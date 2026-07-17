ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Highways To Fields: Karnataka Truck Driver Carries Native Seeds Across States To Revive Traditional Crop Diversity

Belagavi: While transporting goods across the country in his truck, Manjunath M carries another valuable cargo that earns him no money, but brings him immense satisfaction. A lorry driver by profession, he has spent the past three years collecting, preserving and distributing indigenous vegetable seeds, helping conserve traditional crop varieties that are gradually disappearing.

Originally from S M Gollahalli village in Kasaba Hobli of Doddaballapur taluk in Karnataka, Manjunath, an MA Economics graduate, always keeps a small cloth bag beside the driver's seat. Inside are more than 20 varieties of native seeds, including traditional ridge gourd, bottle gourd, cucumber, sword beans, wild beans, vine potatoes and several other rare vegetables.

Manjunath has shared indigenous seeds with more than 100 farmers while maintaining detailed records of every exchange (ETV Bharat)

As he travels from one village to another, he exchanges seeds with farmers and distributes them free of cost, ensuring that seeds collected in one region take root in another. So far, he has shared indigenous seeds with more than 100 farmers while maintaining detailed records of every exchange, including names, phone numbers and addresses.

Manjunath lives with his wife S R Nethravathi, a homemaker, and their children Chaithrashree, a Class 9 student and Lekhan, who studies in Class 7. Alongside his profession as a lorry driver, he has transformed his vehicle into a travelling seed bank, carrying native seeds to villages, towns and cities across Karnataka and neighbouring states.

Wherever he stops for tea, meals or while loading and unloading goods, he strikes up conversations with farmers and local residents. "Do you have any rare vegetable varieties in your village? I have some native seeds with me if you would like them. In return, you can share the seeds you have," he often tells them. These conversations usually end with a seed exchange that helps preserve traditional varieties.