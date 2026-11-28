ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ghaziabad Resident Creates Indoor Green Air Filtration System, Keeps AQI Below 80 Even When Outdoor Levels Hit 500

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: As winter approaches, air pollution across Delhi-NCR begins to worsen, making clean indoor air a major concern for residents. Expensive air purifiers and their maintenance costs, however, are not affordable for every middle-class household. Finding an alternative, a Ghaziabad resident has developed an indoor air filtration model that combines plants with a simple ventilation and filtration system to improve air quality at home.

Akhilesh Gomat, a resident of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad, has transformed a room in his house into an indoor green space equipped with different varieties of plants, agro lights and an air filtration arrangement. He said that even when the outdoor Air Quality Index (AQI) approaches 500, the AQI inside his room remains below 80.

Gomat has developed a system in which indoor plants work alongside an arrangement that filters incoming outdoor air and maintains circulation inside the room.

Ghaziabad Resident Creates Indoor Green Air Filtration System, Keeps AQI Below 80 Even When Outdoor Levels Hit 500 (ETV Bharat)

He says simply placing plants indoors is not enough to protect people from pollution. It is equally important to understand where the air enters the room, how it is filtered and how circulation is maintained.

Under his model, outside air is filtered before entering the room. The filtered air then circulates through the indoor space, where different varieties of plants have been arranged according to the available space and lighting conditions.

An exhaust fan has been installed to facilitate air movement inside the room. Air enters through a separate chamber, with filters fitted near the inlet behind the exhaust fan.

The filters help reduce the entry of dust and other pollutants from outside. This ensures that incoming air passes through the filtration system before entering the room.

The indoor green space features three main varieties of plants: Philodendron, Aglaonema and Dracaena. These plants are popular for their attractive foliage and ability to grow indoors under suitable conditions.

Philodendron: Known for its heart-shaped, deep green leaves, Philodendron can grow in low to moderate light conditions. It is commonly used in living rooms, bedrooms and offices. Some studies have also examined its ability to absorb certain indoor air pollutants. Smaller varieties generally cost between Rs 150 and Rs 600, while larger varieties can cost Rs 700 to Rs 1,500.