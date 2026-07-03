ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Suitcase To GI Registry: The Journey Of Bengal's Famous Wooden Owl

The iconic Natungram wooden owl has become one of Bengal's most recognised handicrafts after receiving GI recognition. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: For nearly two decades, a simple wooden owl from the artisan village of Natungram in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal, has travelled across the world in the suitcase of tourism entrepreneur Debjit Datta, quietly telling the story of Bengal's rich cultural heritage.

Now, the iconic handcrafted owl has found a permanent place on the Government of India's Geographical Indication (GI) registry after Natungram's wooden dolls were awarded the prestigious GI tag, leaving Datta, popularly known as the 'Owl-Man', elated. Natungram's wooden dolls are among the 12 traditional products from West Bengal that have recently received the GI tag.

Natungram's iconic wooden owl. (ETV Bharat)

The elongated wooden owl, painted in white, yellow and red, has emerged as one of Bengal's most recognisable handicrafts and is now expected to gain greater visibility in domestic and international markets.

A Wooden Owl That Introduced Bengal To The World

Debjit Datta said his journey with the wooden owl began in 2007 after attending an international tourism fair in Berlin, where he realised that Bengal had little recognition among foreign travellers.

He said, "In 2007, I attended a tourism fair in Berlin and realised that people abroad had almost no idea about Bengal. For them, India meant only Delhi, Agra, Jaipur or Kerala. I wanted to present Bengal differently, so I moved away from conventional marketing and adopted an experiential storytelling approach. Through 24 picture postcards, I showcased Bengal's diverse landscape, from the Himalayas to the Sundarbans."

While his storytelling generated interest, Datta felt he needed a memorable symbol to help people remember Bengal long after the presentation ended. Looking for an icon to represent Bengal, Datta's attention turned to a wooden owl from Natungram, lying in a corner of his home.

He said, "Later, I met an artisan from Natungram at a fair and requested him to make owl figurines in different sizes. Since then, wherever I have travelled in India or abroad, I have gifted one owl along with my picture postcards."

What initially began as a marketing tool gradually transformed one of Bengal's lesser-known handicrafts into a popular souvenir and drawing-room showpiece in several countries. The wooden owl also became the official mascot of Datta's tourism company.

He added, "So far, I have gifted more than 10,000 owls and picture postcards to people across India and overseas. I wanted something lightweight, durable, and easy to carry while travelling. The Natungram owl had all those qualities."