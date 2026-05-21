Fuel Station Managed By Prison Inmates On The Cards In Bihar
The initiative, aimed at reforming the prison inmates, is expected to start from Purnea Central Jail.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government plans to start a petrol pump that will be managed by jail inmates. This initiative of the state Prisons Department is being seen as a step towards converting jails in the state into reformatories.
The initiative is slated to start from Purnea Central Jail. A proposal in this regard has been drafted by the Home Department and will be presented before the Cabinet soon for approval. A senior official of the Home Department told ETV Bharat, “Work will begin once the Cabinet approves the proposal.“
Sources said the government believes that the purpose of this initiative is to integrate the prisoners into the mainstream of the society and develop a sense of self-reliance in them.
Prison administration officials said that those inmates with good behaviour and long sentences will be given the opportunity to work at the petrol pump. “These inmates will be trained in petrol and diesel sales, customer service, machine operation and accounting,” said an official.
There is a point of view that prisons are not just places of punishment but also places to reform those who have treaded on the path of crime. In line with this philosophy, several prisoners in Bihar have already been engaged in tasks such as bakery, sewing, farming, furniture manufacturing and handicrafts. The operation of petrol pumps is considered a new step in this direction.
Benefits Beyond Earnings
The initiative will provide numerous benefits to inmates. To begin with, it will be easier for them to find employment after their release as technical and practical training will develop self-confidence and a sense of responsibility in them. Secondly, they will receive a good financial remuneration for their work and will be able to earn between Rs 300 to Rs 500 per day.
B N Prasad, a professor at Anugrah Narayan Singh Research Institute, pointed out that employment-based activities reduce stress and violent tendencies among prisoners. If prisoners are imparted skills and responsibilities, they can return to the society as better citizens.
"Such initiatives by the government can develop prisons as 'reform and rehabilitation centres." Earlier an open jail was envisioned in Buxar Central Jail. Now, the government is going beyond that and opening a petrol pump. This will yield positive results," he underlined.
It is learnt that convicted prisoners lodged in Bihar's jails are paid a daily wage ranging from Rs 147 to Rs 397, depending on their skills. Those who do small jobs for just four hours get Rs 147 per day, while those working all day without having any special skill are given Rs 294 per day. Meanwhile, semi-skilled workers earn Rs 309 per day, while fully skilled ones receive the highest wages of Rs 397 per day.
Public Safety Taken Care Of
Officials said that the safety of the general public will be taken care of when the prisoners are deployed at the proposed petrol pump. Jail wardens and security personnel will be present at all times to keep an eye on them. To avoid discomfort for the public, these security personnel will be dressed in plain clothes instead of their jail uniforms.
Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Amitabh Kumar Das said, “There are many prisons in the country whose inmates operate petrol pumps. I saw such a petrol pump in operation in Andhra Pradesh during training. The government has taken steps to improve the living standards of the prisoners."
He added that this strategy can help curb crime if implemented honestly with the right intention.
This initiative of involving prison inmates in running petrol pumps had started in Andhra Pradesh from Kadapa Central Jail. Later, this model rapidly expanded in Telangana, with the Prison Department operating petrol pumps in more than 13 districts.
Meanwhile, Freedom Fuel Filling Stations are being operated by inmates of four prison complexes in Kerala including Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Thrissur and Cheemeni. In northern India, the state of Punjab has such petrol pumps. While such pumps are also being operated in Ambala, Hisar, Sonipat, Yamunanagar and Karnal in Haryana. Such petrol pumps are also operated by the inmates of Alwar Jail in Rajasthan and Dimapur Jail in Nagaland.
Bihar's Overcrowded Jails
It needs to be pointed out that most of Bihar's prisons are overcrowded. The state operates central jails, divisional jails and sub-jails. The government is attempting to improve the prison environment by engaging the inmates in creative activities to help the prisoners live a life of dignity in society.
Bihar has 59 prisons, including eight central prisons, with a total capacity of 47,750. However, the current strength in these prisons is 61,891. This means that the prisons have 30 per cent more prisoners than their capacity.
Patna's Beur Jail is in the worst condition. With a capacity for 2,360 prisoners, it currently houses 4,557 inmates. Sitamarhi Divisional Jail has a capacity for 704 men and 72 women but houses 1,257 and 67 respectively.
Motihari Central Jail has a capacity for 2,503 prisoners but houses 3,611, Hajipur has a capacity of 1141 but houses 1,300, Ara Jail has a capacity for 1,393 prisoners but houses 1,412 and Gopalganj Jail has a capacity for 1,100 prisoners but houses 1,291. Among these, Shivhar Jail fares slightly better. It has a capacity for 462 men and 24 women but houses 201 men and seven women.
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