ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Prayagraj Slums To Khelo India Glory: The Inspiring Story Of Bhumi, Aanchal And Nandini

Prayagraj: Sisters Bhumi, Aanchal and Nandini narrated how they were raised in a slum in Prayagraj, where abusive language, drugs, and gambling were the order of the day. "A dark, 10x10-foot room was once our destiny, but we were determined to break free from that environment and do something. We were always searching for something better," says Aanchal.

This is the story of three determined daughters who dared to step out of their homes at a young age despite constant taunts and ridicule. Their courage never wavered. By sheer resolve, they learned river and boating sports, proving they are no less than anyone else.

The three daughters, Bhumi (16), Aanchal (17), and Nandini (18) from Prayagraj continue their studies while showcasing their talent in river sports. The trio stunned everyone by winning five medals in kayaking at the Khelo India University Games 2025.

The Inspiring Story Of Bhumi, Aanchal And Nandini (ETV Bharat)

Nandini brought home four silver medals in kayaking, while sisters Bhumi and Aanchal each won a bronze. The Kohran and Aliganj slums in Prayagraj, home to over 10,000 people, mostly consist of daily wage earners, rickshaw drivers, garbage collectors, sweepers, and domestic workers. It was in this environment that the three girls grew up.