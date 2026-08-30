ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gaya Farmer Makes Buddha Rice Cultivation A Profitable Venture

Gaya: A farmer in Gaya has converted Buddha Rice cultivation into a profitable venture by resorting to natural farming and using cow-based inputs. Brijendra Choubey is a progressive farmer who runs a shelter for Gir cows in Matihani in Gaya.

Also known as Black Salt Rice, the grain of Buddha Rice is small and dark black. It sells for Rs 200 per kilogram and is rich in nutrients. It is considered to be sugar-free and is highly sought after both domestically and internationally.

Choubey claims that after experimenting on a small scale for the last two years, he has gone in for large scale cultivation this time on around 20 bighas of land. The crop has been fetching him Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 per acre. He believes that while this crop may not yield significant economic benefits or produce large yields, it is crucial for human health. “Since there's little awareness about this rice in Bihar, I sell it to other states from where it is exported abroad,” he disclosed.

He disclosed that initially, traditional farming methods yielded an average of only 10 quintals per acre. However, modern farming methods have increased productivity with the yield reaching 15 to 20 quintals per acre.

"If everything goes well, the yield will be above average and of excellent quality. The crop will mature and be ready for harvest in a total of 130 days," he said.

Claiming that the hybrid and cross-bred rice varieties being promoted these days are spreading diseases, he stated, "The rice variety I grow is not genetically modified. It is a genuine and traditional seed."

He claims to have received this seed from a farmer in Chhattisgarh who preserves traditional seeds as a hobby. The precious blend of nutrients present in this pure seed is impossible to find in hybrid rice varieties.

Choubey claims that the cost of cultivation is almost zero as neither chemical fertilizers nor synthetic pesticides are used. He said that if labour costs are excluded, the profit may not be huge, but it is still quite good for him. He is happy that this rice will improve people's health and can help sick people live better lives.

He disclosed that he applies cow dung, cow urine and buttermilk to his fields to nourish his crops which increases yields. He ferments a mixture of buttermilk and triphala, then mixes the resulting solution with water and applies it directly to the crop roots. Additionally, a special natural tonic made from buttermilk and moringa leaves is prepared and sprayed regularly on the crops.