ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ghaziabad District Jail Inmates Pen A Success Story In Matric And Intermediate Exams

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The inmates lodged in District Jail in Ghaziabad have penned a success story of a different kind. All those who recently took the matriculation examination have passed making it a 100% record. Meanwhile, 95% of inmates appearing for the intermediate examination have cleared the test. These inmates had appeared in the examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

These prisoners continued to pursue their education even while confined within the prison walls and behind the bars. The environment conducive for studies was created by the Jail authorities that played a big role in their success. Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma played a significant part in their success.

Prisoners at the Jail are encouraged by the administration to pursue education. There is a library located within the prison premises which is well stocked with all the necessary books. The prisoners can study in the library while also borrowing books from there to study in their cells. Before the Board exams, the prison administration even organises special classes to help them prepare better.