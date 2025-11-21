'Gateway To Northeast': Visitors Lap Up Assam's Heritage, Premium Tea At State's Pavilion In IITF
The pavilion features 41 MSME stalls, innovative startups and an extensive range of One District One Product displays.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Assam’s signature products such as premium Assam tea, finely crafted bamboo and cane items, agarwood products, and a variety of handloom and handicraft offerings are garnering much attention at the ongoing 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 in New Delhi.
“The Assam Pavilion has emerged as one of the standout attractions at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 underway at Bharat Mandapam, captivating visitors with a vibrant blend of economic potential and cultural heritage under the national theme “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,” Sabir Nisat, deputy director at the Assam Information Centre in New Delhi told ETV Bharat on Friday.
Featuring 41 MSME stalls, innovative startups, and an extensive range of One District One Product (ODOP) displays, the pavilion showcases Assam’s diverse craftsmanship and growing industrial landscape. Visitors are particularly drawn to products such as Assam tea, finely crafted bamboo and cane items, agarwood products among others, Nisat said.
Beyond commerce, the pavilion offers an immersive cultural experience. Exhibits include Assam’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Charaideo Maidam and Kaziranga National Park. Live performances of traditional dances, most notably the lively Bihu and the graceful Bagarumba, add to the pavilion’s appeal.
“The display of the revered 'Guru Asana' reflects the spiritual and cultural legacy of Assam’s Vaishnavite tradition rooted in the teachings of Srimanta Sankaradeva,” Nisat added. On Thursday evening, traditional folk songs and dance from the state marked Assam Day.
Assam Minister for Industries and Commerce, Bimal Borah, while hailing the state's rich cultural legacy and its historical contributions, also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to the region.
“Assam has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing states as is evident from its impressive GSDP growth trajectory, which surged from USD 29 billion in 2013-2014 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023-2024. By next year, GSDP is projected to reach USD 85.8 billion, and by 2030, to USD 143 billion - a testament to sustained, inclusive growth,” Borah said.
Meanwhile, the pavilion of the Ayush ministry at the ongoing India International Trade Fair has also emerged as one of the major attractions, drawing thousands of visitors keen to explore holistic wellness solutions rooted in Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy.
“Ranging from digital diagnostics and dietary demonstrations to interactive games and expert consultations, the Ayush stalls highlight a distinct aspect of Ayush health systems,” a spokesperson from the Ayush ministry said.
A central attraction at the pavilion is the stall of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), which highlights Ayurveda-based dietary practices through a detailed presentation of functional food products and their therapeutic benefits.
The institute has displayed items such as Ragi Nachos, Sunthyadi Laddoo, Ragi–Urad Laddoo, Mudga Soup Premix and Yavadi Saktu, all prepared in accordance with classical Ayurvedic principles. Departments and organizations affiliated to Ayush ministry have also showcased their products at the trade fair.
The Jaipur based National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) has brought a comprehensive display that aligns with the ‘Ayush Food’ theme. The institute has presented a range of Sattvic dietary products including Triphala Jam, Rejuvenating Granules and Ragi Biscuits, along with personal care items such as Aloe Vera Gel, Lip Balm and Foot Cream made using authentic Ayurvedic ingredients.
Faculty members are interacting with visitors to explain how Sattvic food principles contribute to mental clarity, balanced energy levels and long-term well-being. The stall also features information brochures that help visitors understand how simple dietary modifications based on Ayurveda can be integrated into everyday life.
New Delhi based Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) is showcasing an array of Ayurveda-based nutritional products under the Ayush Aahar theme. Its stall features items such as Poshak Cookies (Til, Ajwain and Jeera), Annie Bread, Jeetayu Tea, Enppy Drink and Full Moon Chocolate, which highlight the integration of Ayurvedic principles into daily diet.
To engage visitors, RAV is also conducting a Millet Quiz that raises awareness on the benefits of millets in Ayurveda. The stall has attracted enthusiastic participation from students, families and international visitors, who appreciated RAV’s efforts toward promoting healthy, sustainable food habits rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom.
Unani medicine is being represented through a joint effort by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) and the National Institute of Unani Medicine. A major attraction at the stall is a digital Mizaj-assessment kiosk that allows visitors to understand their individual temperament type—such as Damvi, Balghami, Safravi or Saudavi—based on Unani diagnostic principles.
The Siddha system of Ayush is being jointly showcased by the National Institute of Siddha (NIS), Chennai, and the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), with a focus on preventive health, nutrition and public awareness. The 44th India International Trade Fair, which began on November 14, will continue until November 27.
