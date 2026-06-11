Gaya Father-Son Duo Spend Rs 25,000 A Month To Feed And Hydrate Birds, Stray And Wild Animals Amid Bihar Heatwave
Inspired by a thirsty sparrow years ago, Shoaib Khan has built over 100 bird nests and created water sources across drought-hit areas, reports Sartaj Ahmad.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Gaya: Come summer and the expenses of a bird-loving family increase. They install water containers at multiple locations, dig pits in dry riverbeds within forested areas to retain water for wildlife and arrange fodder for animals in remote regions where natural resources are scarce.
Meet Shoaib Khan and his son Faiyaz Khan, residents of Khandel village in Sherghati block of Gaya district, who have become the lifeline for countless birds, stray animals and wildlife.
At a time when Bihar is braving intense heatwaves, with temperatures hovering between 40°C and 43°C and water sources rapidly drying up, the father-son duo provides food and water to birds, stray cattle and wild animals. And this they have been doing for the past four years. Every morning, before attending to their personal requirements, the two begin the day by ensuring that these voiceless creatures have access to water and nourishment.
For their commitment to the cause, they spend between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 every month, particularly during the summers, so that birds and animals do not have to struggle to find food and water.
Even their home has turned into a sanctuary for birds. Clay and wooden nesting boxes have been installed on the walls, while nearly 100 handmade birdhouses provide shelter for various species. Water and food stations have been strategically placed to ensure easy access for birds throughout the year.
According to Shoaib Khan (60), the initiative began four years ago when, all of a sudden, a thirsty and injured bird approached him while he was sitting outside his home. He realised that the bird was unwell and was desperately searching for water. He offered it water and placed it in a cool spot. After recovering, the bird flew away.
Explaining how things evolved before the initiative began, Shoaib says, “A few days later, the same bird returned, this time accompanied by others. Initially, I did not realise it was the same bird and ignored their visits, but gradually I felt they were coming in search of food and water. So I started placing grains and water outside my home. Within a week, hundreds of birds began visiting regularly.”
The father-son duo started making efforts to ensure that stray and wild animals do not suffer from thirst during this extreme heat. “We arrange water in drought-prone and remote areas where there is no human settlement nearby. We also provide fodder in some locations. These animals depend on us during difficult times,” adds Shoaib.
The family believes that caring for animals and birds has become an inseparable part of their lives.
“I do not feel like having breakfast until I place food and water for them every morning. Humans have a responsibility to care for these voiceless creatures. Without them, the world would feel empty,” he adds.
His son, Faiyaz Khan, who studied in cities and later worked abroad in desert regions, says he had no idea about bird conservation before returning to his village. After seeing his father do the work with so much dedication, he decided to actively participate.
During the construction of their home, Faiyaz ensured that dozens of wooden birdhouses were integrated into the property. Similarly, separate compartments were created for food and water, while a nursery was developed around the house to create a natural habitat and attract birds.
Today, sparrows, kingfishers, crows, Indian rollers, and several other birds regularly visit the area. Many species stay in the shelters built by the family.
“With the onset of summer, we begin digging water-retention pits in forest riverbeds so that wild animals can access water and do not wander into human settlements in search of it. A portion of our monthly income is set aside exclusively for the welfare of birds, stray animals and wildlife,” says Faiyaz.
The family has spent about Rs 1 lakh on building bird shelters and related infrastructure, while an additional Rs 40,000 went into arrangements for wild animals in forested areas during summers.
For the father-son duo, the initiative is not based on a whim but carried out with responsibility. “We hope our efforts inspire others to extend similar care to animals and birds struggling to survive in increasingly harsh weather conditions,” the duo say while cleaning the bird structures.
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