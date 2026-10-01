ETV Bharat / offbeat

Six Months After Harish Rana’s Death, Father Ashok Finds Solace In Prayer, Carries Grief To His Kiosk

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: By 4 am, Ashok Rana is awake. Before his daily exercise, the morning chores and the hours spent serving customers at his kiosk, he prays, for those he has lost and for those who stood beside his family when they needed support most.

His son Harish is never far from his thoughts. Six months after bidding him farewell, Ashok keeps himself occupied through much of the day, knowing how easily an unhurried moment can bring back the years spent caring for him.

“I keep myself busy most of the time. It is necessary because when I am occupied, my mind does not go there,” he says.

For 13 years, the family’s life revolved around Harish’s treatment and the hope that his condition might improve. Now, at a small kiosk provided by the administration, Ashok prepares food, speaks to customers and encourages others to keep going. The work gives him a livelihood and something to attend to through the long hours when memories might otherwise overwhelm him.

Ashok, a retired Army serviceman, reaches the kiosk around 9 am and spends most of his day there until approximately 6.30 pm. Preparing sandwiches, serving customers and attending to the counter have become part of a routine he follows deliberately. His son’s absence remains painful, but work keeps him busy and he likes it that way.

Harish, from Ghaziabad, had remained in a permanent vegetative state since 2013. His parents spent the years that followed caring for him, pursuing treatment and waiting for a change that never came. Hospital visits and medical care became inseparable from family life, while the uncertainty continued from one year to the next.

Eventually, Ashok approached the courts seeking permission for euthanasia by withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment and a dignified farewell. For a father who had devoted so many years to keeping his child alive, it was not easy.

On March 11, 2026, the Supreme Court permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment, allowing passive euthanasia in Harish’s case. The ruling brought national attention to the family and the prolonged ordeal behind their legal battle.

For Ashok and his wife, Nirmala Devi, however, the court’s decision could not bring an end to everything they had lived through. It settled the legal question, but they still had to say goodbye to their son and face the days that would follow.

On March 25, Harish was given his final farewell at the crematorium in Delhi’s Green Park. Family members, well-wishers and people associated with spiritual organisations were present. Nirmala Devi bid farewell to the son she had cared for through those long years.