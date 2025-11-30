ETV Bharat / offbeat

German Teacher Of Hindi Rues Paucity Of Jobs In The Indian Language

Bhopal: He embodies the quotation ‘The World is a Global Village’. For this German currently serving as a teacher in Sweden, Hindi has been his calling. Hans Werner laments that there is no job market for the students of Hindi in the West. He is open to working in India if given an opportunity to don the role of a visiting faculty. Hans participated in the ongoing Vishwa Rang Mahotsav in Bhopal as an expatriate writer.

Hans’ journey towards Hindi began when he happened to read the popular book ‘Siddhartha’ by Herman Hesse after the demise of his father. The pages of the book had a profound impact on the life of the 15-year-old Hans, and he became curious to know more about India and its culture. He mastered Hindi and is now teaching the language in Sweden.

"There was a lot of turmoil within my family after the death of my father. There was a lot of restlessness. At that very moment, I came across a novel by Heimann Hesse, titled ‘Siddhartha’ published in German in 1922. Reading it, a picture began to form within me of another culture after my own," he told ETV Bharat.

Hans Werner participated in the ongoing Vishwa Rang Mahotsav in Bhopal (ETV Bharat)

He went on to state, "My interest in Buddhism grew. I wanted to learn about Indian culture, far removed from my own. I wanted to pursue this further and gather as much information as possible. Then I learned about a subject called Indology in Germany. I learned that Sanskrit could be learnt there. This must have been around 1983. That's forty years ago."