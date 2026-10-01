Six Months After Harish Rana’s Death, Father Ashok Finds Solace In Prayer, Carries Grief To His Kiosk
Shehzad Abid watches Ashok, a father find strength in prayer and work, serving customers at a kiosk while carrying enduring grief months after Harish's death.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: By 4 am, Ashok Rana is awake. Before his daily exercise, the morning chores and the hours spent serving customers at his kiosk, he prays, for those he has lost and for those who stood beside his family when they needed support most.
His son Harish is never far from his thoughts. Six months after bidding him farewell, Ashok keeps himself occupied through much of the day, knowing how easily an unhurried moment can bring back the years spent caring for him.
“I keep myself busy most of the time. It is necessary because when I am occupied, my mind does not go there,” he says.
For 13 years, the family’s life revolved around Harish’s treatment and the hope that his condition might improve. Now, at a small kiosk provided by the administration, Ashok prepares food, speaks to customers and encourages others to keep going. The work gives him a livelihood and something to attend to through the long hours when memories might otherwise overwhelm him.
Ashok, a retired Army serviceman, reaches the kiosk around 9 am and spends most of his day there until approximately 6.30 pm. Preparing sandwiches, serving customers and attending to the counter have become part of a routine he follows deliberately. His son’s absence remains painful, but work keeps him busy and he likes it that way.
Harish, from Ghaziabad, had remained in a permanent vegetative state since 2013. His parents spent the years that followed caring for him, pursuing treatment and waiting for a change that never came. Hospital visits and medical care became inseparable from family life, while the uncertainty continued from one year to the next.
Eventually, Ashok approached the courts seeking permission for euthanasia by withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment and a dignified farewell. For a father who had devoted so many years to keeping his child alive, it was not easy.
On March 11, 2026, the Supreme Court permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment, allowing passive euthanasia in Harish’s case. The ruling brought national attention to the family and the prolonged ordeal behind their legal battle.
For Ashok and his wife, Nirmala Devi, however, the court’s decision could not bring an end to everything they had lived through. It settled the legal question, but they still had to say goodbye to their son and face the days that would follow.
On March 25, Harish was given his final farewell at the crematorium in Delhi’s Green Park. Family members, well-wishers and people associated with spiritual organisations were present. Nirmala Devi bid farewell to the son she had cared for through those long years.
Amid the grief, Ashok urged those gathered there not to cry. His son, he told them, was now in a better place.
Those words offered comfort to others, but his own loss overshadowed his entire persona.
Six months later, thoughts of Harish continue to return throughout the day. Much of his time had once been taken up by his son’s care. “Today, the kiosk gives me a different purpose to live. There are ingredients to prepare, customers to attend to and conversations that keep me engrossed throughout,” he says.
The Uttar Pradesh government, Ashok says, provided the family with Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance, which reached them through administrative officials. The administration also made the kiosk available so that he could earn a living.
“I would like to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally to thank him. Because the government and the administration provided every possible help during a difficult time,” Ashok says.
Alongside that gratitude is his determination to support himself through work. “A person should continue doing whatever work their abilities and health permit,” he adds.
Ashok says he uses wholesome ingredients and does not stock tobacco or tobacco-related products. Instead, customers can buy sandwiches, burgers, sprouts and other nutritious food.
“Some arrive after exercising and look for something nourishing to eat. Others prefer a light meal. Fitness-conscious customers have gradually become part of the clientele and I get the opportunity to speak with people whose daily routines now intersect mine,” explains Ashok.
The kiosk has slowly become a familiar place where he can work, meet people and make himself useful. Yet staying busy does not mean Harish has slipped from his mind. Ashok says he carries Harish’s memory into his daily routine because he is an inseparable part of his existence.
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