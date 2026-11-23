Gadhmal Halwai’s Lacchedar Rabdi: The 150-Year-Old Shop Where Bundi Settles Its Bets
At 150-year-old Bundi sweet shop, five generations have kept a rabdi recipe alive and wrestlers still settle their bets with a serving, reports Riyazul Hussain.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Bundi: At Gadhmal Halwai, a small shop near the old kotwali that has been making its thick, layered rabdi for about 150 years, buffalo milk simmers over a low flame. As the cream rises, the sweet makers use a tool called a 'taani' to lift it and build up layers along the sides of the 'kadhai'. Those layers form the long folds of cream, or lacchhas, that give the rabdi its name and texture.
And at Bundi’s Bhavbhatt Akhara, the wrestler who does the fewest 'dands', a traditional form of push-up, has to treat the entire group to the rabdi made at Gadhmal Halwai, run today by fifth-generation owner Mridul Jain.
Young wrestler Bharat Saini says his father and the older wrestlers trained with the same wager.
The rabdi turns up wherever Bundi finds a reason for something sweet. Families serve it to guests or take it along when visiting relatives. Friends wager a serving when they disagree over who has a story right. As local resident Manish Sisodia explains, both sides get to eat. The loser picks up the bill.
Historian and writer Rajkumar Dadhich says Bundi’s many temples and religious traditions sustained a steady demand for sweets. The town, known as Chhoti Kashi, once had some 10 to 15 well-known sweet shops, including those run by Bijaji, Surajji, Nandlal and Kailash. "Gadhmal set up his shop near the old kotwali during Bundi’s princely era," Dadhich says, "and would prepare rabdi in large kadais using hundreds of kilos of milk."
Gadhmal died around 1955 and Babulal took over. The shop made Babulal a familiar figure in town and he served as a municipal councillor for several years. His son Manoj later ran the business before renouncing worldly life and becoming a Jain monk. Manoj’s son Mridul now runs the shop.
The family has adjusted the sweetness over the years. Dadhich says, "The shop once used about a kilo of sugar for every 10 kilos of milk. It now uses about half as much, in keeping with changing tastes."
For Sisodia, the rabdi brings back memories of his grandfather. Whenever he was upset as a boy, his grandfather knew what would cheer him up. He would bring him Gadhmal’s rabdi, served then in a small bowl made of leaves. Sisodia still remembers those bowls. He says, "A friendly wager can end with each person eating anywhere between 100 and 250 grams."
Rajesh Shergadia, who lives near the shop, has watched the sweet makers lift cream onto the sides of the kadhai since he was a child, some 40 years ago. "Some customers come every day, while others make a special trip for the rabdi. On busy days, they wait their turn," he adds.
Resident Nagendra Sharma says rabdi is offered as prasad at temples and served at family gatherings. In winter, the shop uses it to make malpuas, for which customers have to book their share much earlier. Younger customers have their own routines. Shubham Shringi grew up hearing elders speak of Gadhmal’s rabdi. Now, when he meets his friends, the shop is often their first stop.
Mridul starts each batch with about six kilos of buffalo milk. After roughly an hour and a half of simmering and layering the cream, the milk yields about 1.5 to 2 kilos of rabdi. Cardamom powder and saffron flavour the finished sweet.
"The shop sells about 12 to 15 kilos a day apart from orders for weddings and other gatherings. As milk, sugar and cooking gas have become more expensive, the price has gone up to Rs 600 a kilo. Visitors from across Hadoti, elsewhere in India and abroad now come to try it," Mridul says.
At the Bhavbhatt Akhara however, the arrangement is still the one Bharat Saini learnt from his father. The wrestler who finishes last pays and everyone gets a share.
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