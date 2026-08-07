ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gaya Doctor Treats Soldiers’ Children Free, Says ‘I Serve My Country In A Doctor’s White Coat’

Dr BD Sharma (left) Gaya Doctor Treats Soldiers’ Children Free, Says ‘I Serve My Country In A Doctor’s White Coat’ ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya (Bihar): “I may not be wearing the uniform of the Armed forces, but I am always ready to serve the country in the white coat of a doctor.” This is the sentiment that drives renowned child specialist Dr BD Sharma of Gaya, who treats children of military and paramilitary personnel free of cost at his hospital on GB Road. And he has kept his sentiments open for everyone to see, and probably feel. A board outside his clinic carries a message that explains the idea behind the initiative: “You do not need to pay the consultation fee. You have already paid your fee at the border.” Gaya Doctor Treats Soldiers’ Children Free, Says ‘I Serve My Country In A Doctor’s White Coat’ (ETV Bharat) The notice has become a talking point among patients and visitors to the hospital, where Dr Sharma has also displayed the names of the security forces, including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, SSB, CRPF, ITBP, BSF and NSG, along with a picture of a soldier. For Dr Sharma, who comes from a military family, the initiative is also personal. His father, late Siyaram Sharma, was posted with Bihar Regiment 11 and killed while serving the country in 1990. After his father’s death, the family went through difficult financial circumstances. Dr Sharma and his brother and sister had to continue their education amid hardships. The board outside Dr BD Dharma's clinic (ETV Bharat) He completed his early education at a Kendriya Vidyalaya and completed his MBBS from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Later, he worked as a medical officer in Chhindwara. He then underwent specialised training in paediatrics in Chandigarh.