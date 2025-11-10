From Pain To Peak: How A Cancer Survivor From Visakhapatnam Reached Mount Everest
After surviving breast cancer, 58-year-old Munni Kaisare from Visakhapatnam defied odds by climbing Mount Everest, proving that courage and determination can conquer life’s highest peaks.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Climbing Mount Everest is a dream for many mountaineers, one that demands both physical strength and mental resilience. But for 58-year-old Munni Kaisare from Visakhapatnam, this challenge came after fighting a far tougher battle: cancer. Weak in body but strong in spirit, she decided to scale Everest and proved that no mountain is too high when determination leads the way.
When Munni was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, many people asked her, “Do you play sports? Do you run marathons? Do you exercise? How can you get cancer?”
“Both my parents were doctors. Since childhood, a small lump has been present in my breast. My mother would say bravely, ‘It won’t grow, don’t worry,’ so I never paid much attention,” she recalls.
An active child who loved sports, Munni completed her intermediate studies, got married, and worked as a teacher for 16 years. Her husband, Umesh, served in the Navy and retired as a captain. Her son, Ashish, works in the Merchant Navy.
In 2017, Munni quit her job to help her pregnant daughter-in-law. But during that time, she noticed the lump in her breast was growing. “When I went for a check-up, the diagnosis was devastating. Doctors said it’s breast cancer. If it hadn’t spread, I’d have had to undergo surgery to remove the breast,” she recalls.
The word ‘cancer’ threw her into depression as she wondered why it had to be me, she says. “Still, I told my family to stay strong. After surgery, radiation turned the entire right side of my body black. Chemotherapy was unbearable; there were moments when I wished for death. But I reminded myself, I’ve come this far; there’s no turning back,” Muni says.
After a year and a half of recovery, she slowly regained strength as cooking, gardening, and painting became her therapy. “One day, I was watching the Discovery Channel and came across an Everest trekking documentary. It fascinated me. I thought, Why not try it myself?”
At 56, her family was shocked and asked her, ‘Why risk your health at this age?’ But she was determined. “Doctors said I’d be ready in two years. So I began preparing,” she says.
After five months of rigorous practice, Munni successfully climbed Dayara Bugyal in Uttarakhand, located at 12,000 feet. That gave her the confidence to aim for Everest. “When I started, I suffered severe coughing. Doctors said it was because of animal droppings on the mountain. I resumed after taking precautions and climbed for nine hours a day until I reached my goal on October 20.”
During her expedition, she met trekkers aged 85 and 90, whose courage inspired her even more. “It made me realise that age is truly just a number,” she smiles.
After losing her hair during treatment, Munni embraced her bald look proudly. “My friends encouraged me to participate in a Grandmother Contest, and I came in second place with my head shaved! Now, the same friends tell me, ‘Your Everest victory is ours too.’”
“Many people fear cancer. They think life ends with it, but it doesn’t,” she says firmly. “If you notice even a small lump on your body, see a doctor immediately. Those above 40 should get regular medical check-ups every year. Along with proper treatment, nutrition, exercise, and yoga help in recovery. Life is precious; don’t give up.”
Also Read