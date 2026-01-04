From Microphone To Monograph: Noted Kashmir Broadcaster Humayun Qaisar's Book On Broadcast Media To Hit Stands Soon
Once the voice behind popular programmes on Radio Kashmir, Humayun's upcoming book 'Broadcast Media: Radio Program And Production Techniques' will cater to aspiring broadcasters.
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: Till his retirement in 2018, Syed Humayun Qaisar was synonymous with the then Radio Kashmir. The weekly live radio game show Dhadkan and sports programme Khel Ke Maidan Se would be incomplete with Humayun and his sharp voice notes interspersed with Mohammad Rafi's classic songs.
Seven years down the line, Humayun has retired from Radio Kashmir, which has been rechristened as All India Radio Srinagar after Article 370 abrogation on August 5, 2019 and Dhadkan has been wound up altogether. But the broadcaster in Humayun has not died.
The valley's noted broadcaster who entertained his listeners for years, dons the hat of an author and will cater to aspiring radio broadcasters. Humayun's 2nd book Broadcast Media: Radio Program And Production Techniques is set to release next week.
First Of Its Kind Book On Radio Broadcast
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Humayun talked about his radio journey, his unique broadcast technique and his upcoming book. After creating a niche for himself with his unorthodox broadcast style, Humayun's book is set to surprise readers with a unique appeal.
Humayun said that Broadcast Media: Radio Program And Production Techniques will be the first book of its kind in the history of Indian radio broadcasting history. He said that this will be the first book by an Indian author in which every aspect of broadcasting is discussed.
“The various broadcasting methods are explained in a better way. From phone-in programs to two-minute interviews, everything is explained,” he said. Humayun said that the book will benefit not only for media students interested in broadcasting, but for those teaching the subject in colleges and universities.
“I teach as a guest faculty not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in other universities and colleges of the country, but till now no book of this kind on Broadcast Media is available in the market,” he said. “Therefore, understanding the need as a broadcaster and teacher, I have written this book”.
Humayun said that while books on television techniques are available in the market, there was no such book on radio program and production techniques in the broadcast media which would guide media students from writing scripts to doing live commentary. “My book is going to be released in a few days and I hope that it will guide the students in every way,” he said. Humayun said that it took him nine months to complete the 250-page book, adding he wrote the first chapter 11 years ago.
Life And Journey In Radio Kashmir
After completing his M.Phil from the prestigious Delhi School of Economics, Humayun passed the UPSC examination and was appointed as a Program Executive at then Radio Kashmir, Srinagar on 31 May 1991 after being rejected in the interview for the post of Assistant Professor. But his passion for innovation has been the driving force throughout his career.
As a broadcaster, he not only brought innovation in radio programs but also introduced several new programs which were quite popular among the people. He introduced the phone-in program on Radio Kashmir on 31 December, 1996 which proved to be a milestone in the history of state broadcasting at that time. This important step gave the audience the opportunity to connect directly with the radio program.
The Dhadkan Of Radio Kashmir
Humayun started the first live radio game show Dhadkan in 2002. The program hooked the young audience and had a positive and profound impact on thousands of students. The innovative format and engaging music and content of Dhadkan have made it a beloved and lasting part of the lives of many, a testament to Humayun's creative vision and dedication to empowering young minds.
The program has also proven effective and positive in shaping the future of many youth. Even after retiring as Director of Radio Kashmir Srinagar many years ago, Humayun and the Dhadkan are still a household name among the general public, especially the youth. This immensely popular show not only entertained the audience but also encouraged and guided the local youth to pursue a career in the civil services. Humayun proudly feels that it inspired the locals to aim high and crack the national level competitive examinations, setting a new benchmark for success in the region.
First Book As Autobiography
Humayun's first book Different Strokes is a testimony to the broadcaster's storytelling ability and journey of self-discovery. The book offers a glimpse into the life, struggles and achievements of Humayun, making it a relatable and inspiring read. The book is a captivating memoir that divides the author’s life journey into six parts.
Each part of the book highlights a different aspect of Humayun Qaisar’s life, providing a comprehensive and in-depth look at his experiences. The autobiography begins with Humayun’s early life, setting the stage for the reader to understand his early years and the events that shaped him.
Throughout the book, Humayun shares his struggles and achievements, presenting a relatable and inspiring narrative that resonates with the readers. The story is immensely inspiring, making the book a compelling read. From his early school days to his time at Amar Singh College, where he developed his leadership skills, he has come a long way.
Humayun says that he has told readers in the preface of the book that he will talk to them. “Because as a broadcaster, I have talked to people all my life and through Different Strokes I have also tried to talk to people”.
He said that the purpose of writing the book was not who he was. “Because in this book you will see that I have not defined myself anywhere. The purpose of writing the book was only to tell my children about family, ancestors and origins. It was to make my children understand that their ancestors had struggled a lot to make things easy for the descendants”.
'Feel A Sense Of Responsibility To Share Experiences With Younger Generation'
Humayun emphasized that exploring different passions enriches lives and helps people grow as individuals. "Both cricket and art have played a significant role in shaping my journey. I feel a deep sense of responsibility to share my knowledge and experiences with the younger generation,” he said. Humayun has been serving as a visiting faculty member at various institutions and universities.
