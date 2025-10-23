ETV Bharat / offbeat

GI Tag Spirals Demand For Socks And Gloves From Lahaul-Spiti In Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: The world famous Dussehra of Kullu might have been over a couple of weeks back but the Dhalpur Maidan is still buzzing with shoppers. Among the most sought after items here are the gloves and socks from the remote Lahaul and Spiti district that proudly bear the GI (Geographical Indication) tag.

The GI tag has led to an increase in the demand for these goods. The particular stall selling these products at Dhalpur is one among the many being facilitated by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and is drawing huge footfall. The other articles being sold at the stall include shawls, caps and other woollen items.

Notably, Lahaul and Spiti has witnessed a significant rise in tourist arrivals after the opening of the Atal Tunnel that now provides access to this area throughout the year.

The socks and gloves made in the district are in great demand because they are claimed to give protection from severe cold. In the process, the local women are benefiting financially from this business.

GI Tag Spirals Demand For Socks And Gloves From Lahaul-Spiti In Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

These socks and gloves, being marketed by the self-help groups (SHGs) from shops, eating joints and homestays in the Lahaul valley's tourist destinations, have seen increase in demand, consequently helping in generating employment for the rural women.

Before the Atal Tunnel came up, one had to cross the Rohtang Pass to reach Lahaul and Spiti. This pass used to remain shut in the winters because of heavy snowfall, and the only mode connecting the district with the world was helicopters.

During extreme cold, women have traditionally been spending time knitting gloves and socks which they would take to their daughters' homes for the traditional Phagli festival other occasions. These are also exchanged at weddings and other family ceremonies. The district got a GI tag for these products in 2021.

Krishna Kumar Negi who is operating the stall at Dhalpur said, "In the past, people used to make these socks for themselves. However, demand for the products is gradually increasing among tourists as well. This is providing employment to people. The price of socks depends on the yarn and the design. Medium-sized socks are available for Rs 400-500 while those woven from good wool can cost Rs 1000-1500. Women also get the opportunity to sell their products through NABARD which is of help to those in the rural areas."