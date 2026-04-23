'Get Me The Replica Of My Art': Kashmir Woodcarving Artist Crafts Magic On Walnut Plaques With Intricate Detail
Unlike other artists depending on a pre-determined design, Ghulam Rasool Ahangar has a knack for a new design every time, reports Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Srinagar: Inside a dimly lit room in Srinagar's Rainawari, 72-year-old master woodcarving artist Ghulam Rasool Ahangar breathes new life into otherwise dull walnut plaques which he turns into exquisite pieces of art with the minutest detail.
The meticulously carved Chinar with unmatched attention to detail including sparrows perched on its branches and a tree hollow at its bottom besides floral petals on a wooden box set Ahangar apart from routine artists in the field. What makes Ahangar all the more special is that he is not associated with the woodcarving art by birth. He learnt the art from his maternal uncle given his knack for carving designs on wood. Ahangar caste in the valley is usually associated with blacksmiths.
But the artist Ahangar, as he himself says, has no match in the woodcarving art. “Even if gold rates touch Rs 2 lakh a gram, you can get it, but I challenge you to get me the replica of this piece,” Ahangar said in a special conversation with ETV Bharat while holding the walnut plaque bearing the intricate Pashmina design in his hands. The design which otherwise adorns the highly sought-after shawl, Ahangar has mounted it on a plaque of hard walnut wood.
Ahangar said that he does not produce a replica of a particular piece of art, but has a knack to create something new every time! “Once I imagined a design while going to bed and created it on wood in the same shape and form,” he said.
Besides the pashmina work, Ahangar has also carved the design of the iconic Dal Lake and the boulevard along its banks. His works of art are not only popular in the country but also abroad.
“I try to carve such works of art that are completely unique and I have created many such models so far that people have seen for the first time in wood carving. I do not make any carvings or drawings with a pen or pencil,” Ahangar proudly said.
Fahad Idris, a young businessman involved in the woodcarving business is in awe of Ahangar's artistic genius. “The type of detailing that he brings to his work is unparalleled and is not seen in the work of any craftsman,” Idris said.
Ahangar has been associated with the woodcarving art for the past 60 years. In this small workshop inside his home, he carves such fine and intricate masterpieces with great effort and patience that leave the viewers stunned.
The expert craftsman has been awarded several state awards in addition to the national award. Ahangar vividly remembers that he received his first award when he was just 18. But the master artisan is not done with the art yet and braces for more masterpieces in future.
Ahangar said that the tools required in woodcarving are not readily available in the market adding he has to make the tools by himself.
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