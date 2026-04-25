Ghaziabad District Jail Inmates Pen A Success Story In Matric And Intermediate Exams
While all the five that took the Class 10 exam have passed, only one of the 18 that took Class 12 exam failed
Published : April 25, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The inmates lodged in District Jail in Ghaziabad have penned a success story of a different kind. All those who recently took the matriculation examination have passed making it a 100% record. Meanwhile, 95% of inmates appearing for the intermediate examination have cleared the test. These inmates had appeared in the examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.
These prisoners continued to pursue their education even while confined within the prison walls and behind the bars. The environment conducive for studies was created by the Jail authorities that played a big role in their success. Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma played a significant part in their success.
Prisoners at the Jail are encouraged by the administration to pursue education. There is a library located within the prison premises which is well stocked with all the necessary books. The prisoners can study in the library while also borrowing books from there to study in their cells. Before the Board exams, the prison administration even organises special classes to help them prepare better.
According to the information available, there were five inmates who appeared for the Class 10 examination. Of these one passed with first division while the remaining four got second division. Meanwhile, there were 18 inmates who appeared for the intermediate examination of which 11 inmates passed with the second division and six got the third division. Only one inmate failed to clear the exam.
Sharma disclosed, "Our goal isn't just to help the inmates pass the exams but to empower them to become self-reliant and integrate them into the mainstream of the society. When an inmate progresses through education, their self-confidence grows and they develop new perspectives about their future. The inmates' success in Board exams will serve as an inspiration for the others. The jail administration is striving to encourage as many inmates as possible to engage in education and utilize their time productively. It provides all possible educational support, including books and classes."
In the Jail, inmates are also taught various skills. There is a computer laboratory that offers various computer courses. Furthermore, inmates are also taught tailoring, hair cutting and painting so that upon their release, they can use the skills learned in the prison to earn their livelihood and become self-reliant while establishing themselves as respected individuals in the society.