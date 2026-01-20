ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Making Plastic To Growing Strawberries How Two Friends Built A Thriving Farm In Balasore

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore: It is rightly said that farming brings joy to those who cultivate the land with dedication. In Balasore district’s Charigaria Sahi area of Sajanpur Panchayat, this dedication has turned into unending joy in the form of sustainable livelihood for two friends who dared to experiment and grow something different.

Kalandi Charan Lenka and Sadhab Roul began strawberry cultivation four years ago, learning about success stories from Koraput and Kandhamal. Inspired, they took up strawberry cultivation on their one-acre farmland and today, not only they earn in lakhs but also provide employment to local villagers.

From Plastic Factory To Strawberry Fields How Two Friends Built A Thriving Farm In Balasore (ETV Bharat)

Kalandi, a former mechanical maintenance worker at a plastic manufacturing company retired from his job and decided to return to agriculture. Though his native place is Khordha, he had been living in Balasore for work. Farming had always been close to his heart. Even during his working years, he experimented with growing fruit plants in spaces available to him.

So in 2023, Kalandi planted just 25 strawberry saplings brought from Himachal Pradesh in plastic grow bags and to his surprise, within three months, he harvested over 18 kilograms of the fruit. He was so encouraged by the results that he expanded rapidly.

From Plastic Factory To Strawberry Fields How Two Friends Built A Thriving Farm In Balasore (ETV Bharat)

“After seeing strawberries grow so well here, I and one of my friends planted 3,500 plants the next year and earned around Rs 2 lakh. Later, we planted 14,000 plants and earned Rs 5-6 lakh. This year, we have planted 25,700 plants,” Kalandi said.

His partner Sadhab Roul, who was working in another state at the time, lent financial support to the venture. Today, both friends jointly manage the farm, sourcing high-quality seedlings from Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra. They grow many varieties like Nebla and Panthan, using drip irrigation, mulching, and raised beds to protect the fruit.