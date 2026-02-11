Gochi Festival Of Lahaul And Spiti Predicts Number of Sons To Be Born By Shooting Arrows
Although the festival is associated with the birth of a son, daughters are equally respected in the local society and there is no discrimination.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Kullu: The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh continues to witness its unique and mysterious traditions that have been around for centuries. One such tradition is the Gochi festival that is celebrated to mark the birth of a son. What makes it unique is the use of bows and arrows to predict the number of sons born in the village in the next year.
Gochi is a traditional festival of the Lahaul Valley primarily celebrated to mark the birth of a child, especially a son. However, locals clearly state that there is no discrimination between sons and daughters in this part of the world. This festival is not merely a celebration but a symbol of religious faith, social solidarity and tradition. According to locals, Gochi is a ritualistic way of expressing gratitude to the gods. It is believed that the birth of a child is due to the blessings of the gods, and special prayers are offered during the festival to invoke this blessing.
The Gahar Valley is considered the birthplace of the Gochi festival. Each year, the festival starts from Billing village, after which other villages join in to celebrate on different dates. The festival is still celebrated with full ceremonial rites in villages like Billing, Gwajang, Kardang, Lower Keylong, and Upper Keylong in the Gahar Valley. Every village celebrates the festival on its own designated date.
The birth of sons in four families of Billing village makes this year’s festival special. These children have been born in the families of Larje Gyaltse Norbu, Jigmed Urgyan of Swachi, Panse Jitsen Namsel and Jigmed Tobdan of Gumlingpa. Special celebrations are being held in each of these homes to which the entire village is invited. Villagers visit these homes to offer congratulations and share the joy with traditional dishes.
During the festival, people wear traditional costumes, sing folk songs and dance. Feasts are held where chhang (a local drink), butter-based dishes and traditional figures made from dough are served. The celebration isn't limited to just one family, but becomes a collective celebration for the entire village.
The most prominent aspect of the Gochi festival is the shooting of arrows to make predictions. The village priest shoots the first arrow. Different villages create different symbols for this ritual. Some make a yak from cloth, others a goat from butter or a Shivling out of ice.
The process of prediction involves worshipping the deities, and the priest deciding upon the number of arrows. A goat skin or a symbolic idol is targeted. The number of arrows that find the target is the number of sons predicted for the next year. It is believed that this prediction is indicated by the deities.
Only families who have recently or within the past year welcomed a son are hosts for this festival. These families bear the cost of the puja, idol, food and other arrangements. Villagers believe this responsibility is a symbol of good fortune, and it is undertaken with pride.
Former Zilla Parishad member Kunga Bodh explained, "The Gochi festival has been a hallmark of the Gahar valley for centuries. This tradition is not only religious but also a medium of social bonding. Starting every year from Billing village and then spreading to other villages, the festival reflects the collective tradition of the valley."
Bodh said that this time the priest shot around 15 arrows, of which three hit a cloth-made image of a yak. It has been predicted that the valley will have three sons the following year. This prediction has proven true several times in the past, further strengthening the people's faith.
One of the local residents, Kundan Sharma, said, "Last year, four arrows pierced the goat's skin, and a son was born in four houses. This is why people still participate in this festival with great devotion." He said that there is no discrimination between sons and daughters in the Lahaul valley.
Although the Gochi festival is associated with the birth of a son, daughters are equally respected in the local society. There is no distinction between sons and daughters in terms of education, property and social rights. The locals believe this tradition is symbolic and not a basis for discrimination.
According to Mohan Lal Railingpa, a renowned litterateur from Lahaul and Spiti, "In ancient times, there was a practice of human and animal sacrifice during the Gochi festival. This sacrifice was offered for the prosperity of the area. This tradition was performed to please the deity Yulsa, but later it underwent a major change."
According to the story, a Buddhist lama opposed human sacrifice and offered himself as a sacrifice. Miraculously, he survived, after which the deity Yulsa sent a message to accept a dough figure instead of a human sacrifice. Since then, the practice of sacrifice has ended, and the Gochi festival has been celebrated symbolically.
Today, the Gochi festival has become a symbol of faith, tradition, and cultural identity, not violence. Despite modern education and technology, people continue to observe this tradition with complete devotion. The Gochi festival is the soul of Lahaul and Spiti.