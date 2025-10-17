From Pimpri-Chinchwad To The World: Ankita Raut Brings Diwali Sweetness To Indians Abroad
'Sakhi Food' records a Diwali season turnover of Rs 7–8 lakh, earning Ankita Raut an estimated profit of Rs 2–3 lakh
Published : October 17, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: With Diwali here, the irresistible charm of festive snacks comes to mind. The aroma of homemade chaklis, karanjis, laddus, and shankarpalis fills every household. For the past 17 years, Ankita Raut, the director of 'Sakhi Food' from Pimpri-Chinchwad, has been spreading this traditional aroma among Indians living abroad. She started making these festive snacks on the terrace of her own home.
Her initiative to deliver Diwali delicacies overseas has created a cultural bridge, allowing Indians abroad to celebrate a truly authentic festival experience. Over the years, her handmade snacks have become the centrepiece of Diwali in numerous households both in Maharashtra and internationally.
Raut began on a small scale, initially preparing Diwali snacks for a few friends and relatives. The popularity of her special flour mix quickly increased demand. Under 'Sakhi Food', Ankita and her team prepare over 30 traditional food items today. These include besan and rava laddus, anarse, maize and poha chivda, papdi, chakli, methi and sweet shankarpali, karanji, special flour-mix karanji, and shev, among others.
Her team begins preparation for the Diwali season two months in advance. They meticulously carry out every step, from selecting ingredients and roasting flour to grinding spices and packaging.
Raut gives special attention to quality and taste. Her Diwali snacks are now in demand from cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik and abroad.
Currently, 16 women employees from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area work with Ankita. She has provided them with employment opportunities, and each woman earns up to Rs 500 per day. Ankita manages this enterprise with the goal of empowering women financially and enabling them to work from home.
The Diwali season turnover of 'Sakhi Food' reaches around Rs 7 to 8 lakh, out of which Ankita earns a profit of approximately Rs 2 to 3 lakh.
However, what brings her greater happiness than money is the appreciative messages she receives from customers abroad. “When our Diwali snacks reach foreign countries, and people tell me that your snacks brought a Marathi festive atmosphere into our homes, I feel truly content," she said.
Also Read:
Drone Didi Kumudini Swain Empowers Women In Tech-Driven Farming
Tawa Talks: How Three Friends Are Cooking Up Success, Redefining Street Food In Bhubaneswar
Weaving A Brighter Future: The Impact Of Sericulture On Chhattisgarh's Women