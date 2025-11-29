ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Tiring Task Of Repairing Gaza's Tattered Banknotes

Nuseirat: With a pot of glue, a blade and a keen eye, Manal al-Saadani repairs tattered banknotes -- a necessity in the Gaza Strip, where the cash in circulation is wearing out. For every revived note she gives back to a customer, they give her a few coins in return. As Gaza remained blockaded for much of the Israel-Hamas war since October 2023, basic supplies were depleted, including banknotes, with no new ones supplied to its banks.

Every day, Saadani carries her small plastic table a few kilometres from Al-Bureij refugee camp and sets it up in the market in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Tiring Task Of Repairing Gaza's Tattered Banknotes (AFP)

A string of people come to Saadani's table, showing her the flaws in their Israeli shekel notes. "I decided to work and started repairing banknotes," she told AFP, explaining it is her only source of income.

"Because I'm a woman... most people on the street stood by me and supported me. They would bring me 20-shekel notes and tell me: 'We want you to repair this for one or two shekels.' Which I accepted, and thank God for that."

Working on a thick sheet of glass, she uses the blade from a utility knife to work the glue into the paper and smooths it out on the surface with her fingertips. Saadani holds the notes up to the light, studying the damage and examining her handiwork.