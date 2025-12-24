ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Predator To Plate: Japan Bear Crisis Sparks Culinary Craze

Chichibu: Since Japan recorded a spike in deadly bear attacks, Koji Suzuki has struggled to keep up with booming demand for grilled cuts of the animal at his restaurant. Cooked on a stone slate -- or in a hot pot with vegetables -- the meat comes from bears culled to curb maulings that have killed a record 13 people this year.

Suzuki's eatery in the hilly city of Chichibu near Tokyo also serves deer and wild boar, but bear has surged in popularity after months of headlines about the animals breaking into homes, wandering near schools and rampaging through supermarkets. "With news about bears growing, the number of customers who want to eat their meat has increased a lot," Suzuki, 71, told AFP.

From Predator To Plate: Japan Bear Crisis Sparks Culinary Craze (AFP)

As a show of respect for the bear's life, "it's better to use the meat at a restaurant like this, rather than burying it", said Suzuki, who is also a hunter. His wife Chieko, 64, who runs the restaurant, said she now frequently turns away customers, but declined to say exactly how much business has grown. One diner who nabbed a seat, 28-year-old composer Takaaki Kimura, was trying bear for the first time.

"It's so juicy, and the more you chew, the tastier it gets," he said, grinning as he and his friends sat around the grilling stone and bubbling pot. By culling the bears -- which can weigh up to half a ton and outrun a human -- officials hope to stem the threat across parts of northern Japan.

The 13 people killed in bear encounters this year doubles the previous record, with four months of the fiscal year still to go. According to scientists, the crisis is being driven by a fast-growing bear population, combined with a falling human population and poor acorn harvest pushing bears to seek food elsewhere.

Scrambling to respond, the government has deployed troops to provide logistical help for trapping and hunting the animals. Riot police have also been tasked with shooting them, and the total culled in the first half of this fiscal year has surpassed the 9,100 killed across the whole of 2023-2024.

Sold out