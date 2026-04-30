From Royal Armour To Film Sets & IPL, Jaipur’s Loharon Ka Khurra Keeps Forging History
From supplying royal armies to crafting armour for films and IPL helmets, Jaipur’s Lohars have kept their craft relevant across generations, reports Firoz Khan Saifi.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Jaipur: Loharon Ka Khurra, located between Ghat Gate and Ramganj in Jaipur, is the place that got its identity through blacksmiths who have relentlessly shaped iron armours alongside their own lives for nearly 300 years. Established soon after Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II founded Jaipur in 1727, the locality still retains its old world charm and is considered one of the city’s oldest artisan settlements.
As Jaipur took shape, skilled craftsmen from different communities were invited and settled in dedicated neighbourhoods. The name Loharon Ka Khurra came into being as the Lohar community, whose expertise in ironwork would go on to serve kingdoms, households, film studios and even sporting franchises, settled here.
Local residents believe that nearly 10,000 Lohar families live here even today. A large number of them still continue to practise the profession, which gets passed on to them through generations, making everything from household utensils and agricultural tools to intricate decorative pieces.
Eighty-five-year-old Aleemuddin, one of the community’s senior members, says his ancestors had a big role in the military strength of Jaipur and Amer. “During the princely era, our forefathers used to make spears, swords, shields and armour for the armies. In return, they received wages and grain,” he recalls.
Back then, supplying military equipment was the primary work the blacksmiths did. Household items such as utensils, trays, sieves, doors and windows were also made, but royal requirements were the priority.
However, after Independence, major changes came in. As warfare moved out of royal courts, the community adapted and blacksmiths began producing iron stoves, household utensils, farming tools, doors, windows and other items used in daily life.
Today, Loharon Ka Khurra has found a new identity in the entertainment industry.
Mohammad Shehzad, a craftsman from the locality, says historical battles are no more happening in real life. But films and television serials recreate many stories that need iron armours. So the products we craft are used regularly in film sets and television screens.
“Soldiers in historical serials and films need shields, armour, arm guards, helmets and iron shoes to look authentic. So all of it is manufactured here,” he says.
His family has supplied armour and helmets for series like Tipu Sultan and Akbar the Great. Orders continue to arrive from different parts of the country. Even many of their pieces are now displayed in museums.
A full suit of armour, known as Bakhtarbund, covers the body from head to toe. While traditional armour was made from thick iron sheets for actual warfare and protection, modern film costumes are crafted using lighter metal to make them easier for actors to wear during long shoots.
“Earlier, armour had to withstand real attacks. Now it has to withstand long shooting schedules. So keeping comfort in mind, these are created using a lighter material,” Shehzad says.
One of the family’s most unusual assignments came in 2008, during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Shehzad recalls that his father, Aleemuddin, received an order to make 25 yellow helmets for Kolkata Knight Riders.
All 25 helmets were handcrafted giving the community a new identity - from Jaipur’s workshops to one of cricket’s biggest stages.
Mohammad Yunus, another artisan, says, seven to eight generations of his family have been engaged in this work. “Most people here still follow the same profession though there a few who chose other professions,” he says.
Despite advances in technology, much of the work in Loharon Ka Khurra is still done by hand. Modern machines are used sparingly, with artisans relying mainly on traditional tools and techniques.
Mohammad Moinuddin Khan adds that while swords and spears are no longer made, shields, armour, arm guards and helmets have always got demand, especially for historical films, television serials and occasionally even international projects.
Although most families focus on household goods and tools, the intricate task of crafting complete iron armour is still largely handled by Shehzad’s family.
The entire locality from Ramganj to Ghat Gate is filled with shops selling iron products made by local families. Every storefront reflects the community's abilities to stand steady in the face of change besides their ability to adapt without abandoning tradition.
Artisans, however, say government support has been limited. “If we receive proper encouragement and recognition, this craft can grow even further,” says Yunus.
Loharon Ka Khurra is much more than just a marketplace. Since it speaks the story of Jaipur’s planned heritage, Rajasthan’s martial history and the enduring skill of artisans who have kept their craft relevant for centuries, the community demands attention and action to make things better for them.
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