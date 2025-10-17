ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Pimpri-Chinchwad To The World: Ankita Raut Brings Diwali Sweetness To Indians Abroad

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With Diwali here, the irresistible charm of festive snacks comes to mind. The aroma of homemade chaklis, karanjis, laddus, and shankarpalis fills every household. For the past 17 years, Ankita Raut, the director of 'Sakhi Food' from Pimpri-Chinchwad, has been spreading this traditional aroma among Indians living abroad. She started making these festive snacks on the terrace of her own home.

Her initiative to deliver Diwali delicacies overseas has created a cultural bridge, allowing Indians abroad to celebrate a truly authentic festival experience. Over the years, her handmade snacks have become the centrepiece of Diwali in numerous households both in Maharashtra and internationally.

Sakhi Food (ETV Bharat)

Raut began on a small scale, initially preparing Diwali snacks for a few friends and relatives. The popularity of her special flour mix quickly increased demand. Under 'Sakhi Food', Ankita and her team prepare over 30 traditional food items today. These include besan and rava laddus, anarse, maize and poha chivda, papdi, chakli, methi and sweet shankarpali, karanji, special flour-mix karanji, and shev, among others.

Her team begins preparation for the Diwali season two months in advance. They meticulously carry out every step, from selecting ingredients and roasting flour to grinding spices and packaging.

Raut gives special attention to quality and taste. Her Diwali snacks are now in demand from cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik and abroad.