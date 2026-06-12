From Rs 10 A Blouse To Rs 10,000 A Month: Women From Odisha's Balasore Transform Lives Through Bag Manufacturing
What began with 10 women and five sewing machines has evolved into a 150-member enterprise exporting handmade bags abroad, reports Jeevan Jyoti Nayak.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Balasore: Sinigo Hansda and Harapriya Bedi were in a rush to reach the bag-manufacturing unit where they worked for a few hours every day. What was heartening, however, was that both women appeared cheerful, giggling all the way to the manufacturing unit of the Navadurga Tailoring Producer Group, where many others were already busy at their sewing machines. For most of them, it marked a renaissance in their lives.
The women’s SHG, which started as the Maa Ambika Self-Help Group in 2018 at Dhobasila under Nilagiri block of Balasore district with just 10 members, has finally bagged a massive order to supply bags to London. Most members are now busy completing the order.
From earning a few rupees through homemade products, the group has grown into a thriving enterprise where women earn around Rs 10,000 a month and produce export-quality bags. It has played a significant role in transforming the lives of more than 150 women through tailoring and bag manufacturing.
Initially, the group members prepared and sold papad, badi, turmeric powder and gram flour in local markets to generate income. Later that year, a few women with tailoring skills set up a small stitching centre with five sewing machines. They began making blouses, petticoats, kurtis, school uniforms, flags and decorative canopies. At that time, a woman could earn barely Rs 10 for stitching a blouse.
Over time, more women joined, and SHG president Nibedita Panda and other members approached local MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi seeking support for the expansion of the unit. In 2022, the MP facilitated the supply of 50 foot-operated sewing machines and arranged tailoring training for women. A vacant school building was also allotted for establishing a larger stitching centre.
There, around 50 women started working to earn a livelihood by producing school uniforms, kurtis and other stitched products. However, the absence of market linkages remained the biggest challenge. With the intervention of authorities, representatives of a Kolkata-based company visited the centre.
Impressed by the quality of work, the company signed an agreement with the SHG in 2023 to procure its products. The partnership attracted more women and membership crossed 100.
In 2024, the Navadurga Tailoring Producer Group was formed, bringing all the women together under a larger platform. Every woman was given training for three months in bag-making and paid a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 during the training period.
Commercial bag production began in 2025. Today, the women produce between 20,000 and 25,000 thread bags every five days, depending on orders. The group has become self-reliant in sourcing raw materials, operating automatic sewing machines and managing technical support, including maintenance services.
Now equipped with advanced machinery such as lockstitch, overlock, bartack, cutting and thread-cutting machines, the women make multiple bag designs as per orders, specifications and market demand.
At present, around 150 women are employed at the facility. Each worker receives approximately Rs 10,000 per month directly into her bank account. Some specially designed bags are also being exported to international markets.
Sinigo Hansda, a tribal member of the group, said, “Earlier, we stitched on foot-operated machines and made petticoats and blouses. We earned only Rs 50 to Rs 100. But after bag production began, our earnings increased manifold. Today, we earn around Rs 10,000 a month.” She added that their products were earlier sold only in local markets. “But now our bags are reaching foreign shores. We can support our families and also do something for ourselves,” she said.
The most significant achievement is that nearly 80 per cent of the workforce comprises tribal women from the Nilagiri region, many of whom are now financially independent and supporting their families.
Harapriya Bedi, another member, said her life changed after joining the SHG. “Earlier, I used to make pickles and earned only Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 occasionally. Now I work at the centre from 9 am to 5.30 pm, handling chain attachment and packaging work. Earning Rs 10,000 was beyond my imagination, but now it has become a reality. With a regular source of income, all women here work hard and are happy,” she said.
Describing the group’s journey, SHG president Nibedita Panda said, “The Maa Ambika Self-Help Group started with just 10 women, many of whom were poor. To help them earn, we began producing turmeric powder, gram flour and badi. Later, some members who knew tailoring encouraged us to start stitching work with five sewing machines. We then approached MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi for marketing support.”
Through the MP’s efforts, the SHG received support in the form of training on automatic machines and assistance in securing orders. “That was the turning point. Today, every woman earns around Rs 10,000 a month,” she said, explaining how Maa Ambika SHG grew into the Navadurga Tailoring Producer Group, employing 150 women.
“Our next goal is to connect more than 300 women and expand into school uniforms, canopies, coir products and wool-based items. Because of the quality of our work, our products are now reaching international markets,” said Nibedita, sitting alongside other members of the group.
The transformation has now become a template for other groups to sketch their ideas leading to fruition, particularly in skilling the workforce and strengthening market linkages. “Collective effort can create sustainable livelihoods for rural and tribal women. Efforts need to be made in the right direction,” said Nibedita.
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