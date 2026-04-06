ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Feeding Patient Attendants In Hospitals To Caring For Strays, Alwar Volunteers Sustain A Service Mission

Alwar: Rajpal (name changed) had been worried about getting healthy food while attending to his mother admitted to the district hospital. "I thought to manage with whatever little I could lay my hands on but then I saw some volunteers distributing food for the attendants of patients and that has now become my only hope when there was none. Sumptuous and nutritious, I now get food regularly within hospital premises," says Rajpal. Soumya (name changed), another attendant at the hospital, does not get tired appreciating the efforts of the volunteers who ensure everyone attending to patients at the hospital at least get one good meal a day. "There could not have been anything better," she says, while looking after her husband in the hospital.

It is not only about Rajpal or Soumya, but there are hundreds of others in the streets and hospital premises who rely on the food distributed for free by a group of volunteers. And this has been happening since nearly 600 consecutive days.

From Feeding Patient Attendants In Hospitals To Caring For Strays, Alwar Volunteers Sustain A Service Mission (ETV Bharat)

Every day, unfailingly, meals reach hundreds of destitute, needy and patient attendants in hospitals just to ensure that lack of food does not add to their existing distress.

Till 2022 the group of volunteers had taken upon itself the responsibility to place food and water for animals and birds. But gradually that effort evolved into a structured community service. The group of friends who had started pooling resources to feed stray animals, recognised a larger gap - daily wage earners, homeless people and the destitute struggling for regular meals. By 2023, they decided and expanded into cooking and distributing food on the streets of Alwar.

From Feeding Patient Attendants In Hospitals To Caring For Strays, Alwar Volunteers Sustain A Service Mission (ETV Bharat)

In its early phase, meals were prepared once a week, largely on Sundays due to work commitments. This continued for about 50 weeks. But as demand grew, the frequency increased to twice a week and eventually transitioned into a daily operation. Today, meals are served twice a day, around 11.30 am and 7 pm, creating a reliable support system for those in need.