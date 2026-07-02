Ganjam's 98-Year-Old Prahlada Nataka Maestro Simanchal Patra's Lifetime Of Dedication Culminates Into Padma Shri
A goat-herding village boy overcame poverty to become a legendary Prahlada Nataka artist, earning Padma Shri through Odisha’s folk heritage, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Berhampur: When 98-year-old Simanchal Patra walked to the podium at Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the Padma Shri, the applause that echoed across the grand hall was probably the greatest reward for the man who had struggled for decades to keep a dying art form alive, almost single-handedly. As he returned home and stepped onto the soil of his village, villagers, artists and admirers gathered to felicitate him. For them, he is a harbinger of hope who brought the traditional Prahlada Nataka into the national discourse through his extraordinary dedication to the art.
Prahlada Nataka is considered one of the most demanding forms of folk theatre, in which a single performer sings, dances, acts, explains the verses and maintains rhythm simultaneously during a performance that usually continues uninterrupted for over 12 hours. Few artistes have mastered every aspect of this art as comprehensively as Guru Simanchal Patra.
Born on July 7, 1927 to farmer Sur Patra and Bangaridevi in Bomokei village, Simanchal was naturally inclined towards music and dance. By the age of 10, he had begun learning Sakhi dance, one of the early forms associated with Odissi traditions.
For Simanchal, the journey into Prahlada Nataka began in the fields of Bomokei village in Ganjam district, where a young boy spent his childhood herding goats simply to earn his daily meal. “I was 10 years old. Only if I grazed the goats would I get food at home,” recalls the Guru with a smile that still carries the pain of his childhood. Poverty gripped his family, and he was left with no choice.
Every evening, after finishing his chores, he silently watched rehearsals of Prahlada Nataka at the village ‘akhada’. When the performers left, the young Simanchal stayed behind so that he could repeat every dialogue, every movement and every musical note he had remembered. Those silent rehearsals became the foundation of a career that would one day earn him national recognition.
His love for Prahlada Nataka kept growing stronger with every passing year. He mastered musical instruments, learned complex ragas, perfected singing, dance and acting, and eventually became synonymous with the powerful role of King Hiranyakashipu - the fierce demon king whose commanding voice and majestic stage presence captivated audiences across Odisha.
For decades, Guru Simanchal enthralled spectators with marathon performances lasting anywhere between 12 and 16 hours, sometimes even stretching to 24 hours. He mastered more than 35 ragas and hundreds of devotional and dramatic compositions, making him one of the finest exponents of this demanding folk theatre tradition.
But his greatest performance was perhaps off the stage. Determined to preserve the age-old art, he travelled from village to village across Ganjam, establishing akhadas and training hundreds of young artistes. Villagers say his commitment was such that he sold his ancestral property to keep the tradition alive.
All his work eventually began to pay off, with recognitions coming steadily over the years. He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990, the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1997, and the Guru Gangadhar Das Memorial Award in 2024. “For me, the Padma honour conferred by President Droupadi Murmu was a validation of my nine decades of selfless service to India’s cultural heritage,” says Simanchal emotionally.
His younger son, Saheb Patra, who witnessed the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, says the honour has filled the family with immense pride. With Guru Simanchal no longer able to perform regularly, sustaining the family has become difficult for him.
But the veteran artiste says he has no regrets. “I have received everything I was destined to receive. I have no complaints. I am happy with what life has given me,” he says with a sense of contentment.
Those who accompanied him to the Padma Shri ceremony speak with respect about the Guru. Folk dance guru Alok Bishoyi recalls that despite being 98 years old, Guru Simanchal walked up to receive the award with confidence and grace.
Educationist Siddhartha Shankar Padhi describes the honour as a moment of pride not just for Ganjam but for the entire cultural fraternity of Odisha. “The Padma Shri conferred on the exponent has brought global attention to one of India’s richest folk theatre traditions,” he adds.
Guru Simanchal’s journey from tending goats for a single meal to proudly accepting the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan reiterates that true greatness is never inherited - it is earned through perseverance and a lifelong commitment to one’s calling. The Padma Shri is indeed a timeless tribute to the maestro as much as it is to the enduring spirit of Odisha’s folk traditions.
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