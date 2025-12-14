Gaya Resident On A Mission To Conserve And Promote Kathiawadi Horses
Brijendra Kumar Choubey has six horses at present whom he feeds milk of Gir cows, raisins along with ashwagandha, shatavari and other herbs every day
Published : December 14, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST
Gaya: A resident of Gaya has undertaken an initiative to conserve and promote Kathiawadi horses. Brijendra Kumar Choubey has started off with six horses of the Kathiawadi breed which he is training. Choubey had earlier undertaken promotion of Gir cows and had taken their strength from two to 235 at his premises.
Among the horses he is training is Alaska that can compete with a train running at a speed of up to 85 km per hour and Veera, that can jump up to 22 feet. It is claimed that the fabled Chetak horse of Maharana Pratap was also of the Kathiawadi breed.
Choubey’s initiative comes at a time when conserving and promotion of Kathiawadi horses is said to be on the decline even in Gujarat. He is passionately making the efforts at Matihani to promote the loyal, tolerant and combative Kathiawadi horses.
He has two horses Prithviraj and Viruddh along with four mares Alaska, Roza, Veera and Bhimakshi all of whom are trained for several hours daily. The number is scheduled to increase soon as three of the mares are expecting.
Keeping a Kathiawadi horse isn't a simple task for an average person. Choubey feeds his horses the milk of Gir cows that costs up to Rs 150 per litre in the market. These horses and mares drink approximately 500 litres of milk per month. They are also fed raisins along with ashwagandha, shatavari and other herbs every day. Their maintenance costs are quite high but the Choubey’s Radha Krishna Vedic Gir Gaushala (cowshed) makes everything possible.
Interestingly, Choubey has prepared the horoscopes of all the horses. He gathered all the information about the Kathiawadi breed while purchasing them and later prepared their horoscopes himself. He keeps track of each one’s family tree up to five generations.
He attributes the strength, gait, health and beauty of his stock to their being pure blooded. He has also prepared horoscopes of his Gir cows.
Talking about Viruddh, he said that it is a 19-month-old foal having a height of 65 inches that was procured from the Udaipur royal family.
“Its height will increase. I took it to the Sonepur Fair where no horse of its age could match it. Hundreds of buyers came to purchase it but I did not sell it. It's a priceless horse,” he said.
He had procured Prithviraj from the Junagadh Central Farm in Gujarat. Prithviraj is a 9-year-old horse with unmatched gait. It is presently worth Rs 10 lakh.
Meanwhile Alaska is 8-years-old and was brought from Gondal in Rajkot in Gujarat from the family of Acharya Ghanshyam Maharaj who is the president of the Kathiawadi Horse Association.
On the other hand Roza was acquired from Gujarati businessman Veer Bhai Khara. This white fighter mare from Rajkot can also jump up to 22 feet.
Among Choubey’s mares, Veera is the tallest with a height of over 63 inches. Its speed is also over 75 km per hour. It was acquired from the royal family of Bikaner. Bhimakshi is Veera’s offspring and is only 15-months-old.
Choubey is now in the process of acquiring an elephant named Jayanti. He says that all animals and birds are essential for the environment and wants to conserve them all. He is keen to get Jayanti from Tezpur in Assam in the next five months at a cost of Rs 1 crore.
Talking about the horses, he said that he had taken the guidance of Acharya Ghanshyam Maharaj. He believes that horse conservation brings economic, physical and mental benefits.
“I have brought two expert trainers from Rajasthan for the horses. All of them are international-level horses. My children and I ride horses. I believe that being with a horse increases one's self-confidence,” he said.