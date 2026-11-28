Ghaziabad Resident Creates Indoor Green Air Filtration System, Keeps AQI Below 80 Even When Outdoor Levels Hit 500
Gomat has developed a system in which indoor plants work alongside an arrangement that filters incoming outdoor air and maintains circulation inside the room.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
By Shahzad Abid
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: As winter approaches, air pollution across Delhi-NCR begins to worsen, making clean indoor air a major concern for residents. Expensive air purifiers and their maintenance costs, however, are not affordable for every middle-class household. Finding an alternative, a Ghaziabad resident has developed an indoor air filtration model that combines plants with a simple ventilation and filtration system to improve air quality at home.
Akhilesh Gomat, a resident of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad, has transformed a room in his house into an indoor green space equipped with different varieties of plants, agro lights and an air filtration arrangement. He said that even when the outdoor Air Quality Index (AQI) approaches 500, the AQI inside his room remains below 80.
Gomat has developed a system in which indoor plants work alongside an arrangement that filters incoming outdoor air and maintains circulation inside the room.
He says simply placing plants indoors is not enough to protect people from pollution. It is equally important to understand where the air enters the room, how it is filtered and how circulation is maintained.
Under his model, outside air is filtered before entering the room. The filtered air then circulates through the indoor space, where different varieties of plants have been arranged according to the available space and lighting conditions.
An exhaust fan has been installed to facilitate air movement inside the room. Air enters through a separate chamber, with filters fitted near the inlet behind the exhaust fan.
The filters help reduce the entry of dust and other pollutants from outside. This ensures that incoming air passes through the filtration system before entering the room.
The indoor green space features three main varieties of plants: Philodendron, Aglaonema and Dracaena. These plants are popular for their attractive foliage and ability to grow indoors under suitable conditions.
Philodendron: Known for its heart-shaped, deep green leaves, Philodendron can grow in low to moderate light conditions. It is commonly used in living rooms, bedrooms and offices. Some studies have also examined its ability to absorb certain indoor air pollutants. Smaller varieties generally cost between Rs 150 and Rs 600, while larger varieties can cost Rs 700 to Rs 1,500.
Aglaonema: Also known as Chinese Evergreen, this plant can survive in low-light conditions and requires relatively little maintenance. Its leaves are available in attractive green, silver, red and pink varieties. It can be placed in areas that do not receive direct sunlight. Its market price generally ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 400.
Dracaena: With its long and dense foliage, Dracaena is a popular indoor plant. Certain varieties have been studied for their ability to absorb gaseous pollutants such as formaldehyde and benzene. Depending on the variety and size, prices range from approximately Rs 200 to Rs 1,500.
Providing sufficient natural light is one of the biggest challenges of maintaining indoor plants, particularly in apartments and flats that receive limited direct sunlight.
To address this, Gomat has installed agro lights in the room. These lights provide the plants with the illumination required for their growth.
According to him, the plants need about eight hours of light every day. The agro lights are connected to timers that automatically switch them off after the specified duration.
Gomat says these plants do not require extensive maintenance. With appropriate lighting, watering and suitable indoor conditions, they can be maintained for long periods.
The number of plants and their arrangement can be decided according to the size of the room. A room measuring about 300 square feet can accommodate around 10 to 12 plants, including different varieties of Philodendron, Aglaonema and Dracaena.
The estimated cost of purchasing 12 plants for such a room is between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000. The filter, exhaust fan and air-entry chamber can be assembled for approximately Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.
Gomat says spending time among plants also helps people feel mentally refreshed. The greenery and colourful foliage create a positive atmosphere and can help reduce everyday stress.
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