuts, bolts, washers, plugs, concrete cutter blades and bullet chains. All the materials were carefully cut, shaped and welded together to form the deity.

"I had to look into every detail because Lord Jagannath forms our identity and I cannot go wrong with anything. Jagannath’s pedestal is made from a motorcycle plug, the hands from cutter blades, and the necklace has been crafted from a car chain. Interestingly, no paint or colour has been used. “The more it rusts, the more beautiful it becomes,” Sanjeev says, calling rust a natural ornament rather than a reason to discard a metal.

Cuttack Sculptor Sanjeev Biswal Turns Scrap Metal Into Stunning Jagannath Idol (ETV Bharat)

The sculpture has already attracted huge interest among buyers. Priced at Rs 10,000, Sanjeev has plans to chrome-plate it provided someone requests to do so. "The process is expensive and requires treatment in Kolkata. So unless someone agrees to pay additional cost, I would not paint it," he adds.

Apart from creating art, Sanjeev provides free art education to over 100 students and encourages them to creatively explore and value things which most consider useless.

Hemant Sahu, a local resident says, Sanjeev’s works are inspiring. “People throw away scrap but look at this Jagannath idol, wholly made up off waste materials. That is the power of creativity. We are happy that he is passing on the art to children for free. He has made Cuttack residents proud with his art,” he says.