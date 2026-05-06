Andhra Pradesh: Giddalur Youth Develops Technology To Convert Industrial Waste Into Artificial Sand For Construction
Kummari Sekhar has combined innovation and sustainability to offer a scalable solution to both waste management and sand scarcity in India
Published : May 6, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Giddalur: Combining innovation and sustainability, a young researcher from Giddalur has developed a technology to convert industrial waste into artificial sand for the construction sector. Kummari Sekhar’s breakthrough has earned him a PhD from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, along with recognition in academic and engineering circles.
Sekhar carried out research under the guidance of Dr B Hanumantha Rao, focusing on the effective utilisation of fly ash from thermal power plants and slag waste from the steel industry. At present, only about 50 per cent of such waste is reused, while the rest accumulates and poses serious environmental risks.
Using advanced techniques like geopolymerisation and pelletisation, Sekhar successfully transformed this waste into sand that meets construction standards. His innovation has been showcased at platforms like the Indian Roads Congress and IIT Hyderabad, where it received wide appreciation. His findings have also been published in international journals. He has filed an application for getting the technology patented.
Sekhar explained that the artificial sand produced through this method can serve as a viable alternative to sand from river banks, which is getting increasingly scarce. “This approach not only helps manage industrial waste, but also protects natural resources, and reduces environmental damage,” he elaborated.
Sekhar’s father Rangayya is a retired railway employee, and his mother Rajamma is a homemaker. Hailing from Giddalur, Sekhar completed his Civil Engineering degree course from Pulla Reddy Engineering College, and MTech from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Bhopal, before pursuing research at IIT Bhubaneswar.
As per national standards, construction sand ranges from 4.75 mm to 75 microns. Sekhar’s technology ensures that processed ash meets these specifications, while offering a sustainable and scalable solution to both waste management and sand scarcity in India.
Also Read:
- Madhya Pradesh ITI Instructor Leads Students In Converting Old Two Wheelers Into Electric Vehicles
- AI-Based Medical Services Show Promising Results Across Government Hospitals
- A Ray of Hope: Innovative Smart Glove Reduces Chemotherapy Side Effects
- Flameless Cooking Breakthrough: IIT Tirupati Students Develop Fuel-Saving 'Radiant Burner'