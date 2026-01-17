ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ghaziabad Girl Upcycles Plastic Waste For Artistic Creations

Sakshi was instrumental in creating the spinning wheel that has been installed in Sector 94 of Noida. It was a project undertaken to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The project under the Noida Authority led to the building of a spinning wheel using 1650 kg of plastic waste. The spinning wheel found itself a part of discussions right up to London. Sakshi crafted it using acrylic in approximately three weeks.

She believes that upcycling plastic waste can help protect the environment from the harm caused by plastic. Currently, she is working on environmental conservation projects in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

She has been involved in several projects where waste material has been used in a constructive way, and these projects have been recognised both nationally and internationally. Initially, she used to recycle plastic waste, but later decided to upcycle it. Upcycling of waste involves transforming discarded materials or products into new items of higher quality, value or environmental benefit.

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Even as pollution-related issues continue to mount, there are individuals doing their bit for environment conservation. Amongst these names is that of Sakshi Jha of Ghaziabad, who has been working on environmental conservation since 2018.

Talking about the project, she said, "We started our work towards upcycling plastic waste in the year 2018. In the initial phase, we had to face many challenges, including the lack of technology, resources and low availability of plastic waste. Despite limited resources and experience, we crossed all the hurdles and continued our work. From the year 2018 till now, we have successfully upcycled approximately 150 tonnes of plastic waste. Currently, the scope of our work has expanded a lot. From the year 2026, we have set a target to upcycle 1000 tonnes of plastic waste every year."

Sakshi collects plastic waste from various sources, including urban local bodies and creates a variety of products. To date, she has used plastic waste to create school benches, furniture for Anganwadis and various items for beautifying intersections. Several parks have also been decorated with items created by Sakshi from plastic waste. Overall, Sakshi is not only utilising plastic waste wisely but also raising environmental awareness among others.

Her initiative is also providing employment to a large number of women. Over 30 women are associated with Sakshi. She provides these women with the raw material, and the latter then create a variety of products at home. Currently, Sakshi has a major project underway in Baghpat in which over 40 people are involved. Overall, Sakshi provides employment to more than 50 people annually.

Her works have been listed in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records in 2020 for creating the largest spinning wheel and keyboard from plastic waste. Sakshi has also been honoured with numerous other prestigious awards, including the state-level Vivekananda Youth Award recently, which was awarded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 12, 2026, which is observed as Youth Day.

"When I was called on the stage, I remembered my hard work, struggle and all those who supported me at every step of my journey. I dedicate this honour not only to myself, but to my parents, family, and all those mentors who had unwavering faith in me. I faced many challenges, but I never gave up. I have been taught since childhood that goals can be achieved through honesty, discipline, and continuous effort," she shared.