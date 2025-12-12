From Prayagraj Slums To Khelo India Glory: The Inspiring Story Of Bhumi, Aanchal And Nandini
The trio stunned everyone by winning five medals in kayaking at the Khelo India University Games 2025.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 8:34 PM IST
Prayagraj: Sisters Bhumi, Aanchal and Nandini narrated how they were raised in a slum in Prayagraj, where abusive language, drugs, and gambling were the order of the day. "A dark, 10x10-foot room was once our destiny, but we were determined to break free from that environment and do something. We were always searching for something better," says Aanchal.
This is the story of three determined daughters who dared to step out of their homes at a young age despite constant taunts and ridicule. Their courage never wavered. By sheer resolve, they learned river and boating sports, proving they are no less than anyone else.
The three daughters, Bhumi (16), Aanchal (17), and Nandini (18) from Prayagraj continue their studies while showcasing their talent in river sports. The trio stunned everyone by winning five medals in kayaking at the Khelo India University Games 2025.
Nandini brought home four silver medals in kayaking, while sisters Bhumi and Aanchal each won a bronze. The Kohran and Aliganj slums in Prayagraj, home to over 10,000 people, mostly consist of daily wage earners, rickshaw drivers, garbage collectors, sweepers, and domestic workers. It was in this environment that the three girls grew up.
Bhumi explained, "We started by learning swimming. Wearing swimsuits made us a subject of ridicule. When we crossed the threshold of our home and went to Bhopal for practice for the first time, our relatives stopped talking to us. They stopped visiting us. But when we won the bronze medal and our story became public, people’s attitudes began to change."
Bhumi Sonkar told ETV Bharat that her father, Raja Babu Sonkar, and mother, Baby Sonkar, also grew up in the slum. The environment there is not conducive to education. Her father drives an e-rickshaw, and her mother runs a tea stall to support the family. "When we were three years old, our father enrolled us in Taekwondo," Bhumi said.
"We worked hard and reached the yellow belt level. We even played at the state level but had to quit due to financial constraints." Bhumi added, "Later, my father found out that coach Satish Kumar Rao offered free swimming lessons. That’s when we started learning to swim in the Yamuna River. We trained hard for a year, won medals at the school level, and then bagged silver and bronze at the state level. In 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. With the lockdown, both schooling and sports came to a halt."
They later joined the Aarambh organization, which helps underprivileged children with education. "We met Abhishek Shukla, its founder, and started visiting regularly. When he learned that we had won medals in swimming, he began supporting us in sports," said Bhumi.
The sisters learned that kayaking was taught at the Yamuna Boat Club and met coach Dhawan there in 2022. When they expressed their dream of pursuing the sport professionally, he agreed to train them free of cost. They joined the club on August 4 that year and began formal coaching.
By December 2022, they had qualified for their first national championship in kayaking and canoeing, held in Bhopal. There, they observed how athletes from Bhopal consistently performed better thanks to stronger infrastructure and support. Inspired, they resolved to move from Prayagraj to Bhopal to train seriously.Convincing their parents, however, proved difficult. The sisters recalled how mentioning the move created unrest at home. Their parents feared social criticism and gossip from relatives.
"Aanchal and I promised that we would never do anything to bring shame to our family," said Bhumi. "When our parents finally agreed, it felt like a storm had passed. Many people turned their backs on us, and our family was almost ostracized. But our parents never wavered."
Her voice now carries quiet pride. "Today, the results speak for themselves. The same people who once taunted us now come to congratulate us. Those who had cut us off are now offering sweets."
