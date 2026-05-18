From Piggy Bank To Fixed Deposit: Muzaffarpur Police Paathshala Inculcates Savings Habit Among Children From Marginalized Sections
There are around more than 150 children from red-light area and adjoining slums studying in the school
Published : May 18, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: In the times of rampant consumerism, the Police personnel in Bihar's Muzaffarpur have come forward to inculcate the habit of small savings among the children from the red-light area and slums.
One can see the children greeting the cops with a ‘Jai Hind’ at the school located at the Police Paathshala (School) at Kanhauli Town Outpost. These children earlier used to flee seeing the cops.
Along with education, initiatives are also being taken to empower these children financially. A journey that once started with contributions to a piggy bank has now reached the stage of fixed deposits in a bank.
It is learnt that in order to foster savings habits among the children from Muzaffarpur's red-light and slum areas, they are encouraged to deposit Rs 50 every month in the piggy bank in the school. Meanwhile, Rs 500 are deposited on their behalf by the Police on their birthdays. With this annual amount of Rs 1100, a fixed deposit is opened in the name of the child at the State Bank of India (SBI).
Now an additional amount of Rs 500 is also being added to the accounts of the meritorious students to encourage them to study diligently.
The bank has provided passbooks to the children. This entire exercise is considered an important step in securing their future.
"I am very happy to hand over the fixed deposit passbooks to the children today. This initiative is inspiring and will strengthen their education and future. The children studying here will go on to make their mark in banking, administrative services and other fields," said SBI’s Chief General Manager Anurag Joshi.
This school was started after Diwali in 2013 by a local social worker Naseema Khatoon with the aim of connecting children from the red-light area to mainstream education. Over time, this initiative has evolved into a social campaign.
The children studying here are not only being educated but are also being prepared for a self-reliant and respectable life. Initially, only 15 children attended the school but their present strength has reached more than 150. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Awadhesh Dixit comes here to teach these children every day after 5:30 pm. All the children are provided with free pens, pencils, books and notebooks.
Naseema Khatoon told ETV Bharat, "When the school started, there were hardly 10 to 15 children attending it, but now the number has grown to over 150. However, ensuring the children's financial security was a major challenge. Initially, a piggy bank was established for these children and now they have fixed deposits.”
A special program was organized for the students on Sunday where SBI, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, provided the children with computers, uniforms, study material and reverse osmosis (RO) water coolers for safe drinking water. Bank passbooks were also handed out to the children.
Superintendent of Police (SP) SP Mohibullah Ansari said "This effort has provided an opportunity for advancement to children who often lack a proper place in society. Now, these children are confidently pursuing education and shaping their future."
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