ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Schoolbags To Beauty Products: Keralam's Thrissur Sisters Take 'Aesthetic' Global

Thrissur: Two young sisters from Peramangalam, near here, are balancing school lessons with an unusual entrepreneurial journey, making and selling beauty products that have found customers beyond Keralam.

Kanishka, an eighth-grader, and her younger sister Ekanshka, a third-grader, have been making lip balms, solid perfumes and soaps under their brand ‘Aesthetic’ for the past two years. The sisters say they have sold more than 10,000 products, with customers in Kerala, the UAE and the UK.

“We currently make solid perfumes, lip balms and soaps in different varieties. Our lip balms come in flavours such as coffee, strawberry, beetroot and butterscotch. We have a good customer base in Dubai and the UK, and have sold more than 10,000 products so far,” Kanishka told ETV Bharat.

The idea took shape after Ekanshka suffered a serious accident at school when she was six. She suffered internal bleeding and underwent surgery to remove an organ involved in blood storage and immune function. She subsequently needed nearly two years of rest and was unable to attend school during that period.

Wanting to keep her younger sister engaged and cheerful, Kanishka came up with the idea of making solid perfumes. After completing an online perfumery course, the sisters began experimenting with perfumes and lip balms.

Their products initially found buyers among relatives and friends. Encouraged by the response, their parents, Shari and Bijish, decided to help turn the sisters’ hobby into a business.

School First, Business On weekends

Kanishka and younger sister Ekansha with their parents, Shari and Bijish, (ETV Bharat)

“Family members and friends began buying the perfumes and lip balms they made, and we started thinking: why not turn this into a business?” Shari told ETV Bharat.

Ekanshka also enjoys sharing the products with her classmates.

“I take them with me to school and often give them to friends and people who need them. I usually give out strawberry-flavoured lip balms,” she said.

The sisters study at Vidyavihar Central School in Kakkassery, Thrissur. Their studies remain their priority, while product-making and business activities are largely handled during weekends and school holidays.