ETV Bharat / offbeat

Andhra Pradesh: Giddalur Youth Develops Technology To Convert Industrial Waste Into Artificial Sand For Construction

Giddalur: Combining innovation and sustainability, a young researcher from Giddalur has developed a technology to convert industrial waste into artificial sand for the construction sector. Kummari Sekhar’s breakthrough has earned him a PhD from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, along with recognition in academic and engineering circles.

Sekhar carried out research under the guidance of Dr B Hanumantha Rao, focusing on the effective utilisation of fly ash from thermal power plants and slag waste from the steel industry. At present, only about 50 per cent of such waste is reused, while the rest accumulates and poses serious environmental risks.

Using advanced techniques like geopolymerisation and pelletisation, Sekhar successfully transformed this waste into sand that meets construction standards. His innovation has been showcased at platforms like the Indian Roads Congress and IIT Hyderabad, where it received wide appreciation. His findings have also been published in international journals. He has filed an application for getting the technology patented.