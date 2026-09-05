From IT Park To Slum Classroom: Chandigarh Man's Unpaid Mission To Educate Children
Every evening, after finishing work at a corporate company in Chandigarh’s IT Park, Singh heads to the Kansal area with books, notebooks and pens.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Chandigarh: For most people, the end of the workday means heading home, unwinding with a cup of tea or settling down in front of the television. But for 28-year-old Rajinder Singh, the end of his office shift marks the beginning of another responsibility — one that comes without a salary.
Every evening, after finishing work at a corporate company in Chandigarh’s IT Park, Singh heads to the Kansal area with books, notebooks and pens. There, instead of a formal classroom, he finds dozens of children sitting on mats spread out on the ground.
There is no blackboard, no desks, and no fee.
For these children from slum settlements, Singh’s makeshift classroom has become a place to complete homework, prepare for examinations, and dream beyond the limitations of their circumstances.
One job, one unpaid ‘duty’
Singh is not a professional teacher, but he holds a B.Ed degree and has a deep commitment to helping children who lack access to private tuition and an adequate study environment at home.
"Office work can be exhausting, but when I come here and see the smiles on these children’s faces, all my tiredness disappears," Singh says. "Many of these children do attend school, but they do not have a proper environment to study at home or the financial means to afford tuition. With a little guidance, they can go a long way."
In the classroom, Singh interacts with the children like a friend, listens to their problems at school and encourages them to think about their future.
From a small initiative to a growing classroom
The idea of teaching children from slum settlements began during Singh’s college days, when he participated in the National Service Scheme (NSS), where he was introduced to social service. Later, he and some friends formed a group and decided to teach children who were being left out of the education system.
They began visiting slum settlements and found that several children were not attending school. Lack of education and difficult family circumstances were among the major challenges. The group began speaking to parents and eventually launched 'Class Udaan'.
Singh has also worked as a trainer and educator at various schools. Initially, only two or three children attended the classes. But as the children began showing improvement in their studies and behaviour, more families joined.
Today, between 70 and 80 children attend Singh’s evening classes, with the number continuing to grow.
A small classroom, big dreams
Children are taught English and Hindi, along with mathematics and other subjects. They learn numbers and multiplication tables, while some girls also practise mehendi designs as practical skills alongside academics.
Some want to become police officers or doctors, while others dream of working with computers like Singh. For many children, the classes have solved a basic but important problem -- homework.
Earlier, several children struggled to complete their schoolwork because there was no one at home who could help them. Singh and his team now assist them with homework and examination preparation.
Parents see a new ray of hope
The initiative has also brought a sense of hope to parents who struggle to provide basic necessities for their families.
Many of them work as daily-wage labourers, domestic workers or street vendors. For families struggling to arrange two meals a day, spending additional money on tuition or educational support is often impossible.
Gudiya, a mother of four, says two of her children attend school while the other two have been unable to enrol because they do not have documents such as birth certificates and Aadhaar cards.
Another mother, Ruby, faces a similar problem. Her children have struggled to secure school admission because of a lack of documentation. She is nevertheless happy that they are now attending Singh’s classes.
The challenges behind the initiative
The journey has been easy for Singh. Manu Parashar, who joined the team in November last year and holds a master’s degree in sociology, says one of the biggest challenges initially was teaching the children discipline and basic habits of cleanliness.
Singh, Parashar and other members of the team teach English, Hindi, mathematics and Punjabi. The Udaan NGO bears the cost of notebooks and books used by the children.
Singh says the lack of documentation among migrant families living in areas such as Kansal remains a major obstacle to school admissions. “Many children cannot attend school because they do not have the required documents,” he says.
His team tries to raise awareness among parents and helps them navigate the process of obtaining the necessary documents. For Singh, the biggest reward does not come in the form of money. “The happiest moment for me is when a child comes to me and says, ‘Sir, I got full marks in my test.’ That is my biggest salary,” he says.
Read More: