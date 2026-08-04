ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gaya Priest Sandeep Pathak Wrestles His Way To International Glory, Wins 200 Medals But Awaits A Govt Job

Gaya Priest Sandeep Pathak Wrestles His Way To International Glory, Wins 200 Medals But Waits For Govt Job ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya : Every morning, 30-year-old Sandeep Kumar Pathak performs Hindu rituals as a priest for pilgrims visiting Gaya’s revered Vishnupad Temple. By evening, he quickly gets into wrestler’s gear, training relentlessly in both the traditional mitti ka akhada (mud wrestling arena) and Greco-Roman wrestling. Despite coming from a middle-class Brahmin family with no wrestling background, Sandeep has overcome numerous challenges to become one of Bihar’s recognised international wrestlers.

Born into a Brahmin family, Sandeep had little knowledge of wrestling during his childhood. However, his passion for sports began early when he started playing kabaddi in school. His concentration in the game was marked by aggression usually seen in sports like wrestling. Despite repeated warnings from his school sports teacher against throwing fellow players to the ground, he continued to play in the same style.

Gaya Priest Sandeep Pathak Wrestles His Way To International Glory, Wins 200 Medals But Waits For Govt Job (ETV Bharat)

One of his teachers, who saw his characteristic signs of wrestling in kabaddi, advised him to consider the sport as a career.

“My teacher told me that such aggression was better suited to wrestling, where it could earn me national recognition, whereas in kabaddi it could invite disciplinary action from the federation and jeopardise my sporting career,” he recalled.

Hailing from Chakand in Nagar block of Gaya district, he belonged to a family of priests where his father serves as a priest at the Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, conducting the pind daan rituals for pilgrims under senior priest Hira Nath.

The family’s association with priesthood spans generations. Sandeep says he represents the third generation of priests in his family.

Gaya Priest Sandeep Pathak Wrestles His Way To International Glory, Wins 200 Medals But Waits For Govt Job (ETV Bharat)

Although none in his family had ever taken up wrestling, Sandeep’s teacher got him enrolled in a district-level wrestling competition before he had even learnt the technical moves of the sport. To everyone’s surprise, he returned with a gold medal.

“I started training in a traditional mud wrestling arena to build strength and master wrestling techniques. But my initial training began at Sangat Akhada before gradually shifting to mat wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling,” says the athlete.

His consistent performances earned him selection for national-level competitions. He has represented Bihar in several prestigious wrestling championships, competed in the Khelo India Games and performed well in the National Games.

Sandeep recalls that his family initially opposed his decision to become a wrestler. “I would secretly attend wrestling practice because my relatives felt a Brahmin boy could not succeed in a sport where many athletes consumed meat, fish and eggs to build strength. And I did not consume any of these,” he reveals.