ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Gateway To Northeast': Visitors Lap Up Assam's Heritage, Premium Tea At State's Pavilion In IITF

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Assam’s signature products such as premium Assam tea, finely crafted bamboo and cane items, agarwood products, and a variety of handloom and handicraft offerings are garnering much attention at the ongoing 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 in New Delhi.

“The Assam Pavilion has emerged as one of the standout attractions at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 underway at Bharat Mandapam, captivating visitors with a vibrant blend of economic potential and cultural heritage under the national theme “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,” Sabir Nisat, deputy director at the Assam Information Centre in New Delhi told ETV Bharat on Friday.

Featuring 41 MSME stalls, innovative startups, and an extensive range of One District One Product (ODOP) displays, the pavilion showcases Assam’s diverse craftsmanship and growing industrial landscape. Visitors are particularly drawn to products such as Assam tea, finely crafted bamboo and cane items, agarwood products among others, Nisat said.

Beyond commerce, the pavilion offers an immersive cultural experience. Exhibits include Assam’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Charaideo Maidam and Kaziranga National Park. Live performances of traditional dances, most notably the lively Bihu and the graceful Bagarumba, add to the pavilion’s appeal.

“The display of the revered 'Guru Asana' reflects the spiritual and cultural legacy of Assam’s Vaishnavite tradition rooted in the teachings of Srimanta Sankaradeva,” Nisat added. On Thursday evening, traditional folk songs and dance from the state marked Assam Day.

Visitors at the Assam pavilion at IITF (ETV Bharat)

Assam Minister for Industries and Commerce, Bimal Borah, while hailing the state's rich cultural legacy and its historical contributions, also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to the region.

“Assam has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing states as is evident from its impressive GSDP growth trajectory, which surged from USD 29 billion in 2013-2014 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023-2024. By next year, GSDP is projected to reach USD 85.8 billion, and by 2030, to USD 143 billion - a testament to sustained, inclusive growth,” Borah said.