ETV Bharat / offbeat

Fuel Station Managed By Prison Inmates On The Cards In Bihar

Patna: The Bihar government plans to start a petrol pump that will be managed by jail inmates. This initiative of the state Prisons Department is being seen as a step towards converting jails in the state into reformatories.

The initiative is slated to start from Purnea Central Jail. A proposal in this regard has been drafted by the Home Department and will be presented before the Cabinet soon for approval. A senior official of the Home Department told ETV Bharat, “Work will begin once the Cabinet approves the proposal.“

Sources said the government believes that the purpose of this initiative is to integrate the prisoners into the mainstream of the society and develop a sense of self-reliance in them.

Prison administration officials said that those inmates with good behaviour and long sentences will be given the opportunity to work at the petrol pump. “These inmates will be trained in petrol and diesel sales, customer service, machine operation and accounting,” said an official.

There is a point of view that prisons are not just places of punishment but also places to reform those who have treaded on the path of crime. In line with this philosophy, several prisoners in Bihar have already been engaged in tasks such as bakery, sewing, farming, furniture manufacturing and handicrafts. The operation of petrol pumps is considered a new step in this direction.

Benefits Beyond Earnings

The initiative will provide numerous benefits to inmates. To begin with, it will be easier for them to find employment after their release as technical and practical training will develop self-confidence and a sense of responsibility in them. Secondly, they will receive a good financial remuneration for their work and will be able to earn between Rs 300 to Rs 500 per day.

B N Prasad, a professor at Anugrah Narayan Singh Research Institute, pointed out that employment-based activities reduce stress and violent tendencies among prisoners. If prisoners are imparted skills and responsibilities, they can return to the society as better citizens.

"Such initiatives by the government can develop prisons as 'reform and rehabilitation centres." Earlier an open jail was envisioned in Buxar Central Jail. Now, the government is going beyond that and opening a petrol pump. This will yield positive results," he underlined.

It is learnt that convicted prisoners lodged in Bihar's jails are paid a daily wage ranging from Rs 147 to Rs 397, depending on their skills. Those who do small jobs for just four hours get Rs 147 per day, while those working all day without having any special skill are given Rs 294 per day. Meanwhile, semi-skilled workers earn Rs 309 per day, while fully skilled ones receive the highest wages of Rs 397 per day.

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