From Suitcase To GI Registry: The Journey Of Bengal's Famous Wooden Owl
Natungram's iconic wooden owl has received a GI tag, delighting Debjit Datta, who promoted the traditional craft worldwide for 18 years | Papri Chatterjee reports.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST|
Updated : July 3, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Kolkata: For nearly two decades, a simple wooden owl from the artisan village of Natungram in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal, has travelled across the world in the suitcase of tourism entrepreneur Debjit Datta, quietly telling the story of Bengal's rich cultural heritage.
Now, the iconic handcrafted owl has found a permanent place on the Government of India's Geographical Indication (GI) registry after Natungram's wooden dolls were awarded the prestigious GI tag, leaving Datta, popularly known as the 'Owl-Man', elated. Natungram's wooden dolls are among the 12 traditional products from West Bengal that have recently received the GI tag.
The elongated wooden owl, painted in white, yellow and red, has emerged as one of Bengal's most recognisable handicrafts and is now expected to gain greater visibility in domestic and international markets.
A Wooden Owl That Introduced Bengal To The World
Debjit Datta said his journey with the wooden owl began in 2007 after attending an international tourism fair in Berlin, where he realised that Bengal had little recognition among foreign travellers.
He said, "In 2007, I attended a tourism fair in Berlin and realised that people abroad had almost no idea about Bengal. For them, India meant only Delhi, Agra, Jaipur or Kerala. I wanted to present Bengal differently, so I moved away from conventional marketing and adopted an experiential storytelling approach. Through 24 picture postcards, I showcased Bengal's diverse landscape, from the Himalayas to the Sundarbans."
While his storytelling generated interest, Datta felt he needed a memorable symbol to help people remember Bengal long after the presentation ended. Looking for an icon to represent Bengal, Datta's attention turned to a wooden owl from Natungram, lying in a corner of his home.
He said, "Later, I met an artisan from Natungram at a fair and requested him to make owl figurines in different sizes. Since then, wherever I have travelled in India or abroad, I have gifted one owl along with my picture postcards."
What initially began as a marketing tool gradually transformed one of Bengal's lesser-known handicrafts into a popular souvenir and drawing-room showpiece in several countries. The wooden owl also became the official mascot of Datta's tourism company.
He added, "So far, I have gifted more than 10,000 owls and picture postcards to people across India and overseas. I wanted something lightweight, durable, and easy to carry while travelling. The Natungram owl had all those qualities."
The Story Behind 'Owl-Man'
Datta's unique initiative eventually earned him a distinct identity. He said, "People abroad started calling me 'Owl-Man'. Even today, many emails and messages I receive address me by that name."
His association with the handcrafted owl has now completed nearly 18 years, making the GI recognition a deeply personal milestone. Datta said the GI tag would significantly expand the reach of Natungram's wooden dolls in India and overseas while giving long-overdue recognition to Bengal's traditional craftsmanship.
While the owl has become the most recognisable symbol of Natungram, it is only one among several traditional wooden dolls crafted by the village's artisans. Besides the iconic owl, they also create idols of Hindu deities and other figurines that reflect Bengal's rich artistic heritage.
Members of the Sutradhar and Bhaskar families have been practising the craft for nearly 350-400 years, preserving the tradition through generations.
According to Datta, the owl enjoys a special place in Bengali households because it is considered the vahan (divine vehicle) of Goddess Lakshmi.
He said, "Almost every Bengali household keeps an owl along with Goddess Lakshmi. That is perhaps why the owl has become the most popular among all Natungram wooden dolls."
Artisans from Natungram welcomed the GI recognition, expressing hope that it would help preserve the centuries-old craft while opening new opportunities in domestic and international markets.
Bengal Gets 12 New GI Tags
West Bengal had initially applied for GI recognition for 15 traditional products, of which 12 have now received approval.
The newly recognised products include Chandannagar's Jalbhara sandesh, Janai's Monohara sandesh, Mecha sandesh from Bankura's Beliatore village, Shantiniketan's Batik wax-resist dyed clothes, Shantiniketan's single string musical instrument Ektara, Natungram's wooden dolls, Purulia's lac craft, Kolkata's Kolkatti gold jewellery, Hato village's conch-shell craft, Bikrampur's Bengal Singing Bowl, Balagarh's traditional boats and Murshidabad silk.
Datta said the GI recognition was not just a victory for Natungram's artisans, but for Bengal's cultural heritage as a whole. He expressed confidence that the recognition would help preserve the state's centuries-old traditions while introducing its unique handicrafts to a larger global audience.
Artisans echoed the sentiment, saying the GI tag would strengthen the global identity of Bengal's cultural heritage, from traditional handicrafts and sweets to musical instruments, and create new opportunities for local craftsmen.
Also Read:
- A Thirukkural Inscribed On Teak Planks: How Tamil Instructor Ponreka Has Been Spreading Thiruvalluvar's Teachings
- 200-Year-Old Tradition A Jinx? Fear of Misfortune Stops Farmers From Sowing Crops In Nalanda’s Gandhupur Village
- 70-Year-Old Bhubaneswar Man Tapan Mohanty Rides Solo To Adi Kailash, Fulfils Lifelong Dream