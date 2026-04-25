ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gaya’s Pankha Gali Keeps Centuries-Old Hand Fan Craft Alive Against Challenges Of Modern-Day Cooling Options

Gaya: Air conditioners may have conquered places, both urban and rural, but there are some parts of the country which manage the rising temperatures with hand fans, made of palm leaves. Heard of Pankha Gali? It is that part of Bihar’s Gaya, that has kept the oldest form of cooling alive, with its people crafting the fan by hand even today and passing on the traditional craft to generations.

Located in Shivcharan Lane in Manpur, Pankha Gali in itself seems like a living workshop where families, all members included, have spent centuries turning palm leaves into elegant hand fans. The lane officially earned its name in 2010, though its association with hand fans stretches back much further. At one time, artisans here produced nearly 1.5 million fans annually. Today, that number has dropped sharply to around 5,00,000.

An artisan making palm leaf fans (ETV Bharat)

The reason is but obvious. Air conditioners, coolers and electric fans have penetrated into homes in such a way that the hand fan, once-a-household necessity, was relegated to a seasonal and ceremonial item.

Demand has reduced, people involved in craft have come down, yet, not much has changed in Pankha Gali, per se.

Pankhagali lane (ETV Bharat)

“Earlier, truckloads of hand fans would be supplied from here during the peak season. This year, the wholesale price has increased by one rupee, taking it to Rs 12. Demand will continue rising till Vat Savitri Puja,” says Ajay Kumar of Patwa Toli.

The festival remains the lifeline of this traditional trade. During Vat Savitri Puja, married women use hand fans as part of ritual observances, triggering a surge in demand. For the artisans of Pankha Gali, these few weeks of sales add to the over all success of the business of an entire year.