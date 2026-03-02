From Mumbai's Opulence To A Care Giver Home In Amravati, Saroj Raut's Journey To A Life Of Service To The Elderly
She defied initial family concerns about her opting to live full-time at the home to personally ensure the care of the elderly residents.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Amravati: Saroj Raut, who lived in Mumbai after her marriage for 35 years, left a comfortable home and chose a different path. She left Mumbai to go back to her village, Chandur railway colony, where her father-in-law had set up a home for the aged. Having lived as a homemaker in Mumbai for over three decades, Saroj Raut took to a life of service by taking over the Matoshree Old Age Home in her native village of Chandur Railway, Amravati. She defied initial family concerns about her opting to live full-time at the home to personally ensure the care of the elderly residents.
"I owe my life to Saroj tai. In December, I had suffered from a paralytic stroke. She immediately intervened and shifted me to a hospital. I am standing here in front of you now, thanks to Saroj tai. I am indebted to her," Ashok Vinchurkar, an elderly person, attributes his recovery to Saroj.
Ashok also lived in Chandur railway village and now, in his autumn years, is happy to live in Matoshree Old Age Home, Vinchurkar told ETV Bharat.
Earlier, Saroj kept calling on his grandson in Surat, but he did not bother. “I reminded the grandson that this is the time the family has to come together and take care of their elderly," said Saroj. She then decided to make the decision to move him. Had I not shifted him, he would have suffered from a stroke and would have been bedridden," said Saroj.
Another elderly person, Shanta Bai Bhuyarkar, told ETV Bharat that she moved to Matoshree Old Age Home five years ago and said Saroj treats them like her own family.
"I moved here five years ago, and I am happy living in this elderly home. Saroj, her husband and their staff look after us like their own family. They treat us with immense love and respect. We miss them when they go to travel," said Bhuyarkar.
Saroj admits her lifestyle has completely changed after living among the elderly. She eats the same food as the elderly, like they are her own family.
Her husband, Prof. Vijay Raut, had started 'Matoshree Old Age Home' near Amravati in 1997 under a government scheme. The next year, the government stopped funding this old-age home. Her father-in-law, President's Award-winning teacher Sukhdev Raut, ran the ashram from his pension.
After Saroj’s daughters got married, she made a big decision in her life. She first told her husband about her decision to leave Mumbai and go to Amravati to serve the elderly. Then she also informed her in-laws and family. Initially, her family did not believe her words. However, her decision was firm.
Matoshree Old Age Home, located in the forest area of Malegaon, fifteen kilometres from Amravati city, in a beautiful environment surrounded by mountains, is currently supporting fifty elderly people. Saroj Raut does not consider the elderly as mere residents.
Through her dedication, including investing personal savings and managing the facility with her husband, Saroj has transformed the home into a nurturing environment. Residents, including those she rescued from neglect or medical crises, credit her for the family-like care and for regaining a sense of purpose in life.
Saroj has always been a caregiver, first as a wife and mother, as her husband wanted her to be a homemaker. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Saroj said, “I was clear, I wanted to move to Amravati, to run the ashram for the elderly. The family members were not sure how I would adjust to a village in the remote area," Saroj recalled, adding, “But I realised only when I would move and live among the elderly, would I understand their issues, problems and the way they lived."
Initially, the Rauts poured their own savings and began sprucing up Matoshree Old Age Home in small ways. After they got the funds, they began systematically revamping the place.
"There are small things we have to pay attention to, like adequate lighting and regular doctor's visits. I got a path laid and the place for them to pray. I personally look into their needs," Saroj shared. They have also developed a plot where they grow vegetables and use the produce to cook in the ashram.