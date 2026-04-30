ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Royal Armour To Film Sets & IPL, Jaipur’s Loharon Ka Khurra Keeps Forging History

Jaipur: Loharon Ka Khurra, located between Ghat Gate and Ramganj in Jaipur, is the place that got its identity through blacksmiths who have relentlessly shaped iron armours alongside their own lives for nearly 300 years. Established soon after Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II founded Jaipur in 1727, the locality still retains its old world charm and is considered one of the city’s oldest artisan settlements.

As Jaipur took shape, skilled craftsmen from different communities were invited and settled in dedicated neighbourhoods. The name Loharon Ka Khurra came into being as the Lohar community, whose expertise in ironwork would go on to serve kingdoms, households, film studios and even sporting franchises, settled here.

From Royal Armour To Film Sets & IPL, Jaipur’s Loharon Ka Khurra Keeps Forging History (ETV Bharat)

Local residents believe that nearly 10,000 Lohar families live here even today. A large number of them still continue to practise the profession, which gets passed on to them through generations, making everything from household utensils and agricultural tools to intricate decorative pieces.

Eighty-five-year-old Aleemuddin, one of the community’s senior members, says his ancestors had a big role in the military strength of Jaipur and Amer. “During the princely era, our forefathers used to make spears, swords, shields and armour for the armies. In return, they received wages and grain,” he recalls.

From Royal Armour To Film Sets & IPL, Jaipur’s Loharon Ka Khurra Keeps Forging History (ETV Bharat)

Back then, supplying military equipment was the primary work the blacksmiths did. Household items such as utensils, trays, sieves, doors and windows were also made, but royal requirements were the priority.

However, after Independence, major changes came in. As warfare moved out of royal courts, the community adapted and blacksmiths began producing iron stoves, household utensils, farming tools, doors, windows and other items used in daily life.

From Royal Armour To Film Sets & IPL, Jaipur’s Loharon Ka Khurra Keeps Forging History (ETV Bharat)

Today, Loharon Ka Khurra has found a new identity in the entertainment industry.

Mohammad Shehzad, a craftsman from the locality, says historical battles are no more happening in real life. But films and television serials recreate many stories that need iron armours. So the products we craft are used regularly in film sets and television screens.