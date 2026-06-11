ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gaya Father-Son Duo Spend Rs 25,000 A Month To Feed And Hydrate Birds, Stray And Wild Animals Amid Bihar Heatwave

Gaya: Come summer and the expenses of a bird-loving family increase. They install water containers at multiple locations, dig pits in dry riverbeds within forested areas to retain water for wildlife and arrange fodder for animals in remote regions where natural resources are scarce.

Meet Shoaib Khan and his son Faiyaz Khan, residents of Khandel village in Sherghati block of Gaya district, who have become the lifeline for countless birds, stray animals and wildlife.

A bird house in Shoaib's front porch (ETV Bharat)

At a time when Bihar is braving intense heatwaves, with temperatures hovering between 40°C and 43°C and water sources rapidly drying up, the father-son duo provides food and water to birds, stray cattle and wild animals. And this they have been doing for the past four years. Every morning, before attending to their personal requirements, the two begin the day by ensuring that these voiceless creatures have access to water and nourishment.

For their commitment to the cause, they spend between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 every month, particularly during the summers, so that birds and animals do not have to struggle to find food and water.

Faiyaz Khan (ETV Bharat)

Even their home has turned into a sanctuary for birds. Clay and wooden nesting boxes have been installed on the walls, while nearly 100 handmade birdhouses provide shelter for various species. Water and food stations have been strategically placed to ensure easy access for birds throughout the year.

According to Shoaib Khan (60), the initiative began four years ago when, all of a sudden, a thirsty and injured bird approached him while he was sitting outside his home. He realised that the bird was unwell and was desperately searching for water. He offered it water and placed it in a cool spot. After recovering, the bird flew away.