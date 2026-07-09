Mangaluru Rider Covers 12,111 km On Electric Scooter, Saves Rs 32,000 In Fuel Costs, Earns Recognition
His achievement has been officially recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Mangaluru: Challenging the widespread belief that electric vehicles are suitable only for city commuting and cannot handle long-distance travel, adventure rider Girish Shet from Mangaluru has completed a remarkable 12,111-kilometre journey across India on an electric scooter.
His achievement has been officially recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.
Despite riding through temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius, battling intense heatwaves and recovering from a road accident during the expedition, Girish completed the journey and added another milestone to his growing list of achievements in electric vehicle adventure riding.
For the past five years, Girish has been undertaking long-distance expeditions exclusively on electric vehicles.
His latest accomplishment further reinforces the growing capabilities and reliability of modern EV technology.
In 2022, he became the first person in the world to travel from Kanyakumari to Khardung La in Ladakh on a Bounce Infinity electric scooter, covering 4,580 kilometres through India's central corridor across nine states during peak summer. That feat earned him his first India Book of Records recognition.
In 2025, he set another record by riding an Ampere electric city scooter from Bengaluru to Delhi in just seven days, covering more than 2,800 kilometres and securing the Fastest City Scooter Record.
His latest expedition began on April 12, 2026, from Bengaluru aboard a Hero VIDA VX2 electric scooter and concluded in Delhi on June 5 after 52 consecutive days on the road. During the journey, Girish travelled through 16 Indian states and visited 32 cities.
A passionate motorcycling enthusiast and cricket fan, Girish undertook the ride with the support of Hero VIDA, an official sponsor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL season.
In recognition of his unique mission, the franchise presented him with a Golden Ticket, allowing him to attend KKR matches across the country.
During the expedition, Girish watched 10 KKR IPL matches. He also received the opportunity to watch the final four key matches from the VIP stands at stadiums in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.
His achievement was officially recognised on June 3, 2026, under the title 'Longest Journey by an Electric Scooter Across All Host Cities of One IPL Franchise,' earning certifications from both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.
The journey, however, was far from easy.
As northern India grappled with severe summer heat and scorching winds, Girish continued his ride under extremely challenging weather conditions.
The expedition took a dangerous turn near Jabalpur when an unidentified vehicle rammed his scooter at around 9 am, about 30 kilometres before reaching the city.
The impact threw him onto a road divider, leaving him injured and requiring hospitalisation.
Fortunately, the scooter's motor and body remained largely undamaged despite the crash.
Soon after being discharged from hospital, Girish resumed the expedition without requiring any major technical repairs to the vehicle and successfully completed the record-setting ride.
Apart from creating history, the expedition also highlighted the economic benefits of electric mobility.
According to Girish, covering 12,111 kilometres on a petrol-powered vehicle would have cost nearly Rs 32,000 more in fuel.
In comparison, the total electricity expense for charging the scooter throughout the journey was only Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.
He also pointed out that the scooter did not require a single service during the entire expedition, demonstrating the efficiency and reliability of modern electric vehicles.
Charging infrastructure played a crucial role in the successful completion of the ride. Hero's network of nearly 800 fast charging stations, along with access to Ather's network of nearly 6,000 fast chargers through a partnership, made charging convenient across much of the route.
In remote rural areas where charging stations were unavailable, roadside dhaba owners and local shopkeepers voluntarily allowed Girish to use their electrical outlets after learning about his mission.
Reflecting on the technological progress made in recent years, Girish said EV battery technology has advanced significantly over the past five years.
He noted that the latest lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries offer longer life, around 18 percent better range and improved overall performance.
Sharing his experience, Girish said hardships are an essential part of every meaningful achievement.
"If there are no challenges, an achievement loses its significance. When I first started riding electric scooters, people looked at them with curiosity. Today, electric vehicles have gained widespread acceptance across India. Instead of asking whether it is an EV, people now ask about its range and technical specifications. With petrol prices continuing to rise, more people should consider electric scooters manufactured by Indian companies. My journey proves that with proper planning, it is entirely possible to travel across the country on an electric vehicle without difficulty," he said.
Girish Shet's latest accomplishment is being viewed as more than just another personal milestone. It demonstrates the growing capability, dependability and practicality of electric vehicles for long-distance travel while highlighting their environmental and economic advantages.
His determination to overcome extreme weather, a serious road accident and the demands of a 52-day expedition has earned him national recognition and serves as an inspiration for aspiring adventure riders across the country.
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