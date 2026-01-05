ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gaya School Teacher's Musical Bhagavad Gita Turns Classroom Into A Space Of Calmness And Values

By Ratnesh Kumar

Gaya: "कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन। मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥" (Bhagavad Gita 2.47; You have the right to perform your duty, but not to the fruits of action.) Imagine listening to musical rendition of such shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita within the classroom of a school! Well, this is not left to the imagination anymore but a reality, the new normal, at Daya Prakash Saraswati Vidya Mandir here, where teacher Shalini Rajput (23), teaches the essence of the Bhagavad Gita in sing-and-learn format, using simple tunes to help children understand its philosophy and absorb values.

Everyday, music and Hindi teacher, Shalini sings Hindi interpretations of the Bhagavad Gita shlokas, in tunes that are easy for children to follow. Her melodious voice transforms complex verses into something easily understandable and even comforting. What could have been a difficult text for young minds becomes an interesting exercise, where children immerse themselves and get nuggets of life lessons.

Gaya School Teacher's Musical Rendition Of Bhagavad Gita Turns Classroom Into A Space Of Calmness And Values (ETV Bharat)

Shalini says she decided to make the class musical when children got stressed, particularly during exams. “They looked anxious and burdened. I began singing the Gita in class, without any planning. Slowly, I saw their faces relax,” she recalls.

The response was overwhelming. Apart from being curious to know more, students became attentive and emotionally relaxed. Many began approaching her after class to share personal concerns. Today, children from Classes 3 to 9 actively participate in the classroom, many reciting verses and discussing their meanings.

The school has nearly 2,500 students, of which, a good number of senior class students can now pronounce even difficult Sanskrit words and recite entire shlokas with confidence.