From Garage to Graduation: Story Of Ahmedabad Man Who Rose From Mechanic To PhD Scholar

Ahmedabad: For Irfan Shaikh, a resident of Shahpur in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, years of hard work paid off when President Droupadi Murmu awarded him a PhD at Gujarat Vidyapith's 71st convocation on October 11.

The journey towards this accomplishment was not easy for Irfan, who comes from an economically weak family. His father, Mohammad Ibrahim Shaikh, still sells fruits on a cart. Financial struggles forced Irfan to work as a garage mechanic after seventh grade, and for a time, he considered dropping out of school entirely.

However, his mother’s encouragement rekindled his academic aspirations, allowing him to return to school and eventually inspire his siblings to pursue their education as well. Today, his younger brother is a lawyer at the High Court.

"I completed my primary education at AMC School. After that, I did PTC. I got the opportunity to work as a teacher at the same school,” Irfan said. He now serves as the principal of the same school. Grateful for the support of his professors, friends, and family, Irfan describes his success as a collective achievement.