ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ganjam's 98-Year-Old Prahlada Nataka Maestro Simanchal Patra's Lifetime Of Dedication Culminates Into Padma Shri

Berhampur: When 98-year-old Simanchal Patra walked to the podium at Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the Padma Shri, the applause that echoed across the grand hall was probably the greatest reward for the man who had struggled for decades to keep a dying art form alive, almost single-handedly. As he returned home and stepped onto the soil of his village, villagers, artists and admirers gathered to felicitate him. For them, he is a harbinger of hope who brought the traditional Prahlada Nataka into the national discourse through his extraordinary dedication to the art.

Prahlada Nataka is considered one of the most demanding forms of folk theatre, in which a single performer sings, dances, acts, explains the verses and maintains rhythm simultaneously during a performance that usually continues uninterrupted for over 12 hours. Few artistes have mastered every aspect of this art as comprehensively as Guru Simanchal Patra.

A Lifetime Of Dedication: Ganjam's 98-Year-Old Prahlada Nataka Maestro Simanchal Patra Honoured With Padma Shri (ETV Bharat)

Born on July 7, 1927 to farmer Sur Patra and Bangaridevi in Bomokei village, Simanchal was naturally inclined towards music and dance. By the age of 10, he had begun learning Sakhi dance, one of the early forms associated with Odissi traditions.

For Simanchal, the journey into Prahlada Nataka began in the fields of Bomokei village in Ganjam district, where a young boy spent his childhood herding goats simply to earn his daily meal. “I was 10 years old. Only if I grazed the goats would I get food at home,” recalls the Guru with a smile that still carries the pain of his childhood. Poverty gripped his family, and he was left with no choice.

Every evening, after finishing his chores, he silently watched rehearsals of Prahlada Nataka at the village ‘akhada’. When the performers left, the young Simanchal stayed behind so that he could repeat every dialogue, every movement and every musical note he had remembered. Those silent rehearsals became the foundation of a career that would one day earn him national recognition.