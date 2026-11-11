Once Taunted And Rejected, Gaya Tailor Mohammad Shamim Stitched His Way To An Abilympics Bronze
Shamim overcame disability, poverty and rejection learning the craft from his father, winning an international medal and supporting his family, reports Sartaj Ahmad.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Gayaji: Before Mohammad Shamim won medals for tailoring, his father would take him to work on a bicycle. The journey was born of worry. Other employers had repeatedly turned his son away, and Mohammad Rashid, a tailor himself, decided to teach the boy the one skill he could pass on.
Years later, Shamim carried that skill into international competitions, representing India three times and winning a bronze medal in France. For his family in Islamganj Katari in Bihar’s Gayaji city, the recognition brought back memories of hospital visits, unsuccessful attempts to find him work and the hurt caused by people who dismissed him because of his disability.
“I have a disability affecting my legs. I cannot run. Some years ago, my parents were disheartened by my condition. They wondered how I would move ahead in life. That question troubled them every day. But one day, my fortunes changed. The very legs that could not help me run have helped me earn recognition before the world,” says the 36-year-old.
Both his legs are affected, with his left leg having almost no functional movement. Using his other foot to operate a sewing machine, Shamim has developed the precision and speed needed to compete internationally. Today, he supports his family through tailoring while preparing for a fourth appearance at the International Abilympics.
His father says Shamim contracted polio when he was young. Despite the family’s poverty, Rashid took him to major hospitals, hoping treatment would improve his mobility. He worked overtime to meet the expenses. Eventually, he recalls, doctors at AIIMS told the family that Shamim would have to live with his condition.
The hospital visits stopped, but another concern grew - how would his son earn a living?
“Shamim has studied only up to Class 10. When we began worrying about his future, we placed him in several jobs, but every attempt ended in disappointment. Within a week, people would turn him away and taunt him as well. When someone called him ‘lame’, imagine what a father went through,” says Rashid.
Each rejection made finding work harder. People questioned how Shamim could do a job when his legs did not function properly. Rashid, already worn down by financial difficulties and years of seeking treatment, struggled to find an answer.
Then he decided to bring his son into his own trade.
“I would take him to work on my bicycle every day and teach him tailoring there. Shamim had been quick to learn since childhood, so he picked up the work very fast,” he says.
Shamim began tailoring at 13. Working the machine with one foot, he gradually learned to cut, stitch and finish garments. The craft offered him a livelihood, though neither he nor his father knew that it could also take him to an international competition.
That possibility emerged in 2009 through friends, including former Paralympic athlete Mohammad Hamid Ali, who were travelling to a regional competition. They told Shamim that tailoring was among the skills in which he could compete.
By then, he had grown tired of the taunts but had continued practising the work his father taught him. The invitation gave him a chance to have that work assessed beyond the neighbourhood in which he lived. “For the first time, I went to Kolkata in 2009 to participate in a regional competition. I competed against 17 participants and won gold on my first attempt because of my skills. After winning at the regional level, I got the opportunity to compete at the nationals. There, I scored 99 points and finished stitching the coat first,” Shamim recalls.
He says the national performance also earned him a record for completing the coat in the shortest time. Another gold medal followed, opening the way to his first international appearance in South Korea in 2011.
The Abilympics are vocational skills competitions for persons with disabilities. Unlike the Paralympics, which involve sporting events, they provide a platform for participants to demonstrate professional skills, including tailoring and fashion-related work.
Ali explains that although these events are not sports, participants face the pressures associated with a closely contested competition. They must work within a fixed time, follow detailed instructions and produce work that meets demanding standards.
“The event in which he participates does not directly fall in the sports category. But at the national and international levels, it is conducted with the discipline of a sporting competition. Points and timing play a role in deciding the results,” says Ali.
For Shamim, years of sewing clothes for customers provide the foundation. Competition, however, demands additional preparation. Every stage of the work matters - measurements, technique, machine handling, design, finishing and the ability to complete the task within the allotted time.
