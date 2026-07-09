ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mangaluru Rider Covers 12,111 km On Electric Scooter, Saves Rs 32,000 In Fuel Costs, Earns Recognition

His achievement has been officially recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: Challenging the widespread belief that electric vehicles are suitable only for city commuting and cannot handle long-distance travel, adventure rider Girish Shet from Mangaluru has completed a remarkable 12,111-kilometre journey across India on an electric scooter.

His achievement has been officially recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

Despite riding through temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius, battling intense heatwaves and recovering from a road accident during the expedition, Girish completed the journey and added another milestone to his growing list of achievements in electric vehicle adventure riding.

For the past five years, Girish has been undertaking long-distance expeditions exclusively on electric vehicles.

According to Girish, covering 12,111 kilometres on a petrol-powered vehicle would have cost nearly Rs 32,000 more in fuel. (ETV Bharat)

His latest accomplishment further reinforces the growing capabilities and reliability of modern EV technology.

In 2022, he became the first person in the world to travel from Kanyakumari to Khardung La in Ladakh on a Bounce Infinity electric scooter, covering 4,580 kilometres through India's central corridor across nine states during peak summer. That feat earned him his first India Book of Records recognition.

In 2025, he set another record by riding an Ampere electric city scooter from Bengaluru to Delhi in just seven days, covering more than 2,800 kilometres and securing the Fastest City Scooter Record.

His latest expedition began on April 12, 2026, from Bengaluru aboard a Hero VIDA VX2 electric scooter and concluded in Delhi on June 5 after 52 consecutive days on the road. During the journey, Girish travelled through 16 Indian states and visited 32 cities.

A passionate motorcycling enthusiast and cricket fan, Girish undertook the ride with the support of Hero VIDA, an official sponsor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL season.

In recognition of his unique mission, the franchise presented him with a Golden Ticket, allowing him to attend KKR matches across the country.

During the expedition, Girish watched 10 KKR IPL matches. He also received the opportunity to watch the final four key matches from the VIP stands at stadiums in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

His achievement was officially recognised on June 3, 2026, under the title 'Longest Journey by an Electric Scooter Across All Host Cities of One IPL Franchise,' earning certifications from both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

The journey, however, was far from easy.

As northern India grappled with severe summer heat and scorching winds, Girish continued his ride under extremely challenging weather conditions.