From Highways To Fields: Karnataka Truck Driver Carries Native Seeds Across States To Revive Traditional Crop Diversity
Manjunath exchanges seeds with farmers and distributes them free of cost, ensuring that seeds collected in one region take root in another
Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Belagavi: While transporting goods across the country in his truck, Manjunath M carries another valuable cargo that earns him no money, but brings him immense satisfaction. A lorry driver by profession, he has spent the past three years collecting, preserving and distributing indigenous vegetable seeds, helping conserve traditional crop varieties that are gradually disappearing.
Originally from S M Gollahalli village in Kasaba Hobli of Doddaballapur taluk in Karnataka, Manjunath, an MA Economics graduate, always keeps a small cloth bag beside the driver's seat. Inside are more than 20 varieties of native seeds, including traditional ridge gourd, bottle gourd, cucumber, sword beans, wild beans, vine potatoes and several other rare vegetables.
As he travels from one village to another, he exchanges seeds with farmers and distributes them free of cost, ensuring that seeds collected in one region take root in another. So far, he has shared indigenous seeds with more than 100 farmers while maintaining detailed records of every exchange, including names, phone numbers and addresses.
Manjunath lives with his wife S R Nethravathi, a homemaker, and their children Chaithrashree, a Class 9 student and Lekhan, who studies in Class 7. Alongside his profession as a lorry driver, he has transformed his vehicle into a travelling seed bank, carrying native seeds to villages, towns and cities across Karnataka and neighbouring states.
Wherever he stops for tea, meals or while loading and unloading goods, he strikes up conversations with farmers and local residents. "Do you have any rare vegetable varieties in your village? I have some native seeds with me if you would like them. In return, you can share the seeds you have," he often tells them. These conversations usually end with a seed exchange that helps preserve traditional varieties.
Speaking about what inspired him, Manjunath said, "When I was in PU college, I attended a lecture on organic farming by the late agricultural expert L Narayan Reddy. That left a lasting impression on me. Three years ago, when my wife fell ill, doctors told us that the food we consume is no longer pure and has become contaminated. That motivated me to focus on indigenous seeds."
He said he has since collected seeds from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra and several districts of Karnataka, including Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagar. Among them are native pumpkins, thick bottle gourds from Bihar, sword beans from Maharashtra, ridge gourds from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, cucumbers and several other traditional varieties.
"I want to distribute these seeds to thousands of people and help preserve indigenous varieties. I have also created a WhatsApp group called 'Arogyada Arivu Jagruti Abhiyana Karnataka' to connect people who exchange native seeds," he said.
Manjunath believes preserving indigenous seeds is closely linked to public health. "Commercial farming has affected people's health. We need to consume food grown organically using native seeds. I don't expect any income from this work. However, I feel seeds should have some value, so I may introduce a nominal price in the future instead of giving them away entirely free," he said.
Vijaya Emmi, a resident of Belagavi who received seeds from Manjunath, praised his efforts. "I met him six months ago, and he gave me nine varieties of seeds, including pumpkin, beans and vine potatoes. I planted them in my backyard, and they have now sprouted. He is doing the kind of work that agriculture and horticulture departments should be encouraging. His service to conserve indigenous seeds deserves appreciation."
Through thousands of kilometres on the road, Manjunath is quietly building a network of farmers committed to protecting traditional seeds, proving that preserving agricultural heritage can begin with one person carrying a small bag of seeds.
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