Describing the tailoring contest, Shamim and Ali say participants are assessed out of 100 marks and are given six hours for the assigned work. A panel evaluates the garments against several criteria, with judges marking independently.
According to Ali, the judging process considers the quality of the work, the techniques used, artistry and finishing. Judges cannot consult one another while filling in their score sheets, and scores remain confidential until the results are announced.
Shamim recalls losing five points at the Abilympics in France after his sewing machine’s needle broke. “In the Abilympics held in France, I scored 94 points and finished third. I had stitched the coat in the shortest time. Unfortunately, the needle of my machine broke, and five points were deducted,” he says.
The bronze came in 2023, during his third international appearance. He had finished eighth in South Korea in 2011 and fifth in France in 2016.
Between these international events, Shamim continued competing at the regional and national levels. After his first successes in 2009, he won gold in Jabalpur in 2010, followed by regional gold in Bhubaneswar in 2012 and another gold in Chandigarh in 2013. In 2019, he won gold at the regional competition in Kolkata and the nationals in Delhi, helping him secure selection for the 2023 event in France.
According to Shamim and Ali, the French participant won the tailoring contest with 98 points, while a participant from China finished second with 95. Shamim was just one point behind the silver medallist.
“In 2023, 13 participants from India went to France to represent the country in different skills. Shamim was the only participant from Bihar. In tailoring, he competed against participants from 25 countries. The competition lasted six hours,” says Ali.
Shamim and his family had struggled to arrange money for his work long before he began winning medals. His mother sold her jewellery to help him earn a livelihood. When the money fell short, relatives helped by selling goats, chickens and other animals, as well as valuable belongings.
An early attempt to establish his work did not succeed. Later, when he qualified for his first international competition, he had no money for the initial expenses.
“When I was first selected to go to South Korea, I did not have money even to get a passport made or travel to Delhi. At that time, Dr Farasat Hussain came forward like an angel. He paid for my passport and the expenses of staying in Delhi for a few days of training,” Shamim recalls.
Ali says the Abilympics associations pay for travel, accommodation, food and registration for selected participants attending international events. The expenditure for each participant, he says, is around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. Participants still have to arrange money for some personal expenses and preparations.
“The remaining expenses are borne by the participants themselves. Most come from poor families, so even small expenses become a problem. People help them at the local level,” says Ali.
Shamim remembers the people who helped him when his family could not afford these costs. After his bronze medal in France in 2023, he was invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan with the other participants. President Droupadi Murmu congratulated him and he received a certificate of appreciation and a shawl.
He considers meeting the President the greatest recognition of his life. His parents, too, speak proudly of the invitation. They say they had never imagined that anyone in their family would have such an opportunity.
On the remarks people made about his disability, Shamim remembers every detail. “I made their taunts a weapon for my success. If I had allowed those remarks to stop me then, I would not have reached this position today. I may not have received the government support I hoped for, but I have the skills to support my family. I spent my childhood amid hunger and poverty, but I do not let my children and family go to bed hungry,” he says.
He now wants to expand his tailoring business and employ others who have difficulty finding work. His plan is to set up a garment unit where people can learn tailoring and earn a living.
For that, he says, he needs financial assistance. An interest-free loan or support under a suitable government scheme would help him buy equipment and start the unit. He also wants help finding buyers for the garments it would produce.
Shamim feels that participants need support to establish or expand their businesses after returning from vocational skills competitions. He believes his experience could help him train others if he had the resources to do so. Alongside these plans, he is preparing for his fourth International Abilympics appearance.
“I have been tailoring since I was 13, but I still have to work very hard for a competition. I am now staying in Noida and preparing for the Abilympics to be held in Finland in 2027,” he says.
Earning enough for his family remains a daily concern. Shamim has kept an additional sewing machine at home so he can continue working after returning from the shop. He often stitches late into the night, hoping the extra earnings will improve the family’s financial position and give his children a more comfortable childhood than his own.
Also Read: