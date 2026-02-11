ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gochi Festival Of Lahaul And Spiti Predicts Number of Sons To Be Born By Shooting Arrows

Kullu: The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh continues to witness its unique and mysterious traditions that have been around for centuries. One such tradition is the Gochi festival that is celebrated to mark the birth of a son. What makes it unique is the use of bows and arrows to predict the number of sons born in the village in the next year. Gochi is a traditional festival of the Lahaul Valley primarily celebrated to mark the birth of a child, especially a son. However, locals clearly state that there is no discrimination between sons and daughters in this part of the world. This festival is not merely a celebration but a symbol of religious faith, social solidarity and tradition. According to locals, Gochi is a ritualistic way of expressing gratitude to the gods. It is believed that the birth of a child is due to the blessings of the gods, and special prayers are offered during the festival to invoke this blessing. Gochi festival being celebrated. (ETV Bharat) The Gahar Valley is considered the birthplace of the Gochi festival. Each year, the festival starts from Billing village, after which other villages join in to celebrate on different dates. The festival is still celebrated with full ceremonial rites in villages like Billing, Gwajang, Kardang, Lower Keylong, and Upper Keylong in the Gahar Valley. Every village celebrates the festival on its own designated date. Rituals during the festival. (ETV Bharat) The birth of sons in four families of Billing village makes this year’s festival special. These children have been born in the families of Larje Gyaltse Norbu, Jigmed Urgyan of Swachi, Panse Jitsen Namsel and Jigmed Tobdan of Gumlingpa. Special celebrations are being held in each of these homes to which the entire village is invited. Villagers visit these homes to offer congratulations and share the joy with traditional dishes. During the festival, people wear traditional costumes, sing folk songs and dance. Feasts are held where chhang (a local drink), butter-based dishes and traditional figures made from dough are served. The celebration isn't limited to just one family, but becomes a collective celebration for the entire village. People celebrating the Gochi festival. (ETV Bharat)