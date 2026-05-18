ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Piggy Bank To Fixed Deposit: Muzaffarpur Police Paathshala Inculcates Savings Habit Among Children From Marginalized Sections

Muzaffarpur: In the times of rampant consumerism, the Police personnel in Bihar's Muzaffarpur have come forward to inculcate the habit of small savings among the children from the red-light area and slums.

One can see the children greeting the cops with a ‘Jai Hind’ at the school located at the Police Paathshala (School) at Kanhauli Town Outpost. These children earlier used to flee seeing the cops.

Along with education, initiatives are also being taken to empower these children financially. A journey that once started with contributions to a piggy bank has now reached the stage of fixed deposits in a bank.

It is learnt that in order to foster savings habits among the children from Muzaffarpur's red-light and slum areas, they are encouraged to deposit Rs 50 every month in the piggy bank in the school. Meanwhile, Rs 500 are deposited on their behalf by the Police on their birthdays. With this annual amount of Rs 1100, a fixed deposit is opened in the name of the child at the State Bank of India (SBI).

Now an additional amount of Rs 500 is also being added to the accounts of the meritorious students to encourage them to study diligently.

The bank has provided passbooks to the children. This entire exercise is considered an important step in securing their future.