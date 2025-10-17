From Garage to Graduation: Story Of Ahmedabad Man Who Rose From Mechanic To PhD Scholar
Financial struggles forced Irfan to work as a garage mechanic after seventh grade, and for a time, he considered dropping out of school entirely.
Ahmedabad: For Irfan Shaikh, a resident of Shahpur in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, years of hard work paid off when President Droupadi Murmu awarded him a PhD at Gujarat Vidyapith's 71st convocation on October 11.
The journey towards this accomplishment was not easy for Irfan, who comes from an economically weak family. His father, Mohammad Ibrahim Shaikh, still sells fruits on a cart. Financial struggles forced Irfan to work as a garage mechanic after seventh grade, and for a time, he considered dropping out of school entirely.
However, his mother’s encouragement rekindled his academic aspirations, allowing him to return to school and eventually inspire his siblings to pursue their education as well. Today, his younger brother is a lawyer at the High Court.
"I completed my primary education at AMC School. After that, I did PTC. I got the opportunity to work as a teacher at the same school,” Irfan said. He now serves as the principal of the same school. Grateful for the support of his professors, friends, and family, Irfan describes his success as a collective achievement.
After years of experience in teaching, Irfan learned that most students learned by rote rather than understanding the content. His curiosity to do something to change this pattern using modern technology led him to pursue a PhD at Gujarat Vidyapeeth.
Irfan’s research work titled "Designing and Effectiveness of 3D Animation-Based Teaching Materials for Selected Units of Grade 8 English" involved 140 students from two municipal government schools in Ahmedabad. Over a month, one group learned with 3D animation-based materials, while another followed traditional methods.
And the results were striking: the average performance of students in both schools who studied with 3D animation was found to be 15 percent higher than those who followed traditional methods. Now Principal of an AMC school, Irfan hopes his story will inspire others from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles.
"I am very happy with this success. For this, I thank my professors, my friends, and my parents," he said, reflecting on his journey from a garage mechanic to a PhD scholar recognised by the President of India.
