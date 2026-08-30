Gaya Farmer Makes Buddha Rice Cultivation A Profitable Venture
Brijendra Choubey has been growing this variety by adopting natural farming method over the last two years.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Gaya: A farmer in Gaya has converted Buddha Rice cultivation into a profitable venture by resorting to natural farming and using cow-based inputs. Brijendra Choubey is a progressive farmer who runs a shelter for Gir cows in Matihani in Gaya.
Also known as Black Salt Rice, the grain of Buddha Rice is small and dark black. It sells for Rs 200 per kilogram and is rich in nutrients. It is considered to be sugar-free and is highly sought after both domestically and internationally.
Choubey claims that after experimenting on a small scale for the last two years, he has gone in for large scale cultivation this time on around 20 bighas of land. The crop has been fetching him Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 per acre. He believes that while this crop may not yield significant economic benefits or produce large yields, it is crucial for human health. “Since there's little awareness about this rice in Bihar, I sell it to other states from where it is exported abroad,” he disclosed.
He disclosed that initially, traditional farming methods yielded an average of only 10 quintals per acre. However, modern farming methods have increased productivity with the yield reaching 15 to 20 quintals per acre.
"If everything goes well, the yield will be above average and of excellent quality. The crop will mature and be ready for harvest in a total of 130 days," he said.
Claiming that the hybrid and cross-bred rice varieties being promoted these days are spreading diseases, he stated, "The rice variety I grow is not genetically modified. It is a genuine and traditional seed."
He claims to have received this seed from a farmer in Chhattisgarh who preserves traditional seeds as a hobby. The precious blend of nutrients present in this pure seed is impossible to find in hybrid rice varieties.
Choubey claims that the cost of cultivation is almost zero as neither chemical fertilizers nor synthetic pesticides are used. He said that if labour costs are excluded, the profit may not be huge, but it is still quite good for him. He is happy that this rice will improve people's health and can help sick people live better lives.
He disclosed that he applies cow dung, cow urine and buttermilk to his fields to nourish his crops which increases yields. He ferments a mixture of buttermilk and triphala, then mixes the resulting solution with water and applies it directly to the crop roots. Additionally, a special natural tonic made from buttermilk and moringa leaves is prepared and sprayed regularly on the crops.
Choubey also sprays neem-based enzymes to protect the plants from insects. "The advantage of this method is that the roots take firm hold up to a depth of six inches which keeps the crop strong and safe from damage," he said while adding that this natural method mainly improves the health of the soil and also provides abundant nutrition to earthworms and other organisms beneficial for farming.
Meanwhile, Amit Kumar Singh, Assistant Professor of Botany at Magadh University describes Buddha Rice as an ancient variety that has a rich history and smells like popcorn when cooked. “According to folklore, when Lord Buddha attained enlightenment and visited Kapilavastu, villagers gathered around him seeking blessings or offerings. In response, Lord Buddha gave them this rice and instructed them to grow it in areas with abundant water,’ he said.
“Lord Buddha said that when someone cooks and eats this rice, they will remember him," he added.
This rice variety has been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Singh disclosed that this rice is cultivated exclusively in the Himalayan foothills such as Gorakhpur, Kapilvastu, Gonda, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabir Nagar. It is for the first time that this popular variety has been successfully cultivated in Gaya.
The Botany expert said that this rice has medicinal properties and can be safely consumed by diabetics. "It is rich in zinc and iron which helps maintain the body's glycemic index,’ he said.
He further said that it is easily digestible, contains 11% protein which is twice that of normal rice and its antioxidant properties help in strengthening the muscles.
Singh added that the main reasons for people not cultivating it initially were the high risk of crop diseases and very low yields. In some areas, this variety yielded only 5 kg against 100 kg of regular rice. But its special qualities have led to its high demand in the market making it a viable and profitable venture.
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