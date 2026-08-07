Gaya Doctor Treats Soldiers’ Children Free, Says ‘I Serve My Country In A Doctor’s White Coat’
He treats children of military and paramilitary personnel free of cost, inspired by his father’s Army service and personal experience of hardship, reports Ratnesh Kumar.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Gaya (Bihar): “I may not be wearing the uniform of the Armed forces, but I am always ready to serve the country in the white coat of a doctor.” This is the sentiment that drives renowned child specialist Dr BD Sharma of Gaya, who treats children of military and paramilitary personnel free of cost at his hospital on GB Road.
And he has kept his sentiments open for everyone to see, and probably feel. A board outside his clinic carries a message that explains the idea behind the initiative: “You do not need to pay the consultation fee. You have already paid your fee at the border.”
The notice has become a talking point among patients and visitors to the hospital, where Dr Sharma has also displayed the names of the security forces, including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, SSB, CRPF, ITBP, BSF and NSG, along with a picture of a soldier.
For Dr Sharma, who comes from a military family, the initiative is also personal. His father, late Siyaram Sharma, was posted with Bihar Regiment 11 and killed while serving the country in 1990. After his father’s death, the family went through difficult financial circumstances. Dr Sharma and his brother and sister had to continue their education amid hardships.
He completed his early education at a Kendriya Vidyalaya and completed his MBBS from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Later, he worked as a medical officer in Chhindwara. He then underwent specialised training in paediatrics in Chandigarh.
Dr Sharma also had a practising stint at the Military Hospital in Gaya for around four to five years. Though he later had to return home due to family reasons, his tenure at the military hospital brought him close to the lives of soldiers and their families.
“I may not be wearing the uniform of the Armed forces, but I should always be ready to serve the country in the white coat of a doctor. Even though I am no longer in the Army, I would like to boost their morale through this spirit of service,” he said.
Dr Sharma’s hospital also has a special provision for girls. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, he provides a 25 per cent concession on treatment fees for girls. "The initiative can help spread awareness about the importance of educating and protecting daughters," he added.
According to Dr Sharma, hundreds of helpless and financially disadvantaged patients have also been treated at his hospital. Even when patients are unable to pay for treatment, he tries to ensure that their treatment does not stop.
Despite being a renowned and much-sought after child specialist, Dr Sharma charges a nominal consultation fee. "I have kept the fee affordable deliberately because I feel financial difficulties should not prevent children from getting medical care." he reasoned. While consultation fees at many clinics are revised periodically, he does not increase his fee frequently.
“We make every effort to ensure that no child’s treatment stops due to lack of money. A doctor is not just a professional but also someone who serves humanity. It is our duty to give something back to society,” he said.
Dr Sharma’s association with patriotic activities extends beyond his hospital. Every year, he organises a Tricolour march in the area. "Because my connection with the Armed forces and my desire to serve the country remain strong, so what if I am now practicing medicine," he explained.
Dr Sharma is also interested in politics and believes doctors should participate in public life. Citing examples of IAS and IPS officers, actors and industrialists entering politics, he said there is no reason why doctors should stay away.
“For now, I am responsibly fulfilling the duty I have been given as a doctor. If I get an opportunity in the future, I will also serve the people; I have no hesitation about that. I will work with the sole aim of contributing to the development of the society,” he said.
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