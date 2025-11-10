ETV Bharat / offbeat

Visakhapatnam: Climbing Mount Everest is a dream for many mountaineers, one that demands both physical strength and mental resilience. But for 58-year-old Munni Kaisare from Visakhapatnam, this challenge came after fighting a far tougher battle: cancer. Weak in body but strong in spirit, she decided to scale Everest and proved that no mountain is too high when determination leads the way. When Munni was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, many people asked her, “Do you play sports? Do you run marathons? Do you exercise? How can you get cancer?” “Both my parents were doctors. Since childhood, a small lump has been present in my breast. My mother would say bravely, ‘It won’t grow, don’t worry,’ so I never paid much attention,” she recalls. An active child who loved sports, Munni completed her intermediate studies, got married, and worked as a teacher for 16 years. Her husband, Umesh, served in the Navy and retired as a captain. Her son, Ashish, works in the Merchant Navy. From Pain To Peak: How A Cancer Survivor From Visakhapatnam Reached Mount Everest (ETV Bharat) In 2017, Munni quit her job to help her pregnant daughter-in-law. But during that time, she noticed the lump in her breast was growing. “When I went for a check-up, the diagnosis was devastating. Doctors said it’s breast cancer. If it hadn’t spread, I’d have had to undergo surgery to remove the breast,” she recalls.