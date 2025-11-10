Ghaziabad Jail Authorities Trying To Empower Inmates Through Light Of Knowledge
Besides getting educated, the prisoners are being encouraged to enrol for formal courses and achieve certificates and degrees for the efforts they put in.
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Authorities at the District Jail in Ghaziabad have initiated measures to empower the jail inmates through education.
The effort is aimed at keeping the prisoners engaged in educational and vocational activities so that negative thoughts can be avoided and their confidence can be built.
Adult education programs are conducted within the jail premises for the literate inmates. Many of them are pursuing their Class 10 and 12 studies along with those who are enrolled at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for graduate courses.
The Jail also houses an examination centre for conducting the IGNOU exams and those conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The Jail administration provides books and other articles to the prisoners.
A library is located within the prison premises. This facility has more than 15,000 books that are borrowed by the prisoners.
Meanwhile, those who have graduated are encouraged to teach others. The prison administration has tied up with various social organisations for conducting educational sessions on various courses being pursued by the prisoners, where expertise of external teachers is required.
Some of the prisoners are also learning computer operations while pursuing courses offered by NIIT. Many of those pursuing these courses are keen to pick up good private jobs on their release from prison. These courses are among the most sought-after training opportunities.
Besides, the prisoners also get the opportunity to learn vocational skills like sewing, painting, embroidery, arts and crafts, hair cutting, music, dance, flower pot making, nursery training, beautician training courses and radio jockeying.
There is a training centre under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission that has been set up within the prison campus. There is also a facility for various other activities related to creating different types of products.
In all, 198 prisoners in the Jail are pursuing various courses from IGNOU. Five of them are enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce programs, while 12 prisoners are pursuing a Certificate in Human Rights course. Another 176 are pursuing a Certificate in Food and Nutrition course.
Six prisoners are aiming to clear high school exams during this session, while 21 of them are pursuing Intermediate. There are another 132 prisoners receiving education under the Adult Literacy Program.
Apart from this, 220 prisoners are pursuing various computer certification courses at the computer lab built in the jail premises.
Among the aspirants for vocational courses, 100 prisoners are pursuing a tailoring certificate course, 30 are pursuing a painting certificate course, 45 are enrolled in embroidery, and 30 are enrolled in an art and craft course. In addition to these, there are 45 pursuing music, 52 are enrolled in dance, 50 in flower pot making, 60 in beautician training, 20 each in radio jockey training and LED bulb and lamp making, along with 30 others in making vermicompost fertiliser course.
Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma related, “Education is the most powerful tool for reform. By becoming educated, a person not only improves himself or herself but also becomes capable of contributing to society.”
He explained that the prison administration's priority is to interact with a new inmate and boost his or her morale.
“It's often seen that prisoners become depressed upon arrival. The administration has formed a psychological committee which includes many educated prisoners. This committee counsels new prisoners and tries to convince them that the prison is a reformatory and life can be improved even while being inside,” he added.
