Generations Of Artistry: How Hammer And Chisel Bring Life To Bone In Lucknow

Lucknow: Bone carving in Lucknow has a long history dating back to the era of the Nawabs, when artisans created decorative ivory objects for the royal court. After ivory was banned, artisans adapted the craft by using buffalo and camel bones, often from slaughterhouses. The craft is primarily practised in the Thakurganj locality and involves intricate, time-consuming techniques to create lamps, jewellery, and decorative boxes. During the period of the Nawabs, this art received a lot of respect. The Nawabs greatly promoted the skill. Now their next generation is taking it forward. Masood Abdullah, a Nawab descendant, said that bone carving has been going on since Mughal times. Generations Of Artistry: How Hammer And Chisel Bring Life To Bone In Lucknow (ETV Bharat) In addition to Lucknow, Barabanki, Sambhal, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad are also known for bone carvings. Even in Rajasthan, particularly in Jaipur, artisans are known for intricate sculptures, ornaments, and furniture made from bones. In the eastern theatre in West Bengal, the city of Murshidabad has a long tradition of bone and ivory carvings during the reign of the Nawabs in the 18th century. However, the Lucknow art of bone carvings is a fine artistry with the use of a hammer and chisel. Many times it takes days to prepare a good piece. Standing lamps, mobile hanging stands, jewellery boxes, photo frames, table tops, showpieces, chess boards and other items are made with beautiful carvings on bones. The product is sold in different markets of the city, region. It is also in demand online. The product is also shipped abroad.