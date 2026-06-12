ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Rs 10 A Blouse To Rs 10,000 A Month: Women From Odisha's Balasore Transform Lives Through Bag Manufacturing

Balasore: Sinigo Hansda and Harapriya Bedi were in a rush to reach the bag-manufacturing unit where they worked for a few hours every day. What was heartening, however, was that both women appeared cheerful, giggling all the way to the manufacturing unit of the Navadurga Tailoring Producer Group, where many others were already busy at their sewing machines. For most of them, it marked a renaissance in their lives.

The women’s SHG, which started as the Maa Ambika Self-Help Group in 2018 at Dhobasila under Nilagiri block of Balasore district with just 10 members, has finally bagged a massive order to supply bags to London. Most members are now busy completing the order.

The manufacturing unit in Nilagiri (ETV Bharat)

From earning a few rupees through homemade products, the group has grown into a thriving enterprise where women earn around Rs 10,000 a month and produce export-quality bags. It has played a significant role in transforming the lives of more than 150 women through tailoring and bag manufacturing.

Initially, the group members prepared and sold papad, badi, turmeric powder and gram flour in local markets to generate income. Later that year, a few women with tailoring skills set up a small stitching centre with five sewing machines. They began making blouses, petticoats, kurtis, school uniforms, flags and decorative canopies. At that time, a woman could earn barely Rs 10 for stitching a blouse.

SHG president Nibedita Panda stands amid the packaged bags ready to be shipped overseas (ETV Bharat)

Over time, more women joined, and SHG president Nibedita Panda and other members approached local MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi seeking support for the expansion of the unit. In 2022, the MP facilitated the supply of 50 foot-operated sewing machines and arranged tailoring training for women. A vacant school building was also allotted for establishing a larger stitching centre.

There, around 50 women started working to earn a livelihood by producing school uniforms, kurtis and other stitched products. However, the absence of market linkages remained the biggest challenge. With the intervention of authorities, representatives of a Kolkata-based company visited the centre.

Impressed by the quality of work, the company signed an agreement with the SHG in 2023 to procure its products. The partnership attracted more women and membership crossed 100.