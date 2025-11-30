German Teacher Of Hindi Rues Paucity Of Jobs In The Indian Language
Hans Werner has been teaching Hindi in Sweden for the last 15 years
November 30, 2025
Bhopal: He embodies the quotation ‘The World is a Global Village’. For this German currently serving as a teacher in Sweden, Hindi has been his calling. Hans Werner laments that there is no job market for the students of Hindi in the West. He is open to working in India if given an opportunity to don the role of a visiting faculty. Hans participated in the ongoing Vishwa Rang Mahotsav in Bhopal as an expatriate writer.
Hans’ journey towards Hindi began when he happened to read the popular book ‘Siddhartha’ by Herman Hesse after the demise of his father. The pages of the book had a profound impact on the life of the 15-year-old Hans, and he became curious to know more about India and its culture. He mastered Hindi and is now teaching the language in Sweden.
"There was a lot of turmoil within my family after the death of my father. There was a lot of restlessness. At that very moment, I came across a novel by Heimann Hesse, titled ‘Siddhartha’ published in German in 1922. Reading it, a picture began to form within me of another culture after my own," he told ETV Bharat.
He went on to state, "My interest in Buddhism grew. I wanted to learn about Indian culture, far removed from my own. I wanted to pursue this further and gather as much information as possible. Then I learned about a subject called Indology in Germany. I learned that Sanskrit could be learnt there. This must have been around 1983. That's forty years ago."
He can converse fluently in Hindi and also recites Urdu poetry that has a sprinkling of Persian terms.
His mother was skeptical when he had shared his desire to study Indology. "But now she says you did the right thing. This was written on your forehead. Now she is 94 years old and has become weak. She remains a little ill, but she is very well," he shared with a smile.
Talking about the lingua franca of the Indian subcontinent, he said, "Urdu is very popular in the Hindi world. Ghazal is close to Urdu. It has sweet words and even Persian words."
He expressed concern over the paucity of jobs for students of Hindi in the West. Hans explained that he knows two translators who do excellent translations, but they don't get paid. "We translate for as a hobby and for love. We don't get paid. It's a matter of regret," he rued.
He went on to disclose, "While teaching students, I tell them that if you want to study Hindi, come here, but it's difficult to get a job. It's difficult to make a living. If jobs are created in Hindi in India, like in Korea and Japan and interpreters become important, then a path can be created. Then people will come here easily from all over the world. Hindi will be learnt the way people learn Chinese all over the world. The problem right now is that there are no jobs in Hindi anywhere except in the universities."
For the last couple of years, Hans has been writing stories in Hindi that have been published. He is inspired by the author Jhumpa Lahiri who has moved from writing in English to Italian and is living in Italy.
He pointed out, "Although I have a good job in Sweden, if people in India want me, then I can think about coming here for a year or two. If someone wants to invite me as a visiting professor, then I will think about it."