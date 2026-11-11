ETV Bharat / offbeat

Once Taunted And Rejected, Gaya Tailor Mohammad Shamim Stitched His Way To An Abilympics Bronze

Gayaji : Before Mohammad Shamim won medals for tailoring, his father would take him to work on a bicycle. The journey was born of worry. Other employers had repeatedly turned his son away, and Mohammad Rashid, a tailor himself, decided to teach the boy the one skill he could pass on.

Years later, Shamim carried that skill into international competitions, representing India three times and winning a bronze medal in France. For his family in Islamganj Katari in Bihar’s Gayaji city, the recognition brought back memories of hospital visits, unsuccessful attempts to find him work and the hurt caused by people who dismissed him because of his disability.

“I have a disability affecting my legs. I cannot run. Some years ago, my parents were disheartened by my condition. They wondered how I would move ahead in life. That question troubled them every day. But one day, my fortunes changed. The very legs that could not help me run have helped me earn recognition before the world,” says the 36-year-old.

Mohammad Shamim (ETV Bharat)

Both his legs are affected, with his left leg having almost no functional movement. Using his other foot to operate a sewing machine, Shamim has developed the precision and speed needed to compete internationally. Today, he supports his family through tailoring while preparing for a fourth appearance at the International Abilympics.

His father says Shamim contracted polio when he was young. Despite the family’s poverty, Rashid took him to major hospitals, hoping treatment would improve his mobility. He worked overtime to meet the expenses. Eventually, he recalls, doctors at AIIMS told the family that Shamim would have to live with his condition.

Shamim with his father Mohammad Rashid (ETV Bharat)

The hospital visits stopped, but another concern grew - how would his son earn a living?

“Shamim has studied only up to Class 10. When we began worrying about his future, we placed him in several jobs, but every attempt ended in disappointment. Within a week, people would turn him away and taunt him as well. When someone called him ‘lame’, imagine what a father went through,” says Rashid.

Each rejection made finding work harder. People questioned how Shamim could do a job when his legs did not function properly. Rashid, already worn down by financial difficulties and years of seeking treatment, struggled to find an answer.

Then he decided to bring his son into his own trade.

Mohammad Shamim (ETV Bharat)

“I would take him to work on my bicycle every day and teach him tailoring there. Shamim had been quick to learn since childhood, so he picked up the work very fast,” he says.

Shamim began tailoring at 13. Working the machine with one foot, he gradually learned to cut, stitch and finish garments. The craft offered him a livelihood, though neither he nor his father knew that it could also take him to an international competition.

That possibility emerged in 2009 through friends, including former Paralympic athlete Mohammad Hamid Ali, who were travelling to a regional competition. They told Shamim that tailoring was among the skills in which he could compete.

By then, he had grown tired of the taunts but had continued practising the work his father taught him. The invitation gave him a chance to have that work assessed beyond the neighbourhood in which he lived. “For the first time, I went to Kolkata in 2009 to participate in a regional competition. I competed against 17 participants and won gold on my first attempt because of my skills. After winning at the regional level, I got the opportunity to compete at the nationals. There, I scored 99 points and finished stitching the coat first,” Shamim recalls.

Mohammad Shamim's medal journey (ETV Bharat)

He says the national performance also earned him a record for completing the coat in the shortest time. Another gold medal followed, opening the way to his first international appearance in South Korea in 2011.

The Abilympics are vocational skills competitions for persons with disabilities. Unlike the Paralympics, which involve sporting events, they provide a platform for participants to demonstrate professional skills, including tailoring and fashion-related work.

What are the abilympics (ETV Bharat)

Ali explains that although these events are not sports, participants face the pressures associated with a closely contested competition. They must work within a fixed time, follow detailed instructions and produce work that meets demanding standards.

“The event in which he participates does not directly fall in the sports category. But at the national and international levels, it is conducted with the discipline of a sporting competition. Points and timing play a role in deciding the results,” says Ali.

For Shamim, years of sewing clothes for customers provide the foundation. Competition, however, demands additional preparation. Every stage of the work matters - measurements, technique, machine handling, design, finishing and the ability to complete the task within the allotted time.

Describing the tailoring contest, Shamim and Ali say participants are assessed out of 100 marks and are given six hours for the assigned work. A panel evaluates the garments against several criteria, with judges marking independently.

According to Ali, the judging process considers the quality of the work, the techniques used, artistry and finishing. Judges cannot consult one another while filling in their score sheets, and scores remain confidential until the results are announced.