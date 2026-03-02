ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Mumbai's Opulence To A Care Giver Home In Amravati, Saroj Raut's Journey To A Life Of Service To The Elderly

Saroj raut, the force behind Matoshree Old Age Home ( ETV Bharat )

Amravati: Saroj Raut, who lived in Mumbai after her marriage for 35 years, left a comfortable home and chose a different path. She left Mumbai to go back to her village, Chandur railway colony, where her father-in-law had set up a home for the aged. Having lived as a homemaker in Mumbai for over three decades, Saroj Raut took to a life of service by taking over the Matoshree Old Age Home in her native village of Chandur Railway, Amravati. She defied initial family concerns about her opting to live full-time at the home to personally ensure the care of the elderly residents. "I owe my life to Saroj tai. In December, I had suffered from a paralytic stroke. She immediately intervened and shifted me to a hospital. I am standing here in front of you now, thanks to Saroj tai. I am indebted to her," Ashok Vinchurkar, an elderly person, attributes his recovery to Saroj. The beds in the old age home. (ETV Bharat) Ashok also lived in Chandur railway village and now, in his autumn years, is happy to live in Matoshree Old Age Home, Vinchurkar told ETV Bharat. Earlier, Saroj kept calling on his grandson in Surat, but he did not bother. “I reminded the grandson that this is the time the family has to come together and take care of their elderly," said Saroj. She then decided to make the decision to move him. Had I not shifted him, he would have suffered from a stroke and would have been bedridden," said Saroj. Another elderly person, Shanta Bai Bhuyarkar, told ETV Bharat that she moved to Matoshree Old Age Home five years ago and said Saroj treats them like her own family. An elderly lady, a resident of the Mato Shree Old Age Home (ETV Bharat)