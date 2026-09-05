ETV Bharat / offbeat

From IT Park To Slum Classroom: Chandigarh Man's Unpaid Mission To Educate Children

Chandigarh: For most people, the end of the workday means heading home, unwinding with a cup of tea or settling down in front of the television. But for 28-year-old Rajinder Singh, the end of his office shift marks the beginning of another responsibility — one that comes without a salary.

Every evening, after finishing work at a corporate company in Chandigarh’s IT Park, Singh heads to the Kansal area with books, notebooks and pens. There, instead of a formal classroom, he finds dozens of children sitting on mats spread out on the ground.

There is no blackboard, no desks, and no fee.

For these children from slum settlements, Singh’s makeshift classroom has become a place to complete homework, prepare for examinations, and dream beyond the limitations of their circumstances.

One job, one unpaid ‘duty’

Singh is not a professional teacher, but he holds a B.Ed degree and has a deep commitment to helping children who lack access to private tuition and an adequate study environment at home.

"Office work can be exhausting, but when I come here and see the smiles on these children’s faces, all my tiredness disappears," Singh says. "Many of these children do attend school, but they do not have a proper environment to study at home or the financial means to afford tuition. With a little guidance, they can go a long way."

In the classroom, Singh interacts with the children like a friend, listens to their problems at school and encourages them to think about their future.

From a small initiative to a growing classroom

The idea of teaching children from slum settlements began during Singh’s college days, when he participated in the National Service Scheme (NSS), where he was introduced to social service. Later, he and some friends formed a group and decided to teach children who were being left out of the education system.

They began visiting slum settlements and found that several children were not attending school. Lack of education and difficult family circumstances were among the major challenges. The group began speaking to parents and eventually launched 'Class Udaan'.

Singh has also worked as a trainer and educator at various schools. Initially, only two or three children attended the classes. But as the children began showing improvement in their studies and behaviour, more families joined.

Today, between 70 and 80 children attend Singh’s evening classes, with the number continuing to grow.

A small classroom, big dreams