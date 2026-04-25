ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Radiation To Invasion: A Chernobyl Worker's Two Wars

Nikolay Solovyov, retired Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant engineer, stands in front of portraits of first Chernobyl victims in the Memorial room of the Museum of the town of Slavutych and the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Slavutych on April 24, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ( AFP )

Slavutych: Nikolay Solovyov was on shift the night of April 26, 1986, when the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded. Instead of fleeing, he chose to fight his "first war" against radiation. Four decades later, a second war -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- has taken his son. Solovyov, 67, a hard rock fan, still wears his hair long, though it has turned grey.

On the night of the world's worst nuclear accident, he was working as a turbine mechanic in unit number two, a few hundred metres from reactor number four, which exploded during a safety test. "It felt like an earthquake. I didn't hear the explosion -- the turbines were still running, with a very loud noise," he recalled, his voice quiet and gentle.

The alarms went off. As he rushed towards the exploded reactor, he saw one colleague badly irradiated and vomiting, another being carried out on a stretcher. The third one was slumped in his chair, head in his arms. All of them died soon after.

Only then did the full extent of the disaster become clear. Through the massive hole ripped open by the explosion, he could see "the sky." In the corridors, torrents of water poured from broken pipes. Firefighters quickly began hosing down the smoking reactor -- "they didn't let the fire spread," Solovyov said. Almost all those firefighters later died from radiation exposure.

At dawn, he and his colleagues discussed how long they had left to live. "We'll last two weeks," said one of them. After hearing this, Solovyov, who quit smoking five months earlier, lit up a cigarette. "Well, if I'm going to die, at least I'll die young and handsome," he recounted his thought in the moment.

Nikolay Solovyov, retired Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant engineer, points to a model of Chernobyl Power Plant as he speaks to AFP journalists in the Museum of the town of Slavutych and the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Slavutych on April 24, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Seeking praise

His night shift ended in the morning. The day team took over and the bus drove him back to Pripyat, the workers' town three kilometres (two miles) from the plant. It was all quiet and business as usual, except for the roaring trucks that were spraying foamy "detergent" on the pavement. Once home, he told his wife to seal the windows.