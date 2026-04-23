ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Get Me The Replica Of My Art': Kashmir Woodcarving Artist Crafts Magic On Walnut Plaques With Intricate Detail

Srinagar: Inside a dimly lit room in Srinagar's Rainawari, 72-year-old master woodcarving artist Ghulam Rasool Ahangar breathes new life into otherwise dull walnut plaques which he turns into exquisite pieces of art with the minutest detail.

The meticulously carved Chinar with unmatched attention to detail including sparrows perched on its branches and a tree hollow at its bottom besides floral petals on a wooden box set Ahangar apart from routine artists in the field. What makes Ahangar all the more special is that he is not associated with the woodcarving art by birth. He learnt the art from his maternal uncle given his knack for carving designs on wood. Ahangar caste in the valley is usually associated with blacksmiths.

Woodcarving artist Ghulam Rasool Ahangar works inside his workshop in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

But the artist Ahangar, as he himself says, has no match in the woodcarving art. “Even if gold rates touch Rs 2 lakh a gram, you can get it, but I challenge you to get me the replica of this piece,” Ahangar said in a special conversation with ETV Bharat while holding the walnut plaque bearing the intricate Pashmina design in his hands. The design which otherwise adorns the highly sought-after shawl, Ahangar has mounted it on a plaque of hard walnut wood.

Ahangar said that he does not produce a replica of a particular piece of art, but has a knack to create something new every time! “Once I imagined a design while going to bed and created it on wood in the same shape and form,” he said.