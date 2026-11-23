ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gadhmal Halwai’s Lacchedar Rabdi: The 150-Year-Old Shop Where Bundi Settles Its Bets

Rabdi preparation by halwai ( ETV Bharat )

Bundi: At Gadhmal Halwai, a small shop near the old kotwali that has been making its thick, layered rabdi for about 150 years, buffalo milk simmers over a low flame. As the cream rises, the sweet makers use a tool called a 'taani' to lift it and build up layers along the sides of the 'kadhai'. Those layers form the long folds of cream, or lacchhas, that give the rabdi its name and texture.

And at Bundi’s Bhavbhatt Akhara, the wrestler who does the fewest 'dands', a traditional form of push-up, has to treat the entire group to the rabdi made at Gadhmal Halwai, run today by fifth-generation owner Mridul Jain.

Young wrestler Bharat Saini says his father and the older wrestlers trained with the same wager. A plateful of rabdi (ETV Bharat) The rabdi turns up wherever Bundi finds a reason for something sweet. Families serve it to guests or take it along when visiting relatives. Friends wager a serving when they disagree over who has a story right. As local resident Manish Sisodia explains, both sides get to eat. The loser picks up the bill. Historian and writer Rajkumar Dadhich says Bundi’s many temples and religious traditions sustained a steady demand for sweets. The town, known as Chhoti Kashi, once had some 10 to 15 well-known sweet shops, including those run by Bijaji, Surajji, Nandlal and Kailash. "Gadhmal set up his shop near the old kotwali during Bundi’s princely era," Dadhich says, "and would prepare rabdi in large kadais using hundreds of kilos of milk." Gadhmal died around 1955 and Babulal took over. The shop made Babulal a familiar figure in town and he served as a municipal councillor for several years. His son Manoj later ran the business before renouncing worldly life and becoming a Jain monk. Manoj’s son Mridul now runs the shop. Rabdi ready for sale (ETV Bharat) The family has adjusted the sweetness over the years. Dadhich says, "The shop once used about a kilo of sugar for every 10 kilos of milk. It now uses about half as much, in keeping with changing tastes."