Gaya Resident On A Mission To Conserve And Promote Kathiawadi Horses

Gaya: A resident of Gaya has undertaken an initiative to conserve and promote Kathiawadi horses. Brijendra Kumar Choubey has started off with six horses of the Kathiawadi breed which he is training. Choubey had earlier undertaken promotion of Gir cows and had taken their strength from two to 235 at his premises.

Among the horses he is training is Alaska that can compete with a train running at a speed of up to 85 km per hour and Veera, that can jump up to 22 feet. It is claimed that the fabled Chetak horse of Maharana Pratap was also of the Kathiawadi breed.

Choubey’s initiative comes at a time when conserving and promotion of Kathiawadi horses is said to be on the decline even in Gujarat. He is passionately making the efforts at Matihani to promote the loyal, tolerant and combative Kathiawadi horses.

He has two horses Prithviraj and Viruddh along with four mares Alaska, Roza, Veera and Bhimakshi all of whom are trained for several hours daily. The number is scheduled to increase soon as three of the mares are expecting.

Horses in Brijendra Kumar Choubey's stable (ETV Bharat)

Keeping a Kathiawadi horse isn't a simple task for an average person. Choubey feeds his horses the milk of Gir cows that costs up to Rs 150 per litre in the market. These horses and mares drink approximately 500 litres of milk per month. They are also fed raisins along with ashwagandha, shatavari and other herbs every day. Their maintenance costs are quite high but the Choubey’s Radha Krishna Vedic Gir Gaushala (cowshed) makes everything possible.

Interestingly, Choubey has prepared the horoscopes of all the horses. He gathered all the information about the Kathiawadi breed while purchasing them and later prepared their horoscopes himself. He keeps track of each one’s family tree up to five generations.

He attributes the strength, gait, health and beauty of his stock to their being pure blooded. He has also prepared horoscopes of his Gir cows.