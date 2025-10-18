Generations Of Artistry: How Hammer And Chisel Bring Life To Bone In Lucknow
Artisans believe that the craft involving bone carving is beneficial for both employment and the environment.
Lucknow: Bone carving in Lucknow has a long history dating back to the era of the Nawabs, when artisans created decorative ivory objects for the royal court.
After ivory was banned, artisans adapted the craft by using buffalo and camel bones, often from slaughterhouses. The craft is primarily practised in the Thakurganj locality and involves intricate, time-consuming techniques to create lamps, jewellery, and decorative boxes.
During the period of the Nawabs, this art received a lot of respect. The Nawabs greatly promoted the skill. Now their next generation is taking it forward. Masood Abdullah, a Nawab descendant, said that bone carving has been going on since Mughal times.
In addition to Lucknow, Barabanki, Sambhal, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad are also known for bone carvings. Even in Rajasthan, particularly in Jaipur, artisans are known for intricate sculptures, ornaments, and furniture made from bones.
In the eastern theatre in West Bengal, the city of Murshidabad has a long tradition of bone and ivory carvings during the reign of the Nawabs in the 18th century. However, the Lucknow art of bone carvings is a fine artistry with the use of a hammer and chisel. Many times it takes days to prepare a good piece. Standing lamps, mobile hanging stands, jewellery boxes, photo frames, table tops, showpieces, chess boards and other items are made with beautiful carvings on bones. The product is sold in different markets of the city, region. It is also in demand online. The product is also shipped abroad.
The prices range from 100 rupees to 2 lakh rupees. The price of the master piece stand lamp is about 2 lakhs. Its height was 5 feet. There are beautiful carvings on this. It looks very beautiful.
Jalaluddin, an artisan of a factory in Gol Darwaza Sajjad Bagh, said that he has been involved in this business for the past 45 years. He had learned this skill from his uncle and now many youngsters have also been taught this skill. He received the State Award in 2010 and was felicitated by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014.
Jalaluddin says that there are about 200 artisans in Lucknow who make interior and decorative items from buffalo and camel bones.
“Our artworks go to America, Dubai, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia. The Government of India has also sent us to international exhibitions many times,” said Jalaluddin. “The decorative goods made by us are not available everywhere. These are mainly sold at shops in historical places like the Big Imambara in Lucknow, the Jama Masjid and Qutub Minar in Delhi, and Taj Mahal in Agra.
The artisans believe that this business is beneficial for both employment and the environment. Although some people do not buy these products due to religious sentiments, this craftsmanship is still very attractive to art and handicraft lovers.
Jalaluddin explained, “When people look at the stuff we make, they can't believe it's made of bones.” Jalaluddin's son Aqeel Akhtar is also now associated with this traditional art. He said that social media has given a new identity to this art. Artisans now manufacture modern products such as combs, perfume bottles, jewellery boxes, wall frames, watches, lamps, and mobile hanging boxes on online orders.
The work that used to take months earlier is now completed in a few weeks with machines. However, many fine carvings are now also made by hand, which keeps the spirit of this art alive.
