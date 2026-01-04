ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Microphone To Monograph: Noted Kashmir Broadcaster Humayun Qaisar's Book On Broadcast Media To Hit Stands Soon

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Till his retirement in 2018, Syed Humayun Qaisar was synonymous with the then Radio Kashmir. The weekly live radio game show Dhadkan and sports programme Khel Ke Maidan Se would be incomplete with Humayun and his sharp voice notes interspersed with Mohammad Rafi's classic songs.

Seven years down the line, Humayun has retired from Radio Kashmir, which has been rechristened as All India Radio Srinagar after Article 370 abrogation on August 5, 2019 and Dhadkan has been wound up altogether. But the broadcaster in Humayun has not died.

The valley's noted broadcaster who entertained his listeners for years, dons the hat of an author and will cater to aspiring radio broadcasters. Humayun's 2nd book Broadcast Media: Radio Program And Production Techniques is set to release next week.

First Of Its Kind Book On Radio Broadcast

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Humayun talked about his radio journey, his unique broadcast technique and his upcoming book. After creating a niche for himself with his unorthodox broadcast style, Humayun's book is set to surprise readers with a unique appeal.

The cover page of Humayun Qaisar's upcoming book 'Broadcast Media: Radio Program And Production Techniques' (Humayun Qaisar)

Humayun said that Broadcast Media: Radio Program And Production Techniques will be the first book of its kind in the history of Indian radio broadcasting history. He said that this will be the first book by an Indian author in which every aspect of broadcasting is discussed.

“The various broadcasting methods are explained in a better way. From phone-in programs to two-minute interviews, everything is explained,” he said. Humayun said that the book will benefit not only for media students interested in broadcasting, but for those teaching the subject in colleges and universities.

“I teach as a guest faculty not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in other universities and colleges of the country, but till now no book of this kind on Broadcast Media is available in the market,” he said. “Therefore, understanding the need as a broadcaster and teacher, I have written this book”.

Humayun said that while books on television techniques are available in the market, there was no such book on radio program and production techniques in the broadcast media which would guide media students from writing scripts to doing live commentary. “My book is going to be released in a few days and I hope that it will guide the students in every way,” he said. Humayun said that it took him nine months to complete the 250-page book, adding he wrote the first chapter 11 years ago.

Life And Journey In Radio Kashmir