ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ganesh Puja 2026: Hearing-Impaired Children In Bhubaneswar Make Eco-Friendly Clay Idols

For the students, the activity is enjoyable and helps them learn a skill. It allows them to work in a group, try out their ideas and see the result of their effort.

The children are using clay, straw and sand to make the idols. Most of the material is available locally. The clay and sand are collected from the school grounds, while teachers arrange the straw.

The work began on August 16. Since then, interested students have been coming together after classes and during their free time. They search for Ganesh designs on the internet, choose the ones they like and try to make similar idols. Excitement is writ large on their faces as they shape the idols. At times, one student shows another how a part should be fixed. They discuss the work through signs and continue until they are satisfied.

The students of Bipin Bihari Government School for the Hearing Impaired in Bhubaneswar have decided not to buy a Ganesh idol from the market this year. They are making it themselves.

Bhubaneswar: They say, where words fall silent, creativity finds its voice. Rightly so. A group of students sits around clay, straw and sand, busy preparing Ganesh idols for the upcoming festival. They communicate through signs as they divide the work among themselves. Some knead the clay, some shape different parts of the idol and others help with the finishing.

Student Deepa Behera said making idols has become an important part of festival preparations at the school. “We are all making the Ganesh idols together, and it makes us very happy. We always try to use our talent in a useful way. Every year, we make either Lord Ganesh or Saraswati idols. Making them with our own hands gives us a lot of satisfaction,” Deepa said.

Another student, Anita Sahu, said the teachers help whenever the children face difficulty. “We mainly use clay, straw and sand. Our teachers also help us while making the idols. We feel so happy making an idol ourselves than buying one from the market,” she said.

Teacher Kaberi Jena said the students have taken the lead in the work. The teachers guide them, but the children select the designs and make the idols.

“They look for Ganesh designs on the internet and choose the ones they like. They work on the idols after classes or whenever they have free time,” Jena said.

Ganesh Puja 2026: Hearing-Impaired Children In Bhubaneswar Make Eco-Friendly Clay Idols (ETV Bharat)

It is a ritual that teachers and former students contribute towards the cost of colours and other decorative materials. According to Jena, the children wait eagerly for an opportunity to work on the idols. "The activity has helped them become more confident. It also gives them practical experience and encourages them to use their creativity," she explained.

Around 150 students, from Class I to Plus Two, study at the school. Headmistress Padmalaya Ray said students of Classes VIII, IX and X have shown the most interest in idol-making. However, any child who wishes to take part is welcome to join.

Most students participate in making the clay idol of Lord Ganesh (ETV Bharat)

“So what if they are born with some challenge. Their creativity knows no bounds. We are there to guide them so that they can improve their skills. The children are making the idols with their own talent and effort,” Ray said.

The idols will be used during the school’s Ganesh Puja celebrations. What makes them special is the effort behind them. Each student has contributed in some way, whether by preparing the clay, shaping the idol or helping with its decoration.

A mound of clay being used by the students (ETV Bharat)

As the festival approaches, the children are now busy completing the idols. For them, the joy lies not only in the celebration but also in being able to say that the Ganesh they will worship was made by their own hands.