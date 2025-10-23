GI Tag Spirals Demand For Socks And Gloves From Lahaul-Spiti In Himachal Pradesh
These traditional products from Lahaul and Spiti are crafted to provide warmth and protection from bitter cold of the winters.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST
Kullu: The world famous Dussehra of Kullu might have been over a couple of weeks back but the Dhalpur Maidan is still buzzing with shoppers. Among the most sought after items here are the gloves and socks from the remote Lahaul and Spiti district that proudly bear the GI (Geographical Indication) tag.
The GI tag has led to an increase in the demand for these goods. The particular stall selling these products at Dhalpur is one among the many being facilitated by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and is drawing huge footfall. The other articles being sold at the stall include shawls, caps and other woollen items.
Notably, Lahaul and Spiti has witnessed a significant rise in tourist arrivals after the opening of the Atal Tunnel that now provides access to this area throughout the year.
The socks and gloves made in the district are in great demand because they are claimed to give protection from severe cold. In the process, the local women are benefiting financially from this business.
These socks and gloves, being marketed by the self-help groups (SHGs) from shops, eating joints and homestays in the Lahaul valley's tourist destinations, have seen increase in demand, consequently helping in generating employment for the rural women.
Before the Atal Tunnel came up, one had to cross the Rohtang Pass to reach Lahaul and Spiti. This pass used to remain shut in the winters because of heavy snowfall, and the only mode connecting the district with the world was helicopters.
During extreme cold, women have traditionally been spending time knitting gloves and socks which they would take to their daughters' homes for the traditional Phagli festival other occasions. These are also exchanged at weddings and other family ceremonies. The district got a GI tag for these products in 2021.
Krishna Kumar Negi who is operating the stall at Dhalpur said, "In the past, people used to make these socks for themselves. However, demand for the products is gradually increasing among tourists as well. This is providing employment to people. The price of socks depends on the yarn and the design. Medium-sized socks are available for Rs 400-500 while those woven from good wool can cost Rs 1000-1500. Women also get the opportunity to sell their products through NABARD which is of help to those in the rural areas."
The GI tag has ensured that no one is able to copy these Himachali products and the district gets a distinct identity at the national and international level.
Himachal Pradesh Patent Information Centre and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment have registered Lahauli socks and gloves under the GI Act, 1999. This prevents unauthorised production besides contributing to the social and economic development of their original producers. Registration under the Act ensures that these products cannot be produced outside a designated area. A violation can result in a maximum imprisonment of three years and a fine of up to Rs two lakh.
Furthermore, the GI tag serves as a measure of a product's quality, making it easier to find a market both domestically and abroad. This tag opens doors for the development of a product and consequently, for the development of that particular region from employment to revenue growth.
Besides these products from Lahaul and Spiti, other Himachali products which have got a GI tag include Kullu Shawl and Kangra Tea (in 2005), Chamba Rumal (in 2008), Kinnauri Shawl (2010), Kangra Paintings (2014), Himachali Black Cumin and Himachali Chuli Oil along with Chamba Chappal (in 2019).
President of Save Lahaul Spiti organisation, BS Rana, said, "Through the collective efforts of the organisation, traditional Lahauli products have gained a new identity. The GI tag is benefiting more than 5000 women involved in the handloom business. Lahauli women are the backbone of this craft and it has been preserved through their efforts."
He said his organization aims to develop Lahauli handlooms and provide marketing support while ensuring fair prices for Lahauli artisans.
Rana explained that written information about weaving in Lahaul emerged with the arrival of Moravian missionaries in Keylong in 1856. "Maria Hyde opened the first weaving school in Keylong which played a significant role in developing the weaving skills of local women. This marked the beginning of the modernisation and commercialization of weaving products in the valley. Weaving in the Lahaul valley is passed down the generations," he said.
Sangeeta Shasni and Kanta from Gondhla village in Lahaul and Spiti said, "Earlier, most of the women in the valley used to make socks and gloves to pass their time and protect themselves from the cold. But now, women are doing this work for business and the interest in these products has soared after the GI tag. Good quality of the wool helps in keeping the hands and feet warm even in harsh cold."
Another resident of the village, Anupama explained that the tradition of gifting socks and gloves during religious festivals and weddings in the valley is still prevalent. "The socks are very attractive and have five distinct parts which are joined after knitting. The upper part is woven with attractive traditional patterns in eight colours. In the local dialect, this pattern is called Dashi. The upper part of the socks is woven first and is followed by the sole. The two are then joined together reaching the tip of the toe," she said.
Local legislator Anuradha Rana related that the said district administration is now prioritising local Lahaul products at government functions.
"Guests are being provided with Lahaul socks and gloves. The administration also supports women associated with self-help groups through various means so that local products can be promoted in the market. In the future, markets will be made available to women associated with self-help groups, where they can sell their products to tourists from India and abroad," she said.
