Gaya School Teacher's Musical Bhagavad Gita Turns Classroom Into A Space Of Calmness And Values
In Bihar’s Gaya, students learn Sanskrit verses with ease, thanks to a music teacher who sings the Bhagavad Gita to reduce exam stress.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
By Ratnesh Kumar
Gaya: "कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन। मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥" (Bhagavad Gita 2.47; You have the right to perform your duty, but not to the fruits of action.) Imagine listening to musical rendition of such shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita within the classroom of a school! Well, this is not left to the imagination anymore but a reality, the new normal, at Daya Prakash Saraswati Vidya Mandir here, where teacher Shalini Rajput (23), teaches the essence of the Bhagavad Gita in sing-and-learn format, using simple tunes to help children understand its philosophy and absorb values.
Everyday, music and Hindi teacher, Shalini sings Hindi interpretations of the Bhagavad Gita shlokas, in tunes that are easy for children to follow. Her melodious voice transforms complex verses into something easily understandable and even comforting. What could have been a difficult text for young minds becomes an interesting exercise, where children immerse themselves and get nuggets of life lessons.
Shalini says she decided to make the class musical when children got stressed, particularly during exams. “They looked anxious and burdened. I began singing the Gita in class, without any planning. Slowly, I saw their faces relax,” she recalls.
The response was overwhelming. Apart from being curious to know more, students became attentive and emotionally relaxed. Many began approaching her after class to share personal concerns. Today, children from Classes 3 to 9 actively participate in the classroom, many reciting verses and discussing their meanings.
The school has nearly 2,500 students, of which, a good number of senior class students can now pronounce even difficult Sanskrit words and recite entire shlokas with confidence.
Since Shalini joined the school in 2023, she has been singing the Gita verses as a regular part of her teaching. She explains the meaning of each shloka, connecting it to everyday life. “It is not an extra lesson and children enjoy it because they relate to it. They connect to the shlokas,” explains Shalini.
For Shalini, education is incomplete without values. “Marks are definitely important, but character is essential for a good life,” she believes.
Music has been a part of Shalini’s life since childhood. According to her father, Siyaram, she began singing at the age of three, instinctively picking up microphones whenever she found one. Her grandfather, too, was deeply interested in music.
Belonging to Aurangabad district in Bihar, Shalini has completed formal training in music and even spent time in Ranchi to finetune her learning. She credits her guru, Amit Mishra, for guiding her throughout. “I inherited music from my family and once I got hooked, I became deeply involved in bhajans during my teenage years,” she reveals.
Whether singing to the accompaniment of a harmonium or without it, Shalini’s voice holds the classroom’s attention. "I practice regularly, revise shlokas to ensure accuracy in pronunciation and meaning. In Kaliyuga, if children need to be inculcated with values, understanding Gita is paramount,” says Shalini, who started reading the Gita at home from a young age and understood its philosophy in depth.
Shalini has been recognised at events like Gajna Mahotsav. Apart from devotional music, she also sings Bollywood and Bhojpuri songs, but her heart lies in bhajans. “After getting into music, I was drawn to bhajans. I currently teach music and Hindi at school. I have received awards on many special occasions. But I aspire to become a bhajan singer like Anup Jalota,” she says.
In an age defined by technological advancements and academic pressure, Shalini Rajput’s classroom offers young minds with something rare - the essence of Gita that helps lead life with ease and teaches balance, duty and inner strength through each shloka.
