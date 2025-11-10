ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ghaziabad Jail Authorities Trying To Empower Inmates Through Light Of Knowledge

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Authorities at the District Jail in Ghaziabad have initiated measures to empower the jail inmates through education.

Besides getting educated, the prisoners are being encouraged to enrol for formal courses and achieve certificates and degrees for the efforts they put in.

The effort is aimed at keeping the prisoners engaged in educational and vocational activities so that negative thoughts can be avoided and their confidence can be built.

Adult education programs are conducted within the jail premises for the literate inmates. Many of them are pursuing their Class 10 and 12 studies along with those who are enrolled at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for graduate courses.

The Jail also houses an examination centre for conducting the IGNOU exams and those conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The Jail administration provides books and other articles to the prisoners.

A library is located within the prison premises. This facility has more than 15,000 books that are borrowed by the prisoners.

Meanwhile, those who have graduated are encouraged to teach others. The prison administration has tied up with various social organisations for conducting educational sessions on various courses being pursued by the prisoners, where expertise of external teachers is required.

Some of the prisoners are also learning computer operations while pursuing courses offered by NIIT. Many of those pursuing these courses are keen to pick up good private jobs on their release from prison. These courses are among the most sought-after training opportunities.

Besides, the prisoners also get the opportunity to learn vocational skills like sewing, painting, embroidery, arts and crafts, hair cutting, music, dance, flower pot making, nursery training, beautician training courses and radio jockeying